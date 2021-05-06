H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill’s Knighton throws perfect game

The Bunker Hill baseball team defeated West Iredell 13-0 in five innings during Wednesday’s home game in Claremont. The Bears’ Casey Knighton was the game’s top performer, tossing a perfect game with 11 strikeouts as Bunker Hill improved to 3-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Ethan Hildebran, Carson Elder and Kaden Robinson had two hits apiece for the Bears, with Hildebran registering a three-run triple and Elder adding two RBIs. Jordan Yoder added one hit and one RBI, while Pete Clampitt had one hit.
Bunker Hill travels to West Iredell (0-3) tonight before hosting Patton on Tuesday, while the Warriors visit Hibriten on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Maiden 4, West Lincoln 3
The Blue Devils knocked off the Rebels in nine innings on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, outhitting them 6-4 and winning on a run-scoring error in the top of the ninth. Dalton James was credited with the win for Maiden after tossing two innings of scoreless, hitless relief with four strikeouts and no walks, while Caleb Mattison led the Blue Devils with three hits in five at-bats.
Maiden (3-0, 3-0 South Fork 2A Conference) hosts West Lincoln (0-3, 0-3) on Friday.
Bandys 15, Newton-Conover 2
The Trojans routed the Red Devils at home Wednesday in Catawba, finishing with eight hits including two hits and two RBIs from Cade Spencer, two hits from Terick Bumgarner, one hit and three RBIs from Parker Styborski, one hit and two RBIs from Ashton Reynolds and one hit and one RBI apiece from Keelan Henrickson and Alex Robinson. Spencer was the winning pitcher for Bandys after tossing five innings of two-run, three-hit ball with seven strikeouts and two walks.
The Trojans (1-2, 1-2 South Fork 2A) visit Newton-Conover (0-3, 0-3) on Friday.
Fred T. Foard 3, Draughn 2
The Tigers defeated the Wildcats at home Wednesday in Newton, scoring single runs in the first, second and sixth innings while allowing two runs in the fifth. Fred T. Foard moved to 3-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while Draughn fell to 1-2 in both.
Foard travels to Draughn tonight before hosting East Burke on Tuesday, while the Wildcats host West Caldwell on Tuesday.
Alexander Central 11, Freedom 1
The Cougars defeated the Patriots in six innings at home Wednesday in Taylorsville, outhitting Freedom 8-1 behind three hits and five RBIs from JD Little, one hit and one RBI from both Mason Chapman-Mays and Dusty Sigmon and one hit each from Cade Miller, Zach Herman and Jaron Price. Miller earned the win for Alexander Central thanks to 4 1/3 innings of one-run, one-hit ball with nine strikeouts and six walks, while Caleb Williams struck out four and issued no walks over a hitless final 1 2/3 innings.
Alexander Central (1-2, 1-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) visits Hickory on Friday, while Freedom (0-3, 0-2) travels to Watauga.
South Caldwell 2, McDowell 1
The Spartans slipped past the Titans on the road Wednesday in Marion, improving to 3-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A. As for McDowell, it dropped to 2-1 in both.
South Caldwell hosts St. Stephens tonight before entertaining Alexander Central on Tuesday, while McDowell hosts nonconference Mitchell tonight before traveling to Freedom on Tuesday.
Hibriten 13, East Burke 3
The Panthers grabbed a 10-run, six-inning home victory over the Cavaliers on Wednesday in Lenoir, finishing them off with nine runs in the bottom of the sixth. Hibriten moved to 3-1 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while East Burke dropped to 0-4 in both.
Hibriten visits East Burke tonight before hosting West Iredell on Tuesday, while the Cavs travel to Fred T. Foard on Tuesday.
Watauga 7, Hickory 4
The Pioneers scored five first-inning runs at home Wednesday in Boone, eventually winning by three runs to move to 1-2 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A. Meanwhile, the Red Tornadoes are now 1-2 overall and 0-2 in league play.
Hickory hosts Alexander Central on Friday, while Watauga entertains Freedom.
Patton 12, West Caldwell 2
The Panthers earned a 10-run, six-inning home win over the Warriors on Wednesday in Morganton, upping their record to 3-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. On the other side, West Caldwell fell to 0-3 in both.
Patton visits West Caldwell tonight before traveling to Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while the Warriors are at Draughn on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
No. 3 East Rutherford 4, No. 14 Bandys 1
The Trojans lost to the Cavaliers in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs on the road Wednesday in Forest City. Bandys ends the season at 10-5, while East Rutherford improved to 12-2 heading into a second-round home game against sixth-seeded North Davidson (14-2), which beat No. 11 Bunker Hill 8-0 earlier this week.
GIRLS SOCCER
No. 15 Greensboro Page 9, No. 2 South Caldwell 0
The Spartans were blanked at home in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs on Wednesday in Hudson. South Caldwell finishes the season at 4-9, while the Pirates moved to 10-3 entering tonight's second-round match at seventh-seeded South Mecklenburg (12-0-1), a 3-0 winner over 10th-seeded Lake Norman in the first round.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hickory 6, Fred T. Foard 3
The Red Tornadoes earned a nonconference home victory over the Tigers on Wednesday in Hickory, winning four singles matches and two doubles matches. Singles victories for Hickory came from Ellie Holtzman (6-2, 6-0 over Adia Livert), Kellen Morin (6-0, 6-0 over Maria Cody), Berkeley Geyer (6-3, 6-1 over Peyton Proctor and Mollie Monroe (6-2, 6-2 over Ava Bowman), while the Red Tornadoes also got doubles wins from the teams of Nicole Kozischek and Holtzman (8-0 over Livert and Claire Boger) and Morin and Rachel Register (8-4 over Roxy Sylvester and Cody).
Claire Boger earned a singles victory for Fred T. Foard (1-2 overall), defeating Kozischek 2-6, 6-3, 10-8. Also winning a singles match for the Tigers was Haley Johnston (7-6 (7-3), 6-0 over Register), while Foard’s doubles team of Johnston and Proctor (8-4 over Monroe and Geyer) was victorious as well.
Hickory (1-0 overall) visits Northwestern 3A/4A foe South Caldwell on Monday, while Foard is at nonconference Alexander Central today before hosting Northwestern Foothills 2A opponent Hibriten on Tuesday.