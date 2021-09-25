H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill football routs Warriors

CLAREMONT — The Bunker Hill football team knocked off visiting West Caldwell by a 40-0 final on Friday, becoming the first team in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties to reach 5-0. Also 2-0 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play, the Bears scored 12 points in the opening quarter before adding 21 in the second period and seven in the third.
Bunker Hill’s Carson Elder completed 9 of 15 passes for 149 yards, scoring with his both his arm and his legs as he also had three carries for 6 yards. Chadz Stevenson finished with 90 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, while Jason Willis had 39 rushing yards and a 21-yard TD reception to go with 28 yards on seven carries from Kaden Robinson.
Bunker Hill hosts West Lincoln next Friday, while West Caldwell (0-4, 0-2 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Maiden next Saturday.
VARSITY FOOTBALL
Hibriten 42, SouthLake Christian Academy 19
The Panthers evened their record at 2-2 with a nonconference home win over the Eagles on Friday in Lenoir. Hibriten scored in every quarter — including 14 points in both the second and third periods — en route to a 23-point victory.
Hibriten begins Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play at Freedom next Friday, while SouthLake Christian (0-4) travels to nonconference Hickory Grove Christian of Charlotte.
Draughn 42, Avery County 22
The Wildcats collected a 20-point road win over the Vikings on Friday in Newland, holding Avery County to 4 yards on 24 carries and 282 passing yards while finishing with 457 total yards of offense (199 rushing, 258 passing). Draughn’s TDs came on a 67-yard pass from Eli Tillery to Daylin Pritchard, a 23-yard pass from Tillery to Pritchard, a 27-yard interception return from Pritchard, a 59-yard run from Nigel Dula, a 100-yard interception return from Will Price and a 10-yard pass from Tillery to Pritchard.
Tillery completed 9 of 22 passes for 258 yards, while Dula had 16 carries for 172 yards to go with 48 yards on seven carries from Justice Cunningham. Draughn (3-2, 1-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference) visits Mitchell next Friday, while Avery County (1-5, 0-1) has a bye before hosting Mountain Heritage on Oct. 8.
North Lincoln 21, Hickory 6
The Knights defeated the Red Tornadoes during Friday’s home game in Lincolnton, with both teams doing all of their scoring in the opening half. North Lincoln scored first and added a 2-point conversion run, while Hickory answered with a 71-yard TD pass from Turner Wood to Dashawn Medley but failed to convert the 2-point try.
North Lincoln (3-2, 1-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) added two more TD runs to account for the final score, while Hickory’s Wood completed 20 passes for 275 yards and Medley had three receptions for 125 yards. The Red Tornadoes travel to crosstown rival St. Stephens next Friday, the same night North Lincoln visits North Iredell.
West Iredell 16, Fred T. Foard 8
The Tigers avoided being shut out for a third time this season thanks to a fourth-quarter score, but couldn’t avoid falling to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the Western Foothills 3A on the road Friday in Statesville. The Warriors recorded a pair of TD runs in the first quarter before adding a safety in the second as they improved to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Foard visits Statesville next Friday, while West Iredell hosts East Lincoln.