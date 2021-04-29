H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill baseball roars past East Burke

The Bunker Hill baseball team blanked East Burke 16-0 in five innings on the road Tuesday in Icard. Casey Knighton was the winning pitcher after striking out seven in a complete-game performance, while Dalton Chapman had three hits and Ethan Hildebran and Preston Workman added two apiece for Bunker Hill (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), which hosts the Cavaliers (0-1, 0-1) tonight.
BASEBALLFred T. Foard 17, West Caldwell 0
The Tigers received four hits and four RBIs from Braxton Tramel, while Logan Mosley finished with two of Fred T. Foard’s 13 hits in a five-inning road victory over the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Lenoir. Lane Essary, Kylan Bolick and Conor Peschel combined for a no-hitter on the mound for the Tigers (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A), who host West Caldwell (0-1, 0-1) tonight.
St. Stephens 14, Alexander Central 5
The Indians topped the Cougars by nine runs during Tuesday’s home contest in Hickory, outhitting Alexander Central 10-4 behind four hits and two RBIs from Gavin Marley and three hits and three RBIs from Silas Isenhour. Julian Peissel earned the win for St. Stephens (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), which hosts Watauga on Friday, the same night the Cougars (0-1, 0-1) entertain McDowell.
South Caldwell 15, Hickory 5
The Spartans collected a 10-run home win over the Red Tornadoes on Tuesday in Hudson, moving to 1-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A. As for Hickory, it is now 0-1 in both entering Friday’s home nonconference game against Statesville, which takes place the same night South Caldwell travels to league foe Hickory.
Maiden 7, Bandys 3
The Blue Devils outhit the Trojans 8-3 during Tuesday’s road win in Catawba, improving their record to 1-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference while dropping Bandys to 0-1 in both. Maiden hosts the Trojans on Friday.
Lincolnton 10, Newton-Conover 4
The Wolves defeated the Red Devils at home Tuesday in Lincolnton, moving to 1-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A. As for Newton-Conover, it is now 0-1 in both entering tonight’s home contest against Lincolnton.
SOFTBALLFred T. Foard 11, Patton 2
The Tigers outhit the Panthers 15-5 on the road Tuesday in Newton, getting three hits and three RBIs from Breanna Minton, three hits and two RBIs from Alyssa Smith, two hits and three RBIs from Kaitlyn Leonhardt, two hits and two RBIs from Riley Vogel and two hits and one RBI from Kennedy Thompson in support of pitcher Payton Thomas, who allowed an unearned run with eight strikeouts and two walks in a complete-game effort. Fred T. Foard (9-4, 9-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A) travels to East Burke tonight, while Patton (2-11, 2-11) visits Bunker Hill.
Newton-Conover 13, Lincolnton 0
The Red Devils shut out the Wolves in five innings on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, receiving three hits and three RBIs from Jaylyn Smith, three hits and two RBIs from both Grace Loftin and Georgia Ingle, two hits and two RBIs from Jamie Henze and two hits and one RBI from Kayla Hollar in support of Ingle, who pitched five innings of two-hit ball with seven strikeouts and no walks. Newton-Conover (8-5, 8-5 South Fork 2A) was scheduled to host the Wolves (0-13, 0-13) in both teams’ regular-season finale on Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCERFred T. Foard 2, Patton 1
The Tigers doubled up the Panthers on the road Tuesday in Morganton, moving to 12-0-1 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A while dropping Patton to 7-6 in both. Fred T. Foard hosts East Burke today, while the Panthers are at Bunker Hill.
WRESTLINGFred T. Foard beats Surry Central, West Forsyth
After winning the 2A dual state championship a year ago, Fred T. Foard knocked off Surry Central and host West Forsyth by respective scores of 61-15 and 55-13 in a road tri-match on Tuesday in Clemmons. Winning grapplers for the Tigers (2-0) in the match against Surry Central were 106-pounder Brayden Mejia (13-0 major decision over Carter Snow), 113-pounder Hunter Clark (pinned Landon Pack), 126-pounder Spencer Bechtol (pinned Miguel Gonzalez), 132-pounder Dawson Cody (pinned Alex Kinton), 138-pounder Jamie Richard (pinned Johnny Hernandez), 152-pounder Landon Slager (pinned Jerrell Nay), 160-pounder Evan Steiger (forfeit victory), 170-pounder Zane Birtchet (pinned Karson Crouse), 182-pounder Conner Weaver (pinned Colby Cruise), 195-pounder Mo McAfee (10-6 decision over Sam Whitaker) and 285-pounder Dylan Smith (pinned Enoch Lopez).
Victorious Tigers against West Forsyth were Mejia at 106 (5-0 decision over Joseph Burns), Clark at 113 (pinned Emmanuel Jarquin), Parker Johns at 120 (pinned Parker Broadus), Bechtol at 126 (pinned Damian Cisneros), Cody at 132 (pinned Donovan Allen), Richard at 138 (forfeit victory), Ryan Heavner at 145 (3-2 decision over Claudio Pandolfi), Slager at 152 (11-7 decision over Landon Hairston), Steiger at 160 (12-2 major decision over Seth Perkins), Birtchet at 170 (pinned Tucker Arnold) and Smith at 285 (pinned Evan Andrews). Foard hosts a tri-match against St. Stephens and West Wilkes today.
