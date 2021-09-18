H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill football runs past Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON — The Bunker Hill football team nabbed a 20-6 road win over Lincolnton on Friday, utilizing its ground game to improve to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. The Bears finished with 36 carries for 194 yards, led by Justin Killian’s three carries for 88 yards including an 82-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Bunker Hill led 3-0 at the time of Killian’s scoring scamper, registering the only points of the first half on a 30-yard field goal from Alan Bahena Soto in the opening quarter. Soto added a 25-yard field goal later in the third quarter, while a 95-yard kickoff return from Elijah Boston accounted for the Bears’ other score in the fourth.

The Wolves (0-4, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A) notched their only score on a 2-yard TD run from Deandre Smith in the final period. Smith had 10 carries for 70 yards overall.

Bunker Hill, which also got 16 carries for 56 yards from Chadz Stevenson and 48 yards on nine carries from Kaden Robinson, hosts West Caldwell next Friday. Meanwhile, Lincolnton travels to Newton-Conover.

VARSITY FOOTBALL