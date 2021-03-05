H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill soccer blanks Patton

The Bunker Hill boys soccer team rebounded from a shutout loss to Fred T. Foard the day before with a 2-0 home win over Patton on Thursday in Claremont. The Bears scored both of their goals in the first half, with Aiden Avila registering a goal and an assist to go with a goal from A. Moua and an assist from Christian Garcia.
Conner Mejia came up with 12 saves in goal for Bunker Hill (5-6, 5-6 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), which hosts Draughn on Monday. Meanwhile, the Panthers (4-7-1, 4-7-1) entertain East Burke on Monday.
JV FOOTBALL
Hickory 34, Freedom 2
The Red Tornadoes overwhelmed the Patriots on Thursday in Hickory, scoring all of their points in the second half after a sloppy opening half for both teams. Trailing 2-0 at halftime, Hickory recorded a safety when defensive end Henry Pitts tackled Freedom’s quarterback in the end zone.
After the ensuing free kick, the Red Tornadoes (2-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) marched 42 yards and scored on a pass from Turner Wood to Jake Horyza before Wood added the 2-point conversion run to make it 10-2. Hickory added three more touchdowns on a 7-yard pass from Wood to Tayshawn Wright, a 7-yard run from Tristan Williams and a 23-yard pass from Wood to Noah Surbaugh, converting three more 2-point conversions as well to account for the final score.
Hickory travels to Watauga next Thursday, while Freedom (0-1, 0-1) hosts Alexander Central.
Alexander Central 30, Watauga 6
The Cougars scored the game’s first 30 points and didn’t allow the Pioneers to find the end zone until the final minute during Thursday’s home contest in Taylorsville. Luke Hammer had touchdown runs of 1 and 90 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively, to go with a 5-yard TD run from Logan Shoemaker and a 3-yard scoring scamper from Kenji Vang in the fourth period.
Alexander Central (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A), which was led by seven carries for 127 yards from Hammer and 14 carries for 100 yards from Shoemaker, visits Freedom next Thursday. As for Watauga (0-2, 0-2), it battles Hickory at home next Thursday.
Newton-Conover 14, Bandys 6
The Red Devils defeated the Trojans by eight points on the road Thursday in Catawba, improving their record to 2-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference. Bandys is now 1-1 in both.
Newton-Conover hosts West Lincoln next Thursday, while Bandys is at Lincolnton.
Bunker Hill 20, Fred T. Foard 8
The Bears overcame an 8-0 deficit after the first quarter by scoring eight points in the second and 12 in the third during a 12-point road victory over the Tigers on Thursday in Newton. Bunker Hill is now 1-1 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while Fred T. Foard is 0-1 in both.
Bunker Hill has a bye next Thursday before traveling to East Burke on March 18, while the Tigers are at Hibriten next Thursday.
Hibriten 57, West Caldwell 0
The Panthers dominated the Warriors on the road Thursday in Lenoir, scoring seven points in the opening quarter before adding 14 apiece in the second and third periods and 22 in the fourth. Hibriten is now 2-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while West Caldwell is 0-2 in both.
Hibriten hosts Fred T. Foard next Thursday, while West Caldwell visits West Iredell.
West Lincoln 40, Maiden 26
The Rebels earned a two-touchdown home win over the Blue Devils on Thursday in Lincolnton, moving to 1-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A. Maiden dropped to 0-2 in both.
West Lincoln travels to Newton-Conover next Thursday, while Maiden hosts Lake Norman Charter.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hickory 20, Patton 1
The Red Tornadoes are now 5-0 both overall and in Conference 15 play after a 19-goal home win over the Panthers on Wednesday in Hickory. Ellie Rumbaugh scored five goals to go with 10 ground balls and 10 draw controls for Hickory, which also got five goals, one assist and 10 ground balls from Lauren Lyerly, three goals and four draw controls from Ella Richardson and one goal apiece from Sloane Sinclair, Whitney Clarke, Emma Neal, Addie Barrier, Ellie Eichman, Jayden Fralick and Delaney Deffke.
Payton Rapisardi added six saves in goal for the Red Tornadoes, who travel to St. Stephens on Monday. Patton (0-6, 0-5 Conference 15) also returns to action on Monday at T.C. Roberson before hosting those same Rams on Tuesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Hickory 9, Patton 1
The Red Tornadoes improved its record to 4-1 both overall and in Conference 19 play with an eight-goal home victory over the Panthers on Wednesday in Hickory. Caden Paradine had four goals for Hickory, which also received three goals and two assists from Miles Schramm, one goal and one assist from Paul Fogleman and one goal from Britt Rumbaugh.
Goalie David Pritchard had 15 saves and two ground balls for Hickory, which visits St. Stephens on Monday. As for Patton (4-3, 3-3 Conference 19), it travels to T.C. Roberson on Monday before hosting those same Rams on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Hickory 7, South Caldwell 1
The Red Tornadoes upped their record to 10-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A on the road Wednesday in Hudson. Carter Holt had three goals for Hickory to go with two each from Jose Vallecillos and Gabe Palencia, while Holt also had two assists.
Vallecillos, Patrick Cecatto, Ernesto Poppante, Ben Howard and Spears Culpepper also registered assists for Hickory, which hosts Alexander Central on Monday. Meanwhile, South Caldwell (2-6, 2-6 Northwestern 3A/4A is at St. Stephens on Monday.
St. Stephens 1, Alexander Central 1
The visiting Indians and host Cougars settled for a tie on Thursday in Taylorsville, running St. Stephens’ record to 3-5-1 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A. On the other side, Alexander Central is now 2-4-1 in both.
St. Stephens hosts South Caldwell on Monday, while Alexander Central travels to Hickory.
East Lincoln 6, Maiden 0
The Mustangs blanked the Blue Devils on the road Wednesday in Denver, scoring five times in the first half and once in the second half. Landon Graden had two goals for East Lincoln, which also got one goal and two assists from Blake Swanson and one goal apiece from Aaron Singletary, Eli Perez and Jackson Thrap to go with two assists from Caleb Anderson and one each from Jason Gonzalez and Brandon Lefevers.
William White and Braxton Reeves each had two saves in goal for East Lincoln (10-0-1, 10-0-1 South Fork 2A), which travels to Newton-Conover next Wednesday. Maiden (0-9, 0-9) also plays Newton-Conover in its next contest, a home match scheduled for Monday.