H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill boys top West Iredell to end 3-game losing streak

The Bunker Hill boys basketball team ended a three-game losing streak with a 60-56 home win over West Iredell on Monday in Claremont. Three Bears reached double figures in scoring, led by Ethan Hildebran’s 21-point effort.

Kaden Robinson added 11 points for Bunker Hill (4-5, 4-5 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), which also got 10 from Harrison Fulbright. Additionally, the Bears received nine points from Quentin Hoover as they outscored the Warriors 32-28 in the second half after being tied at 28-all entering halftime.

Qualyne Johnson was the leading scorer for West Iredell (2-4, 2-4) with 21 points, while Nolan Cassidy also reached double figures with 12. The loss was the second in a row for the Warriors.

Bunker Hill hosts Fred T. Foard tonight, while West Iredell visits Draughn.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Draughn 59, Fred T. Foard 55

The Wildcats led 21-11 at the end of the opening quarter, 38-30 at the half and 48-43 entering the fourth frame during Monday’s four-point home win in Valdese. Draughn improved to 3-6 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while the Tigers are now 0-7 in both.