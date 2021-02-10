H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill girls wallop West Caldwell

The Mustangs beat the Trojans on the road Tuesday in Catawba, receiving a game-high 13 points from Logan Craig to go with 10 from Jeremiah Jones. East Lincoln led 13-10 after the opening quarter, 22-13 at halftime and 44-21 through three frames.

Bandys (1-10, 1-10 South Fork 2A), which was led by nine points from Ashton Reynolds, visits West Lincoln on Friday. Meanwhile, East Lincoln (8-3, 8-3) hosts Maiden.

Watauga 63, St. Stephens 53

The Pioneers took down the Indians during Tuesday’s home contest in Boone, picking up their second straight win to move to 3-7 overall and 2-7 in the Northwestern 3A/4A. As for St. Stephens, it fell to 2-8 and 2-7.

Watauga visits Hickory on Friday, while St. Stephens hosts nonconference North Rowan.

BOYS SOCCER

Watauga 7, St. Stephens 1