H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill baseball roars past East Burke

The Spartans collected a 10-run home win over the Red Tornadoes on Tuesday in Hudson, moving to 1-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A. As for Hickory, it is now 0-1 in both entering Friday’s home nonconference game against Statesville, which takes place the same night South Caldwell travels to league foe Hickory.

Maiden 7, Bandys 3

The Blue Devils outhit the Trojans 8-3 during Tuesday’s road win in Catawba, improving their record to 1-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference while dropping Bandys to 0-1 in both. Maiden hosts the Trojans on Friday.

Lincolnton 10, Newton-Conover 4

The Wolves defeated the Red Devils at home Tuesday in Lincolnton, moving to 1-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A. As for Newton-Conover, it is now 0-1 in both entering tonight’s home contest against Lincolnton.

SOFTBALLFred T. Foard 11, Patton 2