H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill football runs past Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON — The Bunker Hill football team nabbed a 20-6 road win over Lincolnton on Friday, utilizing its ground game to improve to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. The Bears finished with 36 carries for 194 yards, led by Justin Killian’s three carries for 88 yards including an 82-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Bunker Hill led 3-0 at the time of Killian’s scoring scamper, registering the only points of the first half on a 30-yard field goal from Alan Bahena Soto in the opening quarter. Soto added a 25-yard field goal later in the third quarter, while a 95-yard kickoff return from Elijah Boston accounted for the Bears’ other score in the fourth.
The Wolves (0-4, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A) notched their only score on a 2-yard TD run from Deandre Smith in the final period. Smith had 10 carries for 70 yards overall.
Bunker Hill, which also got 16 carries for 56 yards from Chadz Stevenson and 48 yards on nine carries from Kaden Robinson, hosts West Caldwell next Friday. Meanwhile, Lincolnton travels to Newton-Conover.
VARSITY FOOTBALL
St. Stephens 21, West Iredell 0: Playing for the first time in three weeks due to COVID-19 protocols, the Indians earned their first win under head coach Kyle Lowman in his third game at the helm, blanking the host Warriors on Friday in Statesville. Following a scoreless first half, Brycen Gaither recorded a pair of 4-yard TD runs in the third quarter before Ty McLauchlin added a 2-yard scoring scamper in the fourth.
Peyton Young completed 12 of 17 passes for 138 yards for the Indians (1-2, 1-0 Western Foothills 3A Conference), and the junior quarterback also had 10 carries for 77 yards. Gaither had 15 carries for 69 yards, while McLauchlin tallied 11 carries for 48 yards.
St. Stephens hosts North Iredell next Friday, while West Iredell (0-2, 0-1) visits Fred T. Foard.
<&underline>South Caldwell 44, Hibriten 42</&underline>
The Spartans outlasted their Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foes in double overtime in a nonconference matchup on the road Friday in Lenoir. South Caldwell moved to 4-0, while the Panthers fell to 1-2.
Jaxsen Wilkerson scored the tying TD for South Caldwell in the second overtime, while Will Connor executed the game-winning 2-point conversion. Both players finished with over 100 rushing yards, as Wilkerson had 22 carries for 105 yards and a score to go with Connor’s 103 yards and two TDs on 20 carries.
Garrett Ashley also ran for two scores for the Spartans, finishing with 33 yards on 10 carries. South Caldwell has a bye next week before beginning league play at Watauga on Oct. 1, while Hibriten is also off next week before visiting Freedom on Oct. 1.
<&underline>Draughn 36, Owen 7</&underline>
The Wildcats collected a 29-point home win over the Warhorses on Friday in Valdese. Draughn outgained Owen 255-160, receiving 19 carries for 111 yards and two TDs from Nigel Dula to go with eight carries for 49 yards and a score from Justice Cunningham.
Draughn (2-2, 1-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference) also got 104 yards and two TDs from Eli Tillery on 8-of-18 passing. The Wildcats’ Beckett Nelson added a 53-yard interception return for a TD.
Draughn is at Avery County next Friday, while the Warhorses (1-3, 0-1) host Mitchell.
<&underline>North Iredell 34, Fred T. Foard 0</&underline>
The Raiders ended a 25-game losing streak dating back to September 2018 by shutting out the visiting Tigers on Friday in Olin. John Jackson Jr. racked up 108 yards and five TDs on 15 carries, and he also recorded a 55-yard TD pass to Logan Brooks in the second quarter while finishing with 97 passing yards on the night.
Foard (0-3, 0-1 Western Foothills 3A) only managed 33 yards of total offense, including minus-19 yards on 19 carries. The Tigers host West Iredell next Friday, while North Iredell (1-2, 1-0) visits St. Stephens.
<&underline>Marvin Ridge 42, Alexander Central 8</&underline>
The Cougars lost for the second time in three weeks at home Friday in Taylorsville, allowing three TDs in the opening quarter and one score apiece in the second, third and fourth periods against the nonconference Mavericks. Cameron Lackey’s 9-yard TD run represented Alexander Central’s only score in the game’s final minute.
Tanner Moore completed 9 of 16 passes for 41 yards for the Cougars, who also received 63 yards on nine carries from Andrew Bumgarner and 61 yards on 10 carries from Lackey. Alexander Central (3-2) has a bye next week before hosting Ashe County in its Northwestern 3A/4A opener on Oct. 1, while Marvin Ridge (3-1) is also off next week before beginning at home against Southern Carolina 4A Conference opponent Porter Ridge on Oct. 1.