H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill soccer beats Challenger

The Bunker Hill boys soccer team nabbed a 7-3 nonconference victory over Challenger Early College High School in the Bears’ season opener on the road Monday in Hickory. Leading 4-2 at the half, Bunker Hill outscored the Firebirds 3-1 in the second half to account for the final score.
Diego Paz finished with two goals and two assists for Bunker Hill (1-0), which also got one goal apiece from Raul Hernandez, Alan Bahena-Soto, Giovanni Vargas and Lawson Vang. Aiden Avila added two assists, with Kevin Gonzalez and Christian Garcia notching one each to go with two saves apiece from Conner Mejia and Bahena-Soto and one from Eduardo Hernandez.
Challenger dropped to 0-2 ahead of Friday’s road match against The Master’s Academy in Forest City. Meanwhile, Bunker Hill hosts Forest Hills on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Bandys 4, West Iredell 1
The Trojans earned a three-goal home win in a nonconference contest on Monday in Catawba. Bandys scored three times in the opening half and once in the second half, while the Warriors registered their only goal in the first half.
Bandys (2-1) hosts West Rowan on Wednesday, while West Iredell (0-1) entertains Maiden next Monday.
West Caldwell 5, South Caldwell 2
The Warriors collected a three-goal road win over the Spartans on Monday in Hudson, scoring twice in the opening half and three times in the second half of the nonconference battle. On the other side, South Caldwell scored both of its goals in the first half.
West Caldwell (1-2) is at Patton on Wednesday, while South Caldwell (0-1) visits St. Stephens.
Patton 3, East Burke 1
The Panthers defeated the Cavaliers in nonconference action on the road Monday in Icard, building a 2-0 halftime lead before matching East Burke with one goal apiece in the second half. Patton improved to 2-0, while East Burke fell to 0-1.
Patton hosts West Caldwell on Wednesday, while the Cavs travel to Freedom.
Maiden 2, Cherryville 2
The Blue Devils tied the visiting Ironmen in a nonconference contest on Monday in Maiden, receiving one goal apiece from Nymeir Ramseur and Jacob Sigmon and one assist each from Davis Higgins and Alejandro Ventura. Goalkeeper Cooper Houser added three saves for Maiden.
Maiden (1-0-1) visits Bessemer City on Wednesday, while Cherryville (0-0-1) hosts West Lincoln on Sept. 1.
Wilkes Central 2, Alexander Central 1
The Eagles knocked off the visiting Cougars by a single score in a nonconference match on Monday in Moravian Falls, with Jony Gutierrez scoring the only goal for Alexander Central off an assist from Jose Mata. Wilkes Central moved to 1-1, while Alexander Central is now 2-1.
The Eagles visit Hibriten next Monday, while the Cougars are at Hopewell today before hosting North Iredell on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Draughn 3, East Burke 0
The Wildcats swept the visiting Cavaliers in a nonconference contest on Monday in Valdese, winning by set scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-15. Madison Powell led Draughn in kills with eight, while Sara Walker and Bella Williams each had two aces, Williams finished with a team-high three blocks, Ellie Bartlett and Bailey Bryant each had four digs and Walker tallied 17 assists.
As for East Burke (0-3), it got five kills and five blocks from Aubree Grigg, six digs and two aces from Reese Abernethy and five assists from Caroline Pruitt. The Cavs host Freedom on Wednesday, while Draughn (2-1) entertains Patton tonight before visiting the Patriots on Thursday.
Crest 3, St. Stephens 1
The Chargers topped the visiting Indians in four sets in a nonconference tilt on Monday in Shelby, upping their record to 3-0 in the process. Set scores were 25-10, 19-25, 25-19 and 25-16.
St. Stephens (1-3) was paced by eight kills from Julia Gnida and seven from Olivia Eckard, with the pair adding six and two aces, respectively. Kadence Ramseyer and Kelsey Plumley also had two aces apiece for the Indians, with Taylor Kelly notching three blocks, Gnida finishing with seven digs and Ramseyer and Emma Watson each recording nine digs.
The Indians host Bunker Hill on Wednesday, while Crest travels to Gaffney (South Carolina).
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy 3, West Caldwell 0
The Gryphons were too much for the host Warriors on Monday in Lenoir, defeating them by set scores of 27-25, 25-9 and 25-21. Thomas Jefferson improved to 1-2, while West Caldwell fell to 0-3.
The Gryphons host Avery County today before entertaining Burns next Tuesday, while West Caldwell hosts Hibriten on Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Alexander Central 8, St. Stephens 1
The Cougars grabbed a nonconference road win over the Indians on Monday in Hickory, taking five of the six singles matches and all three doubles contests. Winning singles competitors for Alexander Central included Faith Zirkle (6-1, 6-0 over Klaire Starr), Mackenzie Harper (6-3, 6-3 over Anna Spatz), Cassidy Caskaddon (6-1, 6-0 over Camille Gasper), Emmy Rogers (6-1, 6-1 over Brianna Alfaro) and Taylor Sharpe (6-0, 6-0 over Sarah Starr), while the doubles teams of Zirkle and Caskaddon (8-0 over Kenzie Lail and Rebeca Reyes-Mejia), Harper and Rogers (8-0 over Jordan Sanderson and Malea Sapp) and Sharpe and Hannah Kilby (8-0 over Alexis Johnson and Jovhanna Zea-Bareena) were also victorious.