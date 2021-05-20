H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill baseball routs Warriors

The Bunker Hill baseball team continued its dominant start to the 2021 season with a 15-0, five-inning road win over West Caldwell on Tuesday in Lenoir. Preston Workman and Ethan Hildebran combined to no-hit the Warriors with 10 total strikeouts and one walk, while the Bears’ offense pounded out 19 hits.
Bunker Hill (7-0, 7-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) has outscored opponents 78-1 overall this spring, and the Bears scored in each of the first four innings on Tuesday, including a nine spot in the top of the second. Bunker Hill was led by three hits and two RBIs apiece from Workman, Hildebran and Mack Little, while Dalton Chapman had two hits including a three-run home run to go with two hits from AJ Carpenter.
Bunker Hill hosts West Caldwell (0-7, 0-7) tonight before traveling to Draughn on Friday.
BASEBALL
Fred T. Foard 8, West Iredell 0
The Tigers blanked the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Statesville, notching their third consecutive shutout victory to improve to 7-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. Leading Fred T. Foard’s 12-hit attack was Braxton Tramel with three hits and two RBIs, while Kylan Bolick added two hits and one RBI.
Josh Swink was the winning pitcher for Foard after tossing three innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with five strikeouts and one walk, with Bolick and Conor Peschel throwing two innings apiece. The Tigers host West Iredell (0-7, 0-7 Northwestern Foothills2A) tonight.
North Lincoln 3, Maiden 2
The Blue Devils fell by one run on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton despite outhitting the Knights 5-4. Austin Hoyle led Maiden with two hits and one RBI as the visitors dropped to 4-3 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference, while North Lincoln is now 5-2 in both.
Maiden hosts North Lincoln on Friday.
Freedom 4, Hickory 0
The Red Tornadoes were shut out by the Patriots at home Tuesday in Hickory, falling to 2-5 overall and 1-5 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. On the other side, Freedom moved to 1-6 overall and 1-5 in league play.
Hickory hosts Northwestern 3A/4A foe South Caldwell on Friday, while Freedom visited nonconference Freedom on Wednesday before traveling to South Caldwell on Monday.
Lake Norman Charter 26, Newton-Conover 0
The Red Devils lost to the Knights via the 10-run mercy rule in five innings on the road Tuesday in Huntersville, dropping to 1-6 both overall and in the South Fork 2A. As for Lake Norman Charter, it is now 3-4 in both.
Newton-Conover hosts Lake Norman Charter on Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fred T. Foard 9, Bunker Hill 0
The Tigers won all six singles matches and all three doubles matches on the road Tuesday in Claremont, receiving singles victories from Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-0), Claire Boger (6-0, 6-0), Adia Livert (6-1, 6-0), Maria Cody (6-0, 6-1), Anna Schmidt (6-0, 6-0) and Haley Johnston (6-0, 6-0). In doubles action, Fred T. Foard got wins from the teams of Wolgemuth and Boger (8-2), Livert and Cody (8-1) and Schmidt and Maddie Hetzel (8-1).
The Tigers (3-4 overall, 2-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) host West Caldwell today, while the Bears (0-3 overall, 0-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A) visit West Iredell next Tuesday.
Newton-Conover 9, Bandys 0
The Red Devils toppled the Trojans at home Tuesday in Newton, getting singles wins from Alexa Allison (6-0, 6-0), Keira Hirons (6-0, 6-0), Paige Furr (6-1, 6-2), Ella Cecil (6-3, 6-1), Kylee Spizzo (6-2, 6-0) and Stacey Lee (6-2, 7-5). Adding doubles victories for Newton-Conover were the teams of Allison and Furr (8-0), Hirons and Cecil (8-6) and Spizzo and Lee (8-1).
Newton-Conover (1-2 overall, 1-2 South Fork 2A) travels to West Lincoln today, while Bandys (0-4 overall, 0-3 South Fork 2A) hosts Lincolnton.
WRESTLING
St. Stephens splits with South Caldwell, Mooresville
The Indians defeated Northwestern 3A/4A foe South Caldwell and lost to nonconference Mooresville during a road tri-match at South Caldwell High on Tuesday in Hudson. Winning wrestlers for St. Stephens in a 70-4 win over South Caldwell included Cesar Chavez Alonzo at 113 pounds (pinned Haley McCall), Chance Wilson at 120 (9-8 decision over Jonah McBurney), Ryan Brown at 126 (forfeit victory), Brady Connell at 132 (6-0 decision over Jade Hutto), Will Moore at 138 (forfeit victory), Kymani Evans at 145 (11-1 major decision over Riley Thacker), Beck Nestor at 152 (pinned Ryan Seagroatt), Jayden Jackson at 160 (pinned Nolan Litton), Dorian Whitworth at 170 (forfeit victory), Andre Britt at 182 (pinned Damion Harkey), Luke Apollonio at 195 (forfeit victory), Thomas Lipford at 220 (forfeit victory) and Randall Lyons at 285 (pinned Kevin Pereira).
