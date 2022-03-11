H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill boys win home track meet

CLAREMONT — The Bunker Hill boys track and field team hosted a spring kickoff meet on Tuesday, with the Bears’ boys squad coming in first with 99.5 points and the Ashe County girls finishing first with 117 points. Fourteen teams posted scores on the boys’ side, while 13 recorded scores on the girls’ side.
On the boys’ side, other teams from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties included Fred T. Foard (second; 70 points), Hickory (third; 67), Bandys (sixth; 36), St. Stephens (10th; 21) and West Caldwell (12th; 12). In girls’ action, other area squads included Foard (second; 61), St. Stephens (fourth; 44), Bandys (fifth; 41), Hickory (sixth; 31), Bunker Hill (tied for seventh; 30) and West Caldwell (tied for 10th; 20).
Here’s a look at the top individual finisher in each event:
Girls’ 3,200 meters: Paige Oldenburg (Bandys), 12:04.02
Boys’ 3,200 meters: Payce Sherrill (St. Stephens), 11:25.31
Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Emma Durr (Ashe County), 18.37
Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Ayden Thompson (Bunker Hill), 16.73
Girls’ 100 meters: Nakirah Adams (Statesville), 13.55
Boys’ 100 meters: Dontae Baker (Hickory), 11.41
Girls’ 1,600 meters: Lauren Buckminster (Bandys), 5:46.52
Boys’ 1,600 meters: Grant Parham (Bandys), 4:46.82
Girls’ 400 meters: Sarah Swanson (West Caldwell), 1:08.42
Boys’ 400 meters: Matthew Radin (Lincoln Charter), 51.68
Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Emmi Cheek (Ashe County), 53.86
Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Antaveon Steele (West Iredell), 46.09
Girls’ 800 meters: Katherine Elliott (Lincoln Charter), 2:42.16
Boys’ 800 meters: David Birkhofer Jr. (Bandys), 2:07.45
Girls’ 200 meters: Madeline Mosteller (Hickory), 28.46
Boys’ 200 meters: Dontae Baker (Hickory), 23.60
Girls’ high jump: Katlyn French (Ashe County), 4 feet 10 inches
Boys’ high jump: Austin Stilwell (Foard), Tucker Caulder (Lincoln Charter), Andrew Peterson (Ashe County), 5 feet 0 inches
Girls’ pole vault: Jordyn Horan (St. Stephens), 9 feet 4 inches
Boys’ pole vault: Brian Schoellner (Hickory), 9 feet 6 inches
Girls’ long jump: Elizabeth Sumpter (St. Stephens), 14 feet 9 inches
Boys’ long jump: Devin Brice (Bunker Hill), 18 feet 10.5 inches
Girls’ triple jump: Heather Wright (Foard), 26 feet 10 inches
Boys’ triple jump: Walter McGill (Bunker Hill), 35 feet, 6.5 inches
Girls’ shot put: Emily Hartsoe (Ashe County), 33 feet 1 inch
Boys’ shot put: Austin Cline (Bandys), 45 feet 10.5 inches
Girls’ discus: Emily Hartsoe (Ashe County), 123 feet 3 inches
Boys’ discus: Kade Brown (Ashe County), 118 feet 9 inches
BASEBALL
Hibriten 4, West Wilkes 1
The Panthers topped the host Blackhawks during the Classic at the Creek Tournament on Wednesday in Millers Creek, receiving two hits from Cameron Hodges and one apiece from Zachary Crowe, Palmer Tucker, Ryan Winkler, Jake Absher, Ethan Watson and Dillan Earp. The winning pitcher was Connor Woodward, who tossed five innings of three-hit ball, allowing an unearned run while striking out five and issuing three walks.
Hibriten (4-1), which scored all of its runs over the final two innings, faced Mount Airy on Thursday in the Panthers’ final game of the Classic at the Creek Tournament before hosting Draughn on Tuesday and West Wilkes next Wednesday. As for the Blackhawks (3-2), they host Mount Airy tonight before hosting Wilkes Central on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
<&underline>Hibriten 1, Central Academy 0</&underline>
The Panthers defeated the Cougars in a neutral-site match on Wednesday at East Lincoln High School in Denver, with the only goal coming from Reagan Cline off an assist from Taniyah Shives. Hibriten (5-0) faces South Point tonight at East Lincoln, right after Central Academy (1-2-1) takes on the host Mustangs.
<&underline>Charlotte Latin 4, Hickory 0</&underline>
The Hawks shut out the Red Tornadoes during Wednesday’s home contest in Charlotte, moving to 3-1 ahead of Thursday’s home match against Asheville’s Carolina Day, which will be followed by a home contest against Carmel Christian on March 25. As for Hickory (1-3), it hosted Crest on Thursday before entertaining R.J. Reynolds on Monday.