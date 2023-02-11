CLAREMONT — The Bunker Hill boys basketball team defeated Bandys for the second time this season on Friday at home, winning 59-54 behind 12 points from Charles Murray and 11 apiece from Devin Brice and Kaden Bolick. Redek Robinson added nine points for the Bears, while Elijah Boston scored eight.

The Trojans’ Landon Vaughan was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points, with Micah Slaughter notching 18 and Easton Ledford finishing with 15. The loss was the fifth straight for Bandys (10-13, 5-9 Catawba Valley 2A Conference), while Bunker Hill (7-16, 5-9) earned its second victory in a row.

Fifth-seeded Bunker Hill visits fourth-seeded Lincolnton in the opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament on Tuesday, while sixth-seeded Bandys travels to third-seeded Newton-Conover.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hickory 76, Statesville 63: The Red Tornadoes capped an unbeaten Western Foothills 3A Conference season with a 13-point road win over the Greyhounds on Friday in Statesville. John Holbrook was the leading scorer for Hickory (23-1, 14-0 in league play) with 15 points, while Jamien Little and Izaiah Littlejohn scored 13 apiece and Jay Powell had 10.

Hickory is the top seed for the Western Foothills 3A tournament and is scheduled to host eighth-seeded West Iredell in the opening round on Monday, while seventh-seeded Statesville (2-16, 2-12) visits second-seeded East Lincoln.

South Caldwell 96, Hibriten 74: The Spartans topped the Panthers at home Friday in Hudson, ending the regular season at 11-13 overall and 4-6 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference while dropping Hibriten to 9-15 and 2-8. Fourth-seeded South Caldwell hosts fifth-seeded Ashe County in the first round of the conference tournament on Tuesday, the same night sixth-seeded Hibriten visits third-seeded Watauga.

West Caldwell 90, East Burke 63: The Warriors cruised past the Cavaliers on the road Friday in Icard, upping their overall record to 21-2 and their Catawba Valley 2A mark to 14-0 ahead of the conference tournament. Top-seeded West Caldwell hosts eighth-seeded East Burke (4-18, 2-12 Catawba Valley 2A) in Tuesday’s first round.

Freedom 62, Alexander Central 46: The Patriots earned a 16-point home win over the Cougars on Friday in Morganton, getting 27 points, six rebounds and three steals from Amore Connelly to go with eight points and nine boards from Gavin McNaughton. On the other side, Alexander Central received 12 points each from Carter Fortner and Grayson Presnell, with the latter adding eight assists.

Top-seeded Freedom (19-4, 9-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) will have a bye in the first round of the conference tournament before hosting the semifinals and finals on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Second-seeded Alexander Central (16-7, 7-3) is also scheduled to have a first-round bye before traveling to Freedom for the remainder of the tournament.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bandys 52, Bunker Hill 26: The Trojans defeated the Bears on the road Friday in Claremont behind 17 points from Rachel Anderson, nine from Kate Dutka and eight from Brooklan Fisher. As for Bunker Hill, it was led by 16 points from Damiereona Burch.

Fifth-seeded Bandys (11-13, 6-8 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to fourth-seeded West Lincoln for the first round of the conference tournament on Tuesday, while eighth-seeded Bunker Hill (3-20, 2-12) is at top-seeded East Burke.

Hickory 63, Statesville 28: The Red Tornadoes routed the Greyhounds on the road Friday in Statesville, receiving 16 points from Gabby Bryant, nine from Lillian Bowman, eight from Joselin Turner and seven from Laken Powe. Fourth-seeded Hickory (13-10, 9-5 Western Foothills 3A) hosts fifth-seeded Fred T. Foard in Monday’s opening round of the conference tournament, while sixth-seeded Statesville (6-15, 4-10) is at third-seeded North Iredell.

Hibriten 58, South Caldwell 49: The Panthers took down the Spartans on the road Friday in Hudson, with Emma Poarch scoring a game-high 22 points to go with 13 from Alley Oliver, nine from Zoey Walker and eight from Katie Story. On the other side, South Caldwell was led by 14 points from Kaylee Anderson, 13 from Lillie Bumgarner, eight from Addison Edwards and seven from Kennedy Setzer.

Top-seeded Hibriten (21-3, 8-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) will receive a bye in the opening round of the conference tournament before the semifinals and finals shift to Freedom, while sixth-seeded South Caldwell (10-14, 1-9) travels to Ashe County in Tuesday’s first round.

Alexander Central 51, Freedom 47: The Cougars knocked off the Patriots on the road Friday in Morganton, getting 27 points and 11 rebounds from Meredith Wike and 11 points and nine boards from Sydney Hayes. Meanwhile, Freedom was led by 14 points, six rebounds and three steals from Peyton Caldwell, 11 points and six boards from Sydney Demiter and 10 points and seven rebounds from Ava Whitaker.

Fourth-seeded Alexander Central (18-6, 4-6 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts fifth-seeded Freedom (12-11, 3-7) in the opening round of the conference tournament on Tuesday.

East Burke 66, West Caldwell 19: The Cavaliers were too much for the Warriors at home Friday in Icard, winning by a 47-point final margin to end the regular season at 21-1 overall and 14-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A. The top seed for the conference tournament, East Burke hosts eighth-seeded Bunker Hill in Tuesday’s opening round, while seventh-seeded West Caldwell (2-17, 2-12) is at Newton-Conover.