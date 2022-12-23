H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill girls defeat West Caldwell 56-45

LENOIR — The Bunker Hill girls basketball team topped West Caldwell by a 56-45 final on the road Thursday. The Bears led 19-7 after the opening quarter, 29-20 at halftime and 40-30 through three periods.

Bunker Hill (2-6, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) was led by 17 points from Vanessa Morales, while MyKyiah Lafone scored 12 and Damireona Burch finished with 10. Kylie Killian added nine points for the Bears, who also got eight from Rachel Beck.

The Bears will participate in next week’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Community College, while the Warriors (0-7, 0-2) visit Maiden on Jan. 3.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Newton-Conover 56, Lincolnton 22: The Red Devils knocked off the Wolves at home Thursday in Newton, carrying a 14-6 lead into the second quarter, a 34-8 advantage into halftime and a 45-14 lead into the fourth period. Newton-Conover (8-1, 2-0 Catawba Valley 2A) will compete in next week’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC, while Lincolnton (2-6, 1-1) is scheduled to take part in the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash at West Lincoln.

Hibriten 63, South Point 49: The Panthers took down the Red Raiders on the road Thursday in Belmont. Hibriten trailed 12-11 after the first quarter, while the score was tied at 34-all at the half before the Panthers outscored South Point 18-10 and 11-5 over the final two quarters.

Hibriten (8-1) will participate in next week’s Freedom Christmas Invitational in Morganton, while South Point (5-4) travels to Fort Mill, South Carolina, for the Copperhead Basketball Classic at Catawba Ridge High School.

West Lincoln 49, Maiden 47: The Rebels slipped past the Blue Devils at home Thursday in Lincolnton. West Lincoln led 12-9 at the end of the opening quarter, 26-24 at the half and 38-34 through three periods.

The Rebels (7-2, 2-0 Catawba Valley 2A) will host the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash next week, while Maiden (2-7, 0-2) is set to play in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC.

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Caldwell 79, Bunker Hill 61: The Warriors defeated the Bears at home Thursday in Lenoir, improving to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to competing in next week’s Freedom Christmas Invitational in Morganton. As for Bunker Hill, it dropped to 1-7 overall and 0-2 in league play ahead of next week’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC.

Newton-Conover 54, Lincolnton 50: The Red Devils edged the Wolves in overtime at home Thursday in Newton, building a 15-6 lead after the first quarter, a 19-15 advantage at the half and a 33-28 lead through three periods before Lincolnton rallied to tie things at 45-all and force the extra session. Newton-Conover (5-4, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A) will compete in next week’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC, while Lincolnton (1-7, 1-1) is scheduled to play in the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash at West Lincoln.

Maiden 62, West Lincoln 47: The Blue Devils improved to 9-0 overall and 2-0 in Catawba Valley 2A play thanks to a 15-point road victory over the Rebels on Thursday in Lincolnton. Maiden was led by 23 points from Chris Culliver, who also had six rebounds.

The Blue Devils also received eight points and four assists from Ben Gibbs and seven points, 10 rebounds and two blocks from Raheim Misher. They will participate in next week’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC, while West Lincoln (3-6, 0-2) will host the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash.

South Point 61, Hibriten 60: The Red Raiders beat the Panthers at home Thursday in Belmont, moving to 8-1 ahead of next week’s Christmas tournament in Charleston, South Carolina. On the other side, Hibriten fell to 4-4 heading into next week’s Freedom Christmas Invitational in Morganton.