H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill football remains unbeaten

OLIN — The Bunker Hill football team kept its perfect record intact with a 27-20 road win over North Iredell on Friday. Junior quarterback Redek Robinson completed 16 of 24 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns, with each of his scoring strikes going to a different receiver.

Xavier McCleave had seven receptions for 127 yards and a TD to lead the Bears (3-0), with Devin Brice adding 107 yards and a score on three catches and Ayden Killian’s lone catch going for a 75-yard TD. McCleave also returned a kickoff 75 yards for Bunker Hill’s remaining score.

The Bears have a bye next week before hosting Lincolnton on Sept. 16 in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener. Meanwhile, the Raiders (0-3) return to action at Western Foothills 3A Conference foe Fred T. Foard on Sept. 16.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Hibriten 60, West Caldwell 14: The Panthers led 28-7 after the opening quarter, 41-7 at the half and 53-7 through three periods on their way to a 46-point home victory over the Warriors on Friday in Lenoir. Hibriten (1-2) hosts nonconference Shelby next Friday, while West Caldwell (0-3) has a bye before traveling to Catawba Valley 2A opponent Newton-Conover on Sept. 16.

South Caldwell 28, Hickory Hawks 7: The Spartans earned a 21-point home win over the Hawks on Friday in Hudson. Suan Moore registered 159 yards and a TD on 18 carries, with Anderson Raynor completing 6 of 13 passes for 88 yards and two TDs while carrying the ball 12 times for 59 yards and an additional score.

JB Robbins (two catches for 51 yards) and Tyler Eggers (four receptions for 37 yards) caught TD passes for South Caldwell (2-1), which hosts nonconference Bandys next Friday. On the other side, the Hawks (1-2) host Camden Military Academy next Friday.

A.C. Reynolds 49, Alexander Central 7: The Rockets easily dispatched the Cougars on the road Friday in Taylorsville, outgaining Alexander Central 332-81. A.C. Reynolds improved to 3-0 ahead of next Friday’s home game against nonconference Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, while the Cougars fell to 2-1 prior to a nonconference matchup with Lake Norman that will also be a home contest.

A 5-yard run from Tanner Moore accounted for Alexander Central’s only TD against A.C. Reynolds. Logan Shoemaker was the Cougars’ leading rusher with 43 yards on 16 carries, with Moore completing 7 of 14 passes for 24 yards.

West Lincoln 54, Fred T. Foard 7: The Rebels cruised past the Tigers at home Friday in Lincolnton, pushing their record to 3-0 while dropping Foard to 0-3. Foard’s Aidan Landrum completed 27 of 37 passes for 226 yards, but the Tigers turned the ball over five times (three interceptions, two fumbles) during a game that saw Chris Mazo score their only TD.

Austin Stilwell was Foard’s leading receiver with 10 catches for 73 yards, but West Lincoln’s win resulted in the Tigers’ 17th loss in a row dating back to the 2020-21 season. The Rebels return to action on Sept. 16 when they host Bandys in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A opener, while Foard hosts Western Foothills 3A foe North Iredell the same night.