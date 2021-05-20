H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill baseball routs Warriors

The Bunker Hill baseball team continued its dominant start to the 2021 season with a 15-0, five-inning road win over West Caldwell on Tuesday in Lenoir. Preston Workman and Ethan Hildebran combined to no-hit the Warriors with 10 total strikeouts and one walk, while the Bears’ offense pounded out 19 hits.

Bunker Hill (7-0, 7-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) has outscored opponents 78-1 overall this spring, and the Bears scored in each of the first four innings on Tuesday, including a nine spot in the top of the second. Bunker Hill was led by three hits and two RBIs apiece from Workman, Hildebran and Mack Little, while Dalton Chapman had two hits including a three-run home run to go with two hits from AJ Carpenter.

Bunker Hill hosts West Caldwell (0-7, 0-7) tonight before traveling to Draughn on Friday.

BASEBALL

Fred T. Foard 8, West Iredell 0

The Tigers blanked the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Statesville, notching their third consecutive shutout victory to improve to 7-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. Leading Fred T. Foard’s 12-hit attack was Braxton Tramel with three hits and two RBIs, while Kylan Bolick added two hits and one RBI.