Victorious grapplers for St. Stephens (9-3 overall, 3-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) in a 58-12 loss to Mooresville were Connell at 132 (forfeit victory), Whitworth at 170 (7-2 decision over Brady Rabb) and Britt at 182 (7-5 decision over Desmond Jackson). The Indians travel to Patton today for a tri-match also involving McDowell.
Bunker Hill defeats Hibriten, Draughn
The Bears swept Northwestern Foothills 2A opponents Hibriten and host Draughn during a road tri-match on Tuesday in Valdese. In a 51-26 victory over Hibriten, Bunker Hill received wins from Lawson Vang at 106 pounds (forfeit victory), Christian Garcia at 113 (forfeit victory), Raul Hernandez at 120 (via disqualification), Ian Smith at 126 (4-2 decision over Tyler McMahan), Alex Betancourt at 138 (pinned Chase Trivette), Brian Bouttavong at 145 (pinned Landon Elliot), Brayden Guess at 170 (pinned Juan Romero), Zeke Andrews at 182 (pinned Colten Caldwell) and Johan Chavez at 195 (pinned Nick Jersey).
In a 69-12 win over the Wildcats, Bunker Hill got victories from Vang at 106 (forfeit victory), Garcia at 113 (forfeit victory), Hernandez at 120 (forfeit victory), Smith at 126 (forfeit victory), Alan Morales at 132 (pinned Mason Beck), Betancourt at 138 (forfeit victory), Bouttavong at 145 (forfeit victory), Tyler Fox at 152 (12-9 decision over Eric Gilleon), Guess at 160 (forfeit victory), Tyler Franscella at 170 (pinned Florentino Arellano Hernandez), Chavez at 195 (pinned unknown opponent) and Jacob Carroll at 220 (pinned Vicente Michel). The Bears (9-5 overall, 4-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) will take part in a tri-match also involving West Cabarrus at Fred T. Foard today.
Fred T. Foard beats West Iredell, Patton
The Tigers notched victories over both West Iredell (81-0) and host Patton (74-3) on the road Tuesday in Morganton, improving to 14-0 overall and 4-0 in Northwestern Foothills 2A competition. Against West Iredell, winning grapplers for Fred T. Foard included Brayden Mejia at 106 (forfeit victory), Parker Johns at 113 (pinned Hunter Martin), Hunter Clark at 120 (pinned Jaiden Campbell), Spencer Bechtol at 126 (forfeit victory), Brock Carey at 132 (forfeit victory), Dawson Cody at 138 (pinned Caleb Alford), Jamie Richard at 145 (pinned Garison Head), Landon Slager at 152 (forfeit victory), Evan Steiger at 160 (forfeit victory), Zane Birtchet at 170 (forfeit victory), Landon Foor at 182 (forfeit victory), Colby Mace at 195 (forfeit victory), Mo McAfee at 220 (9-3 decision over Seth Hinson) and Dylan Smith at 285 (pinned Jason Anderson).
In the win over the Panthers, Foard got victories from Mejia at 106 (pinned Edgar Domingo), Johns at 113 (forfeit victory), Clark at 120 (pinned Sawyer James), Bechtol at 126 (17-0 technical fall over Andrew Moseley), Carey at 132 (19-3 technical fall over Luiz Hernandez), Richard at 138 (forfeit victory), Ryan Heavner at 145 (forfeit victory), Steiger at 160 (pinned Alex Moua), Sam Drum at 170 (pinned Hunter Bingham), Birtchet at 182 (forfeit victory), Mace at 195 (9-0 major decision over Kamden Stephens), McAfee at 220 (pinned Sheldon Jordan) and Smith at 285 (pinned Jesus Blas). The Tigers host a tri-match against Bunker Hill and West Cabarrus today.
Newton-Conover defeats Lincoln Charter, Charlotte Catholic
The Red Devils swept a home tri-match against nonconference opponents Lincoln Charter and Charlotte Catholic on Tuesday in Newton, winning by respective scores of 66-12 and 40-33. In the win over Lincoln Charter, Newton-Conover’s victorious grapplers included Nick Grynkiv at 106 (forfeit victory), Cohen Smith at 120 (forfeit victory), Camden Spencer at 126 (forfeit victory), Connor Shumate at 138 (pinned Jack Casey), Charlie Pettery at 145 (pinned Garrison Dull), Jason Brawley at 152 (pinned Garret White), Jordan Henze at 160 (pinned Esteban Zuniga), Caleb Louchez at 170 (pinned Greyson Mackie), Nicholas Cadwallader at 182 (pinned Lance Beam), Owen Clark at 195 (forfeit victory) and Cole Clark at 220 (pinned Chase Hallman).
Against Charlotte Catholic, Newton-Conover (12-2 overall) got wins from Spencer at 126 (forfeit victory), Shumate at 138 (8-0 major decision over Austin Wright), Pettery at 145 (4-2 decision over Zane Basrawala), Brawley at 152 (pinned Aidan Tibbitt), Henze at 160 (pinned Michael Pray), Owen Clark at 195 (pinned Tyler Broxterman), Cole Clark at 220 (pinned William Roselli) and Ryan Walker at 285 (8-4 decision over Kai Stupping). The Red Devils visit Lincolnton today for a South Fork 2A tri-match also involving West Lincoln.