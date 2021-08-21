H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill football charges past Stuart Cramer

CLAREMONT — The Bunker Hill football team gave first-year head coach Albert Reid a victory in his first game in charge, defeating visiting Stuart Cramer 29-18 on Friday. The win was the Bears’ seventh straight in the regular season dating back to last season, when they entered the 2A state playoffs on a six-game winning streak.
Bunker Hill’s Carson Elder finished with 257 passing yards and a touchdown both through the air and on the ground. Chadz Stevenson added nine carries for 113 yards and a TD, while Kaden Robinson recorded 55 yards and a score on 11 carries.
Xavier McCleave had a big game for Bunker Hill (1-0) as well, hauling in three receptions for 115 yards and a TD. Elijah Boston added seven catches for 86 yards, with three others — Stevenson, Robinson and Brady Speaks — also catching passes.
Defensively, Jordan Willis and Devin Brice had interceptions for the Bears, who also received a blocked punt from Preston Workman. Robinson was Bunker Hill’s leading tackler with 17 stops (five solo) including two sacks and three tackles for loss, with Justin Killian chipping in 10 tackles (six solo).
Bunker Hill visits St. Stephens next Friday, while Stuart Cramer (0-1) hosts Bessemer City.
VARSITY FOOTBALL
Alexander Central 21, Hickory 7: The Red Tornadoes made things interesting against the host Cougars on Friday in Taylorsville, even enjoying a 7-6 advantage late in the second quarter before falling by a 14-point final margin. The game was the first for Hickory under new head coach Joe Glass.
After Alexander Central (1-0) grabbed a 6-0 lead on a 2-yard TD run from Russell Frasier late in the opening quarter — the ensuing 2-point conversion failed — the Red Tornadoes (0-1) tied the score on a 2-yard scamper from Josiah Edwards at the 4:54 mark of the second quarter before Josh Tyree kicked the go-ahead extra point. However, the Cougars regained the advantage on an 8-yard scoring strike from Luke Hammer to Andrew Fox in the final minute of the first half before getting an 11-yard TD run from Logan Shoemaker in the fourth quarter.
Alexander Central’s Cameron Lackey was the game’s leading rusher with 16 carries for 84 yards, with Hammer adding 79 yards on 16 carries of his own and Shoemaker gaining 75 yards on 12 attempts. Meanwhile, Edwards was Hickory’s leading rusher (12 carries for 34 yards), Turner Wood completed 14 of 29 passes for 100 yards and Dashawn Medley had six catches for 50 yards.
Edwards was the game’s leading tackler with 13 stops (eight solo), while Henry Pitts and Tristian Williams had eight tackles apiece for the Red Tornadoes. Meanwhile, the Cougars were led by six tackles each from Dalton Beck and Kolt Ward.
Medley had an interception for Hickory, while Andrew Bumgarner and Robert Young picked off passes for the Cougars. The Red Tornadoes host South Caldwell next Friday, the same night Alexander Central travels to North Gaston.
South Caldwell 18, West Caldwell 7
First-year head coach Casey Justice got his tenure off to a winning start as his Spartans defeated the visiting Warriors on Friday in Hudson. South Caldwell trailed 7-6 at halftime before scoring all 12 second-half points.
The Spartans (1-0) visit Hickory next Friday, while West Caldwell (0-1) is at R-S Central.
East Burke 14, Patton 6
The Cavaliers topped their Burke County rivals on the road Friday in Morganton, receiving 82 yards on 21 carries from Blane Fulbright, who also converted a 2-point conversion following a blocked field goal that Spencer Goins returned 70 yards for a TD. Prior to the decisive score, East Burke’s Carter Crump registered a 10-yard TD run in the third quarter and the Panthers’ Tay’Adrian later tied things on a 4-yard scoring scamper.
Crump had 57 rushing yards and 36 passing yards for East Burke (1-0), which hosts Freedom next Friday. As for Patton (0-1), it visits Draughn next week.
Polk County 28, Newton-Conover 7
The Red Devils finally found the scoreboard on a TD run from Demarcus Beatty in the fourth quarter, but it was far from enough against the host Wolverines on Friday in Columbus. Beatty had six carries for 75 yards overall, while Ben Watson gained 50 yards on a team-high 11 carries and Aiden Luangkhot completed 8 of 13 passes for 64 yards.
Newton-Conover (0-1) visits West Iredell next Friday, while Polk County (1-0) hosts Salisbury.
East Lincoln 39, Hibriten 7
The Panthers couldn’t keep up with the visiting Mustangs in Hibriten’s first game since moving up to the 3A level, suffering a 32-point defeat on Friday in Lenoir. The Panthers were 7-0 during the regular season this past spring and had won 17 consecutive regular-season contests since suffering a 28-19 home loss to Alexander Central to open the 2019 campaign.
Hibriten (0-1) looks to get in the win column when it hosts Hunter Huss next Friday, while East Lincoln (1-0) travels to Forestview.