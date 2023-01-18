H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill boys knock off Bandys

CATAWBA — The Bunker Hill boys basketball team earned its first Catawba Valley 2A Conference win of the season on the road Tuesday, topping Bandys 74-64 behind 28 points from Elijah Boston, 15 from Charles Murray and 14 from Devin Brice. Oaklee Watts added nine points for the Bears, who also got eight from Redek Robinson.

Micah Slaughter was the leading scorer for the Trojans (8-8, 3-4 Catawba Valley 2A) with 23 points, while Bobby DelGuercio scored 14 and Easton Ledford added 12. The loss was the fourth straight for Bandys, which started 3-0 in league play.

Bunker Hill (3-13, 1-6) visits Lincolnton on Friday, the same night Bandys travels to West Lincoln.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Stephens 53, Fred T. Foard 52: The Indians slipped past the Tigers at home Tuesday in Hickory for their second single-score win in a row. St. Stephens (8-9, 3-4 Western Foothills 3A Conference) is at West Iredell on Friday, while Foard (3-14, 3-4) will look to snap a four-game losing streak when it travels to North Iredell.

Alexander Central 40, Hibriten 38: The Cougars earned a two-point road win over the Panthers on Tuesday in Lenoir, getting 10 points and seven rebounds from Avery Cook to go with eight points and six boards from Jenner Barnes, seven points and five assists from Grayson Presnell and seven points and four rebounds from Chad Lasher. On the other side, Hibriten received 17 points and five rebounds from Nylan Battle and 10 points and five boards from Jay Willis.

Alexander Central (11-5, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) hosts Freedom on Friday, while Hibriten (8-9, 1-3) hosts South Caldwell on Thursday.

Hickory 84, Statesville 45: The Red Tornadoes thumped the Greyhounds at home Tuesday in Hickory, with Jamien Little scoring 17 points to go with 15 from Izaiah Littlejohn, 12 from John Holbrook, nine from Tyquan Hill and eight from George Neal. Hickory (16-1, 7-0 Western Foothills 3A) has a 12-game winning streak entering Friday’s home game against East Lincoln, while Statesville (1-10, 1-6) hosts North Lincoln the same night.

South Caldwell 63, Ashe County 56: The Spartans knocked off the Huskies at home Tuesday in Hudson, moving to 9-9 overall and 2-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A ahead of Thursday’s trip to Hibriten. As for Ashe County, it is now 6-11 overall and 0-4 in league contests heading into Friday’s home game against Watauga.

West Caldwell 77, East Burke 36: The Warriors easily dispatched the Cavaliers at home Tuesday in Lenoir, with Jordan Patterson scoring 28 points to go with 17 from Malek Patterson and eight apiece from Chris Gibbs and Tristan Harper. On the other side, East Burke received nine points from Caleb Hudson and seven from Ian Cox.

West Caldwell (14-2, 7-0 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Newton-Conover on Friday, the same night East Burke (2-12, 1-6) travels to Maiden after hosting nonconference Draughn on Thursday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bandys 54, Bunker Hill 42: The Trojans defeated the Bears at home Tuesday in Catawba, with Lexi Vaughan scoring 16 points to lead Bandys and Kate Dutka and Rachel Anderson adding 11 apiece. Vaughan also pulled down 13 rebounds, while Dutka had 10 boards and three steals and Anderson finished with six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Bunker Hill (2-14, 1-6 Catawba Valley 2A) was led by 23 points from Damireona Burch, while Vanessa Morales scored nine. Bandys (8-9, 3-4) visits West Lincoln on Friday, the same night the Bears travel to Lincolnton.

St. Stephens 60, Fred T. Foard 40: The Indians nabbed a 20-point home win over the Tigers on Tuesday in Hickory, improving to 11-6 overall and 5-2 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of Friday’s trip to West Iredell. As for Foard, it is now 9-8 overall and 3-4 in league contests entering Friday’s road game against North Iredell.

Alexander Central 51, Hibriten 45: The Cougars took down the Panthers on the road Tuesday in Lenoir behind 17 points and four rebounds from Meredith Wike to go with 12 points, 10 boards and five assists from Kirstyn Herman and 10 points and four rebounds from Hallie Jarrett. Sydney Hayes added eight points and six rebounds for Alexander Central, which improved to 15-2 overall and 2-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A entering Friday’s home game against Freedom.

Hibriten (16-2, 3-1) was led by 20 points from Katie Story, who also supplied five assists to go with nine points, four rebounds and four steals from Zoey Walker. The Panthers host South Caldwell on Thursday.

Hickory 64, Statesville 25: The Red Tornadoes cruised past the Greyhounds at home Tuesday in Hickory, upping their record to 9-7 overall and 5-2 in Western Foothills 3A play while dropping Statesville to 3-11 and 1-6. Hickory hosts East Lincoln on Friday, the same night Statesville entertains North Lincoln.

East Burke 65, West Caldwell 25: The Cavaliers routed the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, moving to 13-1 overall and 7-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to Thursday’s nonconference home game against Draughn and Friday’s trip to league foe Maiden. As for West Caldwell, it fell to 0-12 overall and 0-7 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Friday’s road game against Newton-Conover.

Ashe County 44, South Caldwell 35: The Huskies topped the Spartans on the road Tuesday in Hudson, improving to 12-4 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A following their second straight win. On the other side, South Caldwell fell to 9-9 overall and 0-4 in league play despite getting 17 points from Lillie Bumgarner and six from Kaylee Anderson.

Ashe County hosts Watauga on Friday, while South Caldwell is at Hibriten on Thursday.

WRESTLING

Newton-Conover 63, Maiden 15: The Red Devils took down the Blue Devils on the road Tuesday in Maiden, getting wins from Christian Garcia at 106 pounds (first-period pin), Isaiah Pittman at 113 (first-period pin), Phoenix Michaud at 120 (first-period pin), Cooper Murray at 132 (first-period pin), Connor Shumate at 138 (second-period pin), Landon Williams at 145 (second-period pin), Jason Brawley at 152 (3-1 decision), Jordan Henze at 170 (second-period pin), Matthew Race at 182 (third-period pin), Owen Clark at 195 (first-period pin) and Joseph Lioret-Tutty at 220 (forfeit). Following Tuesday’s victory, Newton-Conover is now 40-1 overall and 5-0 in Catawba Valley 2A matches prior to hosting West Caldwell on Thursday.

Victorious wrestlers for Maiden (7-7, 2-3 Catawba Valley 2A) on Tuesday were Christian Wylie at 126 (second-period pin), Brandon Paretty at 160 (5-4 decision) and DJ Spring at 285 (second-period pin). The Blue Devils visit East Burke on Friday.

Bandys 58, Bunker Hill 15: The Trojans defeated the Bears on the road Tuesday in Claremont. Winning grapplers for Bandys included Chauncy Reese at 120 (second-period pin), Trey Story at 126 (first-period pin), Keilan Adams at 132 (3-1 decision), Will Nix at 138 (second-period pin), Trey Ballew at 145 (11-0 major decision), Luke Burkett at 152 (first-period pin), Tanner Stewart at 160 (forfeit), Camden Mongene at 170 (third-period pin), Rylan Heers at 182 (16-11 decision), Zack Evans at 195 (second-period pin) and Matthew Cranfill at 220 (second-period pin).

Bunker Hill (7-17, 1-4 Catawba Valley 2A) received wins from Drew Walker-Shook at 106 (second-period pin), Ryan Madena at 113 (first-period pin) and Aaron Mora at 285 (3-1 decision). Bandys (19-7, 4-1) visits West Lincoln on Friday, while the Bears host Lincolnton.