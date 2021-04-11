H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill football wins 6th straight

The Bunker Hill football team finished the regular season with its sixth straight victory on the road Friday in Lenoir, defeating West Caldwell 38-7 to move to 6-1 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. The Bears led 11-0 after the first quarter, 18-0 at halftime and 31-7 through three periods.

Bunker Hill quarterback Carson Elder completed 12 of 22 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with six different receivers on the night. The Bears’ top pass catcher was Elijah Boston with two receptions for 51 yards and a TD, while Jay Abrams had three catches for 32 yards and a TD.

Clayton Dobbins had the other TD catch for the Bears, who also got seven carries for 45 yards and a score from Kaden Robinson. Bunker Hill will participate in the 2A state playoffs, while the Warriors end the season at 3-4 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

North Lincoln 40, Bandys 19

The Trojans led 7-0 after the opening quarter, but were outscored 40-12 over the final three periods en route to a 21-point road loss to the Knights on Friday in Lincolnton. Isaiah Gilchrist had 18 carries for 119 yards and all three TDs for Bandys, which ends the season at 1-5 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference.