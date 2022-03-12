H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill baseball tops Warriors 3-0

CLAREMONT — The Bunker Hill baseball team defeated West Caldwell 3-0 at home Friday, receiving a complete-game two-hitter from pitcher Preston Workman, who struck out 12 and issued no walks. Workman also had a hit for the Bears, with Drew Moore, Carson Elder and Tanner Kanipe adding one each.
Bunker Hill (1-3, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts West Lincoln on Tuesday before traveling to nonconference East Lincoln on Wednesday, while the Warriors (0-6, 0-2) continue league play with a trip to Maiden on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Alexander Central 11, West Rowan 6
The Cougars took down the Falcons at home Friday in Taylorsville, outhitting them 14-8 behind three hits apiece from Mason Chapman and Caleb Williams, two hits from Levi Brown and one hit each from JD Little, Gage Weaver, Dusty Sigmon, Maddox Jack, Konor Davis and Jaret Hoppes. Little was the winning pitcher for Alexander Central following four innings of one-run, four-hit ball with six strikeouts and two walks, while Jack and Davis also saw time on the mound.
Alexander Central (4-0) visits North Davidson on Tuesday, while West Rowan (2-2) travels to West Cabarrus on Monday before hosting Northwest Cabarrus on Tuesday.
East Burke 1, Bandys 0
The Cavaliers topped the Trojans on the road Friday in Catawba, with Colin Eckard throwing a complete-game two-hitter for East Burke with six strikeouts and two walks. Nolan Jones and Parker DeHart had the hits for Bandys, which fell to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Tuesday’s road game against Lincolnton.
East Burke (1-3, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Newton-Conover on Tuesday.
West Lincoln 5, Maiden 2
All five of the Rebels’ runs were unearned during Friday’s home win over the Blue Devils in Lincolnton, although Ethan Hedgepeth had two hits for Maiden to go with one apiece from Tyler Hedgepeth and Zane Williams. Nick Jarosynski, Tyler Hedgepeth and Hayden Fleury were the pitchers used by the Blue Devils, who dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A entering Tuesday’s home game against West Caldwell.
West Lincoln (1-4, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Bunker Hill on Tuesday.
Lincolnton 13, Newton-Conover 1
The Wolves took down the Red Devils on the road Friday in Newton, moving to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Bandys, which will be followed by a nonconference road game against East Gaston on Wednesday. As for Newton-Conover (3-2, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A), it travels to East Burke on Tuesday before hosting nonconference Hickory on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Alexander Central 21, North Lincoln 4
The Cougars dominated the Knights during Friday’s road contest in Lincolnton, outhitting North Lincoln 18-4 behind three hits apiece from Peyton Price, Faith Carrigan, Kirstyn Herman and Kenzie Church and two hits each from Ava Chapman, Abby Teague and Anna Jordan. Chapman and Carrigan hit home runs for Alexander Central, which used two pitchers — Kara Hinkle and Carrigan — the latter of whom earned her sixth win in as many games thanks to three innings of scoreless, hitless relief with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Alexander Central (6-0) hosts nonconference R-S Central on Monday, while North Lincoln (3-3) entertains Western Foothills 3A Conference opponent Hickory on Tuesday before traveling to nonconference Bandys on Wednesday.
Bandys 7, East Burke 1
The Trojans defeated the Cavaliers at home Friday in Catawba, improving to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Catawba Valley 2A play ahead of Tuesday’s road game against Lincolnton and Wednesday’s home contest against nonconference foe North Lincoln. On the other side, East Burke dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in league contests entering a Catawba Valley 2A matchup with Newton-Conover on Tuesday at home.
South Caldwell 6, A.C. Reynolds 0
The Spartans blanked the Rockets at home Friday in Hudson, tallying 13 hits as a team behind two apiece from Kadie Becker, Brooklyn Johnson, Kelsie Kiziah, Kennedy Crouch and Liz Jarden and one each from Kaylee Anderson, Kennedy Setzer and Sydnee Bumgarner. Setzer pitched five innings of one-hit ball with 14 strikeouts and no walks for South Caldwell, while Becker tossed two innings of hitless ball with five strikeouts and no walks.
South Caldwell (2-0) travels to Hickory on Thursday before hosting Lincoln Charter next Friday, while A.C. Reynolds (2-2) is at The Mountain 3A/4A Conference foe North Buncombe on Tuesday.
Lincoln Charter 10, Fred T. Foard 9
The Eagles collected a one-run home victory over the Tigers on Friday in Denver, moving to 3-1 ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Lake Norman. On the other side, Foard (1-3) visits Maiden on Monday before returning to Western Foothills 3A play when it hosts West Iredell on Tuesday.
West Lincoln 16, Maiden 8
The Rebels doubled up the Blue Devils at home Friday in Lincolnton, earning their first win of the season to move to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A. As for Maiden, it dropped to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in league play.
West Lincoln visits Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while Maiden hosts nonconference Fred T. Foard on Monday before entertaining league foe West Caldwell on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Newton-Conover 1, West Iredell 0
The Red Devils slipped past the Warriors on the road Friday in Statesville, upping their record to 1-4 prior to Monday’s road match against North Gaston. On the other side, West Iredell (1-1) hosts Mooresville on Tuesday.
South Point 2, Hibriten 0
The Red Raiders shut out the Panthers in the finals of a tournament at East Lincoln High School on Friday in Denver, scoring both of their goals in the opening half to improve to 3-0 and drop Hibriten to 5-1. South Point is at Big South 3A Conference foe Stuart Cramer on Tuesday, while Hibriten hosts nonconference Fred T. Foard.
Asheville 7, South Caldwell 0
The Cougars knocked off the Spartans at home Friday in Asheville, carrying a 5-0 lead into halftime before adding two goals in the second half. Asheville (2-0) travels to Tuscola on Wednesday, while South Caldwell (2-3) hosts West Caldwell on Monday.