Bandys defeats Alexander Central, Statesville
Bandys beat Alexander Central 66-12 and host Statesville 54-12 in a road tri-match on Tuesday in Statesville to move to 2-0 on the season. Winning wrestlers for the Trojans against Alexander Central (1-1), which topped Statesville 36-32 in the other match, were Hunter Wilhite at 106 (forfeit victory), Bryce Kirkland at 113 (forfeit victory), Trey Story at 120 (pinned Ethan Stewart), Joey Levix at 126 (pinned Kanon Harrington), Bryson Burkett at 132 (pinned Adam Rasiewicz), William Nix at 138 (pinned Adam Icard), Ian Moore at 152 (pinned Matthew Dooley), Caleb Moore at 160 (pinned Elijah Peal), Raydyn Brooks at 170 (pinned Gavin Hoskins), Aries Sigmon at 182 (2-1 decision over Riley Fortner), Zackory Evans at 195 (pinned Noah Medders) and Austin Cline at 220 (3-1 sudden victory over Nathaniel Dahlstrom).
Winning grapplers for Bandys against Statesville included Wilhite at 106 (forfeit victory), Story at 120 (forfeit victory), Burkett at 132 (forfeit victory), Nix at 138 (5-2 decision over Antonio Caldwell), Trey Ballew at 145 (4-2 decision over Joe Dishman), Moore at 152 (2-0 decision over Brixan Burgess), Moore at 160 (pinned Rashad Muhammad), Brooks at 170 (12-5 decision over Garrison Fontaine), Evans at 195 (pinned Kyle Gaither), Cline at 220 (forfeit victory) and Cam Mongene at 285 (pinned Juelz Martinez). The Trojans hosted a tri-match against Bradford Prep and South Iredell on Wednesday, while Alexander Central hosts Avery County on Friday.
Newton-Conover beats Bunker Hill, North Gaston
Newton-Conover defeated Bunker Hill 57-24 and host North Gaston 46-27 in a road tri-match on Tuesday in Dallas. Victorious grapplers for the Red Devils (2-0) against Bunker Hill (0-2) included Camden Spencer at 120 (pinned Jacob Hedrick), Collin Dollarhide at 132 (forfeit victory), Connor Shumate at 138 (pinned Alan Morales), Charlie Pettery at 145 (5-4 decision over Alex Betancourt), Jason Brawley at 152 (pinned Donta Davis), Jordan Henze at 160 (pinned Brian Bouttavong), Nicholas Cadwallader at 182 (pinned Zeke Andrews), Owen Clark at 195 (forfeit victory), Cole Clark at 220 (pinned Johan Chavez) and Ryan Walker at 285 (forfeit victory).
Against North Gaston, Newton-Conover received wins from Vania Martinez-Ramirez at 113 (forfeit victory), Spencer at 120 (pinned Garrett Carpenter), Cohen Smith at 126 (forfeit victory), Brawley at 152 (8-3 decision over Steven Mairrena), Henze at 170 (11-2 major decision over Michael Baerga), Caleb Louchez at 182 (forfeit victory), Owen Clark at 195 (pinned Jacob Bryson), Cole Clark at 220 (pinned Seth Carpenter) and Walker at 285 (5-3 decision over Grayson Moss). The Red Devils host a tri-match against Hibriten and Patton today, while Bunker Hill entertains Ashe County and North Wilkes.
Maiden defeats Bradford Prep, Butler
The Blue Devils started the season 2-0 after sweeping a road tri-match against host Bradford Prep and Butler on Tuesday in Charlotte. Maiden defeated Bradford Prep 53-18 and Butler 54-24, with the Blue Devils’ victories against Bradford Prep coming from Christian Wiley at 113 (pinned Gavin Mann), Landen Bradley at 120 (forfeit victory), Diago Gallegos at 132 (forfeit victory), Jesse Wilson at 138 (pinned Ethan Grasso), Tyrus Cobb at 145 (17-2 technical fall over Jackson Karlinchak), Nathaniel Poovey at 152 (pinned Jacob Sheets), Jordan Wise at 160 (forfeit victory), Ethan Bentley at 170 (forfeit victory) and Daniel Spring at 285 (forfeit victory).
In the win over Butler, Maiden received victories from Wiley at 113 (pinned Trinity Miner), Bradley at 126 (pinned Logan Robertson), Gallegos at 132 (pinned Abraham Santos), Cobb at 138 (pinned Jackson Lathan-Adams), Wilson at 145 (forfeit victory), Poovey at 152 (forfeit victory), Wise at 160 (forfeit victory), Brandon Paretty at 182 (pinned James Zuniga) and Spring at 285 (forfeit victory). The Blue Devils visit Cherryville for a tri-match also involving Polk County on Monday.