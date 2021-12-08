H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill’s Guess named Most Outstanding Wrestler of Indian Classic

Other first-place finishers for Bunker Hill were Lawson Vang at 113 pounds and Raul Hernandez at 126. Vang had a bye in the first round before pinning his next three opponents — St. Stephens’ Ivan Cortez in the second period in the quarterfinals, Patton’s Luke Parker in the first period in the semifinals and North Gaston’s Kaden Carpenter in the first period in the finals — while Hernandez also had a bye in the first round before earning a 3-2 decision over Mooresville’s Jaiden Noblezada in the quarterfinals, a 13-4 major decision over Patton’s Sawyer James in the semifinals and a 7-3 decision over Caleb Deaton in the finals.