H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill boys win home track meet

Hibriten (4-1), which scored all of its runs over the final two innings, faced Mount Airy on Thursday in the Panthers’ final game of the Classic at the Creek Tournament before hosting Draughn on Tuesday and West Wilkes next Wednesday. As for the Blackhawks (3-2), they host Mount Airy tonight before hosting Wilkes Central on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

<&underline>Hibriten 1, Central Academy 0</&underline>

The Panthers defeated the Cougars in a neutral-site match on Wednesday at East Lincoln High School in Denver, with the only goal coming from Reagan Cline off an assist from Taniyah Shives. Hibriten (5-0) faces South Point tonight at East Lincoln, right after Central Academy (1-2-1) takes on the host Mustangs.

<&underline>Charlotte Latin 4, Hickory 0</&underline>

The Hawks shut out the Red Tornadoes during Wednesday’s home contest in Charlotte, moving to 3-1 ahead of Thursday’s home match against Asheville’s Carolina Day, which will be followed by a home contest against Carmel Christian on March 25. As for Hickory (1-3), it hosted Crest on Thursday before entertaining R.J. Reynolds on Monday.