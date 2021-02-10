H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill girls wallop West Caldwell

The Bunker Hill girls basketball team moved to 9-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference with a 69-14 home win over West Caldwell on Tuesday in Claremont. Addie Wray was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points, while Damireona Burch added 13 and Faith Isenhour finished with 10.
Camryn Bryant and Olivia Ellis chipped in nine points apiece for the Bears, who also received five each from DaLesha Linebarger and Caitlin Robison. Bunker Hill led 21-2 after the first quarter, 42-8 at halftime and 55-9 through three periods.
West Caldwell (0-7, 0-7 Northwestern Foothills 2A) was paced by five points apiece from Cambria Crisp and Lucy Manuel. The Warriors return to action next week, while Bunker Hill is at Draughn on Thursday and East Burke on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maiden 63, North Lincoln 39
The Blue Devils outscored the Knights in every quarter during Tuesday’s home game in Maiden, nabbing their third consecutive win after losing three of their previous four contests. Kennedie Noble was Maiden’s leading scorer with 19 points, while Maggie Andrews had 17 and Lainee Hentschel scored 16.
The Blue Devils (5-6, 5-6 South Fork 2A Conference) travel to East Lincoln on Friday, while North Lincoln (2-9, 2-9) hosts Newton-Conover.
Watauga 34, St. Stephens 24
The Pioneers earned a 10-point win over the Indians on Tuesday at home in Boone, collecting their first win of the season to move to 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. On the other side, St. Stephens fell to 3-5 and 2-5.
St. Stephens travels to Hickory on Thursday before hosting nonconference North Rowan on Friday, while Watauga visits Freedom tonight before hosting the Patriots next Tuesday.
Freedom 53, South Caldwell 43
The Patriots upped their record to 4-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A thanks to a 10-point home win over the Spartans on Tuesday in Morganton, with Danisha Hemphill scoring a game-high 32 points for Freedom. Meanwhile, South Caldwell dropped to 4-5 overall and 3-5 in league action despite 21 points from Olivia Miller.
Freedom hosts Watauga tonight before entertaining Alexander Central on Friday, while South Caldwell entertains St. Stephens next Tuesday.
East Lincoln 53, Bandys 51
The Mustangs slipped past the Trojans on the road Tuesday in Catawba. Taliyah Thomas led all scorers with 24 points for East Lincoln, which also got nine points from Raven Ross and eight from Ginny Overbay.
Bandys (6-5, 6-5 South Fork 2A) got 16 points from Macy Rummage, 15 from Cailyn Huggins and 12 from Logan Dutka. The Trojans are at West Lincoln on Friday, while East Lincoln (8-3, 8-3) hosts Maiden.
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Caldwell 54, Bunker Hill 50
The Warriors earned a four-point road victory over the Bears on Tuesday in Claremont, bouncing back from last week’s loss to Patton. West Caldwell is now 4-2 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A entering Thursday’s road game at West Iredell, which precedes Friday’s home contest against Draughn.
Bunker Hill (3-3, 3-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A) is at Draughn on Thursday before visiting Patton on Friday.
North Lincoln 70, Maiden 56
The Knights defeated the Blue Devils on the road Tuesday in Maiden, grabbing a 16-13 lead after the opening quarter before building a 39-28 advantage at the half and a carrying a 54-44 lead into the fourth period. North Lincoln improved to 8-2 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Maiden dropped to 6-5 in both.
Maiden is at East Lincoln on Friday, while North Lincoln hosts Newton-Conover.
East Lincoln 49, Bandys 30
The Mustangs beat the Trojans on the road Tuesday in Catawba, receiving a game-high 13 points from Logan Craig to go with 10 from Jeremiah Jones. East Lincoln led 13-10 after the opening quarter, 22-13 at halftime and 44-21 through three frames.
Bandys (1-10, 1-10 South Fork 2A), which was led by nine points from Ashton Reynolds, visits West Lincoln on Friday. Meanwhile, East Lincoln (8-3, 8-3) hosts Maiden.
Watauga 63, St. Stephens 53
The Pioneers took down the Indians during Tuesday’s home contest in Boone, picking up their second straight win to move to 3-7 overall and 2-7 in the Northwestern 3A/4A. As for St. Stephens, it fell to 2-8 and 2-7.
Watauga visits Hickory on Friday, while St. Stephens hosts nonconference North Rowan.
BOYS SOCCER
Watauga 7, St. Stephens 1
The Pioneers scored four goals in the first half and three in the second half of Tuesday’s six-goal home victory over the Indians, whose only goal came in the second half. Watauga moved to 3-1 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A ahead of tonight’s home match against Freedom, which precedes next Tuesday’s home contest against Alexander Central.