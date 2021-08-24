H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill soccer beats Challenger

St. Stephens (1-3) was paced by eight kills from Julia Gnida and seven from Olivia Eckard, with the pair adding six and two aces, respectively. Kadence Ramseyer and Kelsey Plumley also had two aces apiece for the Indians, with Taylor Kelly notching three blocks, Gnida finishing with seven digs and Ramseyer and Emma Watson each recording nine digs.

The Indians host Bunker Hill on Wednesday, while Crest travels to Gaffney (South Carolina).

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy 3, West Caldwell 0

The Gryphons were too much for the host Warriors on Monday in Lenoir, defeating them by set scores of 27-25, 25-9 and 25-21. Thomas Jefferson improved to 1-2, while West Caldwell fell to 0-3.

The Gryphons host Avery County today before entertaining Burns next Tuesday, while West Caldwell hosts Hibriten on Wednesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Alexander Central 8, St. Stephens 1