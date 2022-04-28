H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill soccer ends winless streak

CLAREMONT — For the first time since the 2017 regular-season finale, the Bunker Hill girls soccer team tasted victory. The Bears defeated West Caldwell 3-1 at home Tuesday to snap a winless streak of over 50 matches.

Bunker Hill (1-10, 1-8 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) received two goals from Alanis Sanchez and one from Alondra Hernandez, while goalkeeper Erandi Sanchez had 15 saves. The Bears host West Lincoln on Friday, while the Warriors (1-13, 1-8) are at Maiden today.

GIRLS SOCCERHickory 9, West Iredell 0: The Red Tornadoes topped the Warriors at home Tuesday in Hickory, getting two goals apiece from Litzy Hernandez and Mia Zulueta to go with one each from Ellie Holtzman, Jayden Fralick, Karina Godoy, Mollie Monroe and Kate Bridges. Goalkeepers Taylor Rose and Adriana Bennett combined for a shutout in goal.

Hickory (11-5, 9-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) visits Fred T. Foard on Friday, while West Iredell (2-9, 1-8) travels to North Lincoln.

Maiden 5, West Lincoln 0: The Blue Devils blanked the Rebels on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton behind three goals from Vanessa Cespedes, one goal and one assist from Bella De Martino, one goal from Mallory Moose, two assists from Stephanie Ramirez and one assist from Liz Mroz. Goalkeeper Emma Shokes added nine saves for Maiden, which improved to 10-3 overall and 7-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of today’s home match against West Caldwell.

As for West Lincoln (7-8-1, 1-7 Catawba Valley 2A), it travels to Bunker Hill on Friday.

Bandys 2, East Burke 0: The Trojans defeated the Cavaliers by a 2-0 score for the second straight day, shutting out East Burke on the road Tuesday in Icard. Bandys (10-1-2, 7-1-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Lincolnton today, while East Burke (5-7-2, 4-5) entertains Newton-Conover.

East Lincoln 3, St. Stephens 3: The Mustangs and Indians played to a tie in overtime on Tuesday in Hickory, with host St. Stephens moving to 9-3-2 overall and 5-2-2 in the Western Foothills 3A and East Lincoln moving to 11-2-2 and 6-0-2. St. Stephens travels to East Lincoln tonight.

Lincolnton 2, Newton-Conover 1: The Wolves doubled up the Red Devils on the road Tuesday in Newton, with Talyn Propts scoring the only goal for Newton-Conover. The Red Devils (7-7-2, 5-3-1 Catawba Valley 2A) visit East Burke today, while Lincolnton (10-5, 8-1) travels to Bandys.

BASEBALL

Hickory 8, West Iredell 1

The Red Tornadoes defeated the Warriors at home Tuesday in Hickory, outhitting West Iredell 13-4 behind two hits apiece from Tripp Young, Dean Hall and Eli Rose and one each from Boone Herman, Dashawn Medley, Henry Stewart, Blake Kiser, Will Prince, Blake Evans and Ellis Chappell. Will Banks was the winning pitcher thanks to two innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with six strikeouts and one walk, while Sammy Nexsen and Deacon Young combined to give up three hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

The only run allowed by Hickory (9-9, 6-6 Western Foothills 3A) was unearned. The Red Tornadoes visit Fred T. Foard on Friday, while West Iredell (3-4, 2-10) is at North Lincoln.

East Lincoln 7, St. Stephens 1

The visiting Mustangs handed the Indians a six-run loss on Tuesday in Hickory, with St. Stephens being held to two hits from Peyton Young and one apiece from Julien Peissel, Silas Icenhour and James Tate. East Lincoln (15-4, 9-3 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Iredell on Friday, while St. Stephens (16-5, 8-4) hosts nonconference Newton-Conover tonight before visiting league foe Statesville on Friday.

SOFTBALL

Hickory 5, West Iredell 3

The Red Tornadoes knocked off the Warriors at home Tuesday in Hickory, receiving a home run from Kami Bolick to go with one hit apiece from Maddie Jones, Monnie Byrd, Chy’anne Bryant and Shaylyn Finger. Carlee Logan pitched a complete game for Hickory, allowing five hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Hickory (5-16, 3-9 Western Foothills 3A) travels to Fred T. Foard on Friday, while West Iredell (3-12, 3-9) is at North Lincoln.

Bandys 19, West Caldwell 2

The Trojans routed the Warriors in five innings at home Tuesday in Catawba, with Annie Andrews registering three hits for Bandys to go with two apiece from Riley Fox, Kenley Rembert and Owyen Lyall and one each from Caroline McIntosh, Bailey McClellan, Adie Goble, Ellie Hale, Paige Barrymore and Katie Poovey. Fox earned the win following 3 2/3 innings of two-run (none earned), one-hit ball with four strikeouts and four walks, while Hale tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief with two strikeouts and two walks.

Bandys (17-3, 12-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosted nonconference Hibriten on Wednesday before visiting league foe Bunker Hill on Friday, while West Caldwell (8-11, 5-8) was at nonconference Watauga on Wednesday before traveling to Catawba Valley 2A opponent East Burke on Friday.

Bunker Hill 28, Newton-Conover 7

The Bears defeated the Red Devils at home Tuesday in Claremont, improving to 2-14 overall and 2-11 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to Friday’s home game against Bandys. On the other side, Newton-Conover fell to 0-13 both overall and in league play ahead of Friday’s home contest against Maiden.

East Lincoln 1, St. Stephens 0

The Mustangs slipped past the Indians in nine innings on the road Tuesday in Hickory, outhitting St. Stephens 6-2. Kayla Berry had both hits for St. Stephens, while Mayson Lail pitched all nine innings with 15 strikeouts and no walks.

St. Stephens (12-7, 8-4 Western Foothills 3A) is at Statesville on Friday, while East Lincoln (17-0, 12-0) hosts North Iredell.