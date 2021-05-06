H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill’s Knighton throws perfect game

The Trojans routed the Red Devils at home Wednesday in Catawba, finishing with eight hits including two hits and two RBIs from Cade Spencer, two hits from Terick Bumgarner, one hit and three RBIs from Parker Styborski, one hit and two RBIs from Ashton Reynolds and one hit and one RBI apiece from Keelan Henrickson and Alex Robinson. Spencer was the winning pitcher for Bandys after tossing five innings of two-run, three-hit ball with seven strikeouts and two walks.

The Trojans (1-2, 1-2 South Fork 2A) visit Newton-Conover (0-3, 0-3) on Friday.

Fred T. Foard 3, Draughn 2

The Tigers defeated the Wildcats at home Wednesday in Newton, scoring single runs in the first, second and sixth innings while allowing two runs in the fifth. Fred T. Foard moved to 3-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while Draughn fell to 1-2 in both.

Foard travels to Draughn tonight before hosting East Burke on Tuesday, while the Wildcats host West Caldwell on Tuesday.

Alexander Central 11, Freedom 1