H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill football charges past Stuart Cramer

After Alexander Central (1-0) grabbed a 6-0 lead on a 2-yard TD run from Russell Frasier late in the opening quarter — the ensuing 2-point conversion failed — the Red Tornadoes (0-1) tied the score on a 2-yard scamper from Josiah Edwards at the 4:54 mark of the second quarter before Josh Tyree kicked the go-ahead extra point. However, the Cougars regained the advantage on an 8-yard scoring strike from Luke Hammer to Andrew Fox in the final minute of the first half before getting an 11-yard TD run from Logan Shoemaker in the fourth quarter.

Alexander Central’s Cameron Lackey was the game’s leading rusher with 16 carries for 84 yards, with Hammer adding 79 yards on 16 carries of his own and Shoemaker gaining 75 yards on 12 attempts. Meanwhile, Edwards was Hickory’s leading rusher (12 carries for 34 yards), Turner Wood completed 14 of 29 passes for 100 yards and Dashawn Medley had six catches for 50 yards.

Edwards was the game’s leading tackler with 13 stops (eight solo), while Henry Pitts and Tristian Williams had eight tackles apiece for the Red Tornadoes. Meanwhile, the Cougars were led by six tackles each from Dalton Beck and Kolt Ward.