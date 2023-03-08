CLAREMONT — The Bunker Hill baseball team defeated Patton 6-4 at home Monday for the Bears’ first win of the 2023 season. Brayden Marlowe and Luke Fickling each had two hits for Bunker Hill, which also received one hit apiece from Greyson Elder and Skylar Marlowe.

Bunker Hill (1-2) hosted Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe Lincolnton on Tuesday before visiting league opponent West Caldwell on Thursday, while Patton (2-1) continues nonconference play with a trip to Freedom tonight.

BASEBALL

Hickory 11, Hibriten 1: The Red Tornadoes easily dispatched the Panthers on the road Monday in Lenoir, with Will Prince recording two hits for Hickory to go with one hit apiece from Brady Stober, Boone Herman, Dean Hall, Ellis Chappell, Salomon Martinez and Tristian Williams. Williams had a team-high three RBIs, with Prince, Chappell and Martinez each adding one.

Sammy Nexsen earned the win for Hickory (3-0) following six innings of two-hit ball during which he allowed an unearned run with seven strikeouts and three walks. Noah Surbaugh then retired Hibriten (1-2) 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, striking out two of the batters he faced.

Palmer Tucker and Jake Absher had one hit each for Hibriten.

Hickory travels to Newton-Conover today before hosting Maiden on Thursday, while the Panthers hosted Fred T. Foard on Tuesday before entertaining Wilkes Central on Friday.

SOFTBALL

West Caldwell 11, Hickory 0: The Warriors were too much for the Red Tornadoes in a five-inning road win on Monday in Hickory. With the win, West Caldwell improved to 4-0 ahead of Tuesday’s visit to Catawba Valley 2A opponent Newton-Conover, which will be followed by another conference game on Thursday at home against Bunker Hill.

Hickory (0-4) hosts nonconference foes East Burke and Patton today and Thursday, respectively.

West Wilkes 8, Alexander Central 1: The Blackhawks topped the Cougars on the road Monday in Taylorsville, outhitting Alexander Central 10-7. Despite the loss, the Cougars got two hits apiece from Alyssa Chapman and Kensley Davis and one hit each from Mcartney Harrington, Kenzie Church and Ava Chapman.

West Wilkes (2-0) travels to Mountain Island Charter on Thursday, while Alexander Central (2-1) was at McDowell on Tuesday before hosting Maiden on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hibriten 9, West Caldwell 0: The Panthers shut out the Warriors at home Monday in Lenoir, with Addy Kidder and Avery Harris each tallying three goals and three assists to go with two goals and three assists from Bella Hawkins, one goal and one assist from Bryanna Giron and a combined shutout from goalkeepers Sydney Watkins and Rylee Conard. Hibriten (2-0-1) travels to Wilson this weekend for matches against Hunt and Panther Creek on Friday and Saturday, respectively, while West Caldwell (0-3) hosted Alexander Central on Tuesday before visiting South Caldwell on Thursday.

BOYS TENNIS

Hibriten 5, North Carolina School of Science and Math (Morganton) 4: The Panthers slipped past the Unicorns at home Monday in Lenoir, winning five singles matches and one doubles contest. In singles, victorious players were Ben Waechter (6-4, 6-4), Logan Clark (6-3, 6-3), Ridge Hedrick (4-6, 6-4, 10-7), Wade Van Horne (6-1, 6-2) and Zach Wright (6-4, 6-0).

Hibriten (2-1 overall) also received a doubles victory from the team of Van Horne and Wright, who won by a 9-8 score.

The Panthers travel to St. Stephens today, while NCSSM-Morganton (2-1 overall) was at Freedom on Tuesday before visiting South Caldwell today.