H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill soccer blanks Patton

The Bears overcame an 8-0 deficit after the first quarter by scoring eight points in the second and 12 in the third during a 12-point road victory over the Tigers on Thursday in Newton. Bunker Hill is now 1-1 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while Fred T. Foard is 0-1 in both.

Bunker Hill has a bye next Thursday before traveling to East Burke on March 18, while the Tigers are at Hibriten next Thursday.

Hibriten 57, West Caldwell 0

The Panthers dominated the Warriors on the road Thursday in Lenoir, scoring seven points in the opening quarter before adding 14 apiece in the second and third periods and 22 in the fourth. Hibriten is now 2-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while West Caldwell is 0-2 in both.

Hibriten hosts Fred T. Foard next Thursday, while West Caldwell visits West Iredell.

West Lincoln 40, Maiden 26

The Rebels earned a two-touchdown home win over the Blue Devils on Thursday in Lincolnton, moving to 1-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A. Maiden dropped to 0-2 in both.