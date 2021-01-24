H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill boys defeat Draughn

(Editor's note: Results from Friday and Saturday's state cross country meets will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record.)

The Bunker Hill boys basketball team grabbed a 70-52 win over visiting Draughn on Friday in Claremont. The Bears (2-2, 2-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) were led by 15 points from Quentin Hoover, with Ethan Hildebran and Kaliq Ramseur adding 13 apiece to go with 11 from Harrison Fulbright.

Luke Rector was the Wildcats' leading scorer with 15 points, while Brayden Schutt scored 13 for Draughn (0-3, 0-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A).

Bunker Hill's next scheduled game is at Patton next Friday, while Draughn hosts Patton on Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman Charter 45, Bandys 28

The Trojans lost by 17 points on the road Friday in Huntersville, being outscored in each of the first three quarters before winning the fourth frame by a 9-5 tally. Bandys fell to 1-5 both overall and in South Fork 2A Conference play, while the Knights are now 2-2 in both.

Bandys hosts North Lincoln on Tuesday, while Lake Norman Charter is scheduled to visit West Lincoln.