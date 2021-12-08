H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill’s Guess named Most Outstanding Wrestler of Indian Classic

Several area teams participated in the 49th annual Indian Classic hosted by St. Stephens this past Saturday in Hickory. Mooresville won the 13-team event with 195 points, while the host Indians finished second with 169 and West Lincoln came in third with 143.
West Rowan was the fourth-place team finisher with 124.5 points, while Bunker Hill came in fifth with 121.5 and Lincolnton took sixth with 100. North Gaston tallied 76.5 points to finish seventh, West Henderson took eighth with 76, South Iredell finished ninth with 71 and North Lincoln rounded out the top 10 with 64.
Coming in 11th in the team standings was Patton with 57 points, while East Burke totaled 25 points to finish 12th. Hickory came in 13th with four points.
Of the teams in the Hickory Daily Record‘s 11-school coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties, St. Stephens had the most top-four placers with nine including five runners-up. Bunker Hill had three wrestlers win their weight class and three others place, with the Bears’ Brayden Guess winning the 160-pound championship and receiving the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler award.
Guess received a bye in the opening round before pinning West Lincoln’s Xandor Hedrick in the first period in the quarterfinals. Following a 16-1 technical fall over Lincolnton’s Josh White in the semifinals, Guess earned a 10-0 major decision over Patton’s Dilan Patton in the finals.
Other first-place finishers for Bunker Hill were Lawson Vang at 113 pounds and Raul Hernandez at 126. Vang had a bye in the first round before pinning his next three opponents — St. Stephens’ Ivan Cortez in the second period in the quarterfinals, Patton’s Luke Parker in the first period in the semifinals and North Gaston’s Kaden Carpenter in the first period in the finals — while Hernandez also had a bye in the first round before earning a 3-2 decision over Mooresville’s Jaiden Noblezada in the quarterfinals, a 13-4 major decision over Patton’s Sawyer James in the semifinals and a 7-3 decision over Caleb Deaton in the finals.
Bunker Hill’s Alex Betancourt came in second at 145, while teammates Christian Garcia (106) and Brian Bouttavong (138) were third and fourth, respectively. St. Stephens’ Evan Trossi (138), Will Fincher (152), Andrew Kehoe (170), Andre Britt (182) and Evan Vue (285) all finished second, with the Indians adding third-place finishes from Cesar Chavez Alonzo (120) and Luke Apollonio (195) and fourth-place finishes from Ivan Cortez (113) and Will Moore (132).
St. Stephens visits South Iredell today for a tri-match also involving Hickory Ridge, while Bunker Hill was at Alexander Central for a tri-match also involving North Wilkes on Tuesday before taking part in the Hilltopper Havoc Duals on Friday at R-S Central. Hickory travels to West Caldwell on Saturday for the Warrior Invitational.
WRESTLING
Bandys finishes 4-0 during Trojan Duals, sweeps quad match: The Trojans posted a 4-0 record during their host tournament, the Trojan Duals, on Saturday in Catawba, defeating Marvin Ridge 65-11, Fishburne Military School (Virginia) 70-7, Stuart Cramer 67-11 and Cox Mill 55-22. Bandys also swept a home quad match against North Gaston, North Lincoln and Patton on Monday, winning by respective scores of 53-22, 53-18 and 69-12 to improve to 11-2 on the season.
Five Bandys grapplers finished 4-0 during Saturday’s Trojan Duals, including Joey Levix, Will Nix, Caleb Moore, Ian Moore and Avery Miller. Meanwhile, the following seven Trojans earned wins in all three matches of Monday’s quad match: Trey Story, Bryson Burkett, Caleb Moore, Ian Moore, Zackory Evans, Austin Cline and Miller.
The Trojans will next participate in the Red Devil Super Duals on Friday and Saturday at Newton-Conover.
Fred T. Foard goes 3-2 during Lake Norman Duals
The Tigers’ 77-match winning streak was snapped by two of the top 25 teams in the country during Saturday’s Lake Norman Duals in Mooresville, but Foard still posted a 3-2 record during the event to move to 10-2 this winter. The Tigers’ losses came at the hands of Baylor School (Tennessee) in a 41-21 defeat and Cleveland (Tennessee) in a 39-22 setback.
Foard’s victories came against Union Pines by a 47-16 score, Point Pleasant (West Virginia) by a 34-31 final and West Forsyth (Georgia) by a 54-24 score. Individually, Brock Carey was the only Tiger to earn a win in all five matches, while Zane Birtchet, Colby Mace and Dylan Smith notched four wins apiece.
Notching three victories each for Foard were Karter Floyd, Conner Weaver, George Coleman and Evan Steiger, while Brayden Mejia and Landon Slager each had two wins and Sam Bolch, Hunter Clark, Parker Johns and Dawson Cody finished with one win apiece.
Foard hosted a home dual event on Tuesday before participating in the Red Devil Super Duals on Friday and Saturday at Newton-Conover.