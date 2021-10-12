H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill football 7-0 for first time since 1968

ICARD — The Bunker Hill football team made sure East Burke had an unhappy homecoming on Monday, defeating the Cavaliers 31-8 to remain perfect at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play. With the win, the Bears are now 7-0 for the first time since 1968 as they prepare for a home showdown with fellow unbeaten Maiden (7-0, 4-0 Catawba Valley 2A) on Friday in Claremont.

Following a scoreless opening quarter, Bunker Hill received a 34-yard field goal from Alan Bahena Soto and a 29-yard touchdown pass from Carson Elder to Jason Willis in the second period. Chadz Stevenson added a 41-yard TD run in the third quarter before Elder scored from 1 yard out to make it 24-0 entering the fourth.

Elijah Boston scored Bunker Hill’s final TD, while the Cavaliers (1-4, 0-3 Catawba Valley 2A) notched their only score on a 6-yard TD run from Blane Fulbright. East Burke is at Lincolnton on Friday.

BOYS SOCCER

Hickory 2, East Lincoln 1

The Red Tornadoes doubled up the Mustangs at home Monday in Hickory, with Gabe Palencia scoring both goals for Hickory. Luis Juarez added an assist, while goalkeeper Will Braun had five saves.