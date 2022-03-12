H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill baseball tops Warriors 3-0

East Burke 1, Bandys 0

The Cavaliers topped the Trojans on the road Friday in Catawba, with Colin Eckard throwing a complete-game two-hitter for East Burke with six strikeouts and two walks. Nolan Jones and Parker DeHart had the hits for Bandys, which fell to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Tuesday’s road game against Lincolnton.

East Burke (1-3, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Newton-Conover on Tuesday.

West Lincoln 5, Maiden 2

All five of the Rebels’ runs were unearned during Friday’s home win over the Blue Devils in Lincolnton, although Ethan Hedgepeth had two hits for Maiden to go with one apiece from Tyler Hedgepeth and Zane Williams. Nick Jarosynski, Tyler Hedgepeth and Hayden Fleury were the pitchers used by the Blue Devils, who dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A entering Tuesday’s home game against West Caldwell.

West Lincoln (1-4, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Bunker Hill on Tuesday.

Lincolnton 13, Newton-Conover 1