H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill boys defeat Draughn

(Editor's note: Results from Friday and Saturday's state cross country meets will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record.)
The Bunker Hill boys basketball team grabbed a 70-52 win over visiting Draughn on Friday in Claremont. The Bears (2-2, 2-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) were led by 15 points from Quentin Hoover, with Ethan Hildebran and Kaliq Ramseur adding 13 apiece to go with 11 from Harrison Fulbright.
Luke Rector was the Wildcats' leading scorer with 15 points, while Brayden Schutt scored 13 for Draughn (0-3, 0-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A).
Bunker Hill's next scheduled game is at Patton next Friday, while Draughn hosts Patton on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lake Norman Charter 45, Bandys 28
The Trojans lost by 17 points on the road Friday in Huntersville, being outscored in each of the first three quarters before winning the fourth frame by a 9-5 tally. Bandys fell to 1-5 both overall and in South Fork 2A Conference play, while the Knights are now 2-2 in both.
Bandys hosts North Lincoln on Tuesday, while Lake Norman Charter is scheduled to visit West Lincoln.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Stephens 46, South Caldwell 37
The Indians topped the Spartans at home Friday in Hickory, building an 8-7 lead after the first quarter, a 19-18 advantage at the half and a 31-24 lead entering the fourth period. St. Stephens moved to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play, while South Caldwell dropped to 2-3 and 1-3.
St. Stephens, which got 15 points from Kennedy Moulton on Friday, is at Freedom next Friday. Meanwhile, the Spartans, who received a game-high 16 points from Kaylee Anderson, are at McDowell on Thursday and Watauga on Friday.
Lake Norman Charter 72, Bandys 42
The Knights overpowered the Trojans on Friday at home, outscoring them in all four quarters in Huntersville. Five players scored in double figures for Lake Norman Charter, including Kailyn Kilpatrick (16 points), Jillian Villanti (15), Kristy Seifert (14), Jade Taylor (10) and Brooklin Leak (10).
Bandys (3-3, 3-3 South Fork 2A) received 10 points from Logan Dutka and nine apiece from Macy Rummage and Olivia Little. The Trojans host North Lincoln on Tuesday, while Lake Norman Charter (4-1, 4-1) is scheduled to travel to West Lincoln.