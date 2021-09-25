H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill football routs Warriors

CLAREMONT — The Bunker Hill football team knocked off visiting West Caldwell by a 40-0 final on Friday, becoming the first team in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties to reach 5-0. Also 2-0 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play, the Bears scored 12 points in the opening quarter before adding 21 in the second period and seven in the third.

Bunker Hill’s Carson Elder completed 9 of 15 passes for 149 yards, scoring with his both his arm and his legs as he also had three carries for 6 yards. Chadz Stevenson finished with 90 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, while Jason Willis had 39 rushing yards and a 21-yard TD reception to go with 28 yards on seven carries from Kaden Robinson.

Bunker Hill hosts West Lincoln next Friday, while West Caldwell (0-4, 0-2 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Maiden next Saturday.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Hibriten 42, SouthLake Christian Academy 19

The Panthers evened their record at 2-2 with a nonconference home win over the Eagles on Friday in Lenoir. Hibriten scored in every quarter — including 14 points in both the second and third periods — en route to a 23-point victory.