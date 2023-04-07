(Editor’s note: Due to space constraints, results from Wednesday’s Catawba County and Caldwell County track and field championship meets will appear in Saturday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.)

The 31st annual Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic will be held next week at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton. The three-day tournament will feature five Catawba County teams and three other clubs from the surrounding area.

Four games are scheduled for Monday, starting with No. 2 seed Fred T. Foard vs. No. 7 Newton-Conover at 11 a.m. Monday’s second game will feature third-seeded St. Stephens against sixth-seeded West Lincoln at 1:30 p.m., while top-seeded Hickory takes on eighth-seeded Hibriten at 4 p.m. and fourth-seeded Alexander Central faces fifth-seeded Bunker Hill at 6:30 p.m.

Four games will also be played on Tuesday, with consolation bracket contests scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and semifinal games slated for 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The third-place game will be played at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by the championship game at 6:30 p.m.

Pairings for the Easter Baseball Classic were determined by team records through Tuesday. Admission is $7 each day, while children ages 6 and under get in free.

BASEBALL

Hickory 7, East Lincoln 5: The Red Tornadoes defeated the Mustangs at home Wednesday in Hickory, scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally from a three-run deficit. Brady Stober, Henry Stewart, Boone Herman and Izaiah Littlejohn had one hit apiece for Hickory, while Stewart was the winning pitcher thanks to an inning of scoreless, hitless relief during which he struck out three and walked one.

Hickory (12-1, 7-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) is the top seed for next week’s Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds, while East Lincoln (6-6, 3-4) will also play in a tournament next week.

Maiden 16, West Caldwell 0: The Blue Devils topped the Warriors in five innings at home Wednesday in Maiden, receiving three hits and five RBIs from Tyler Hedgepeth to go with two hits and three RBIs from Seth Williams and one hit from Ethan Whittaker. Hayden Fleury pitched all five innings for Maiden, giving up one hit with six strikeouts and one walk as the Blue Devils improved to 10-4 overall and 9-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference ahead of next week’s Tony Causby Classic at Patton High School.

West Caldwell (0-15, 0-10 Catawba Valley 2A) is also scheduled to compete in the Tony Causby Classic.

Bandys 7, Lincolnton 4: The Trojans took down the Wolves on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, receiving three hits from Cade Spencer, two hits including a home run from Drake Tucker, two hits from Scotty Miley and one hit each from Dominic Robinson and Mitchell Whelchel. Easton Ledford was the winning pitcher following five innings of four-hit ball during which he surrendered an unearned run, struck out five and issued no walks.

Bandys (9-5, 8-2 Catawba Valley 2A) will take part in the Shelby Easter Tournament next week at Crest High School, while Lincolnton (4-11, 2-8) is at West Caldwell on April 18 before hosting nonconference Stuart Cramer the following night.

Hibriten 11, Freedom 2: The Panthers knocked off the Patriots on the road Wednesday in Morganton, with Kennedy Story earning the win on the mound and Jake Absher being used in relief. Hibriten (5-9, 3-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) will compete in next week’s Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds, while Freedom (3-11, 0-6) is scheduled to take part in the Tony Causby Classic at Patton High School.

North Iredell 4, Fred T. Foard 3: The Raiders edged the visiting Tigers on Wednesday in Olin, although Foard did receive two hits each from Sean Jenkins and Blake Powell to go with one hit apiece from Stewart Simmons, Owen Flynn, Jordan Brannock and Braxton Tramel. North Iredell (8-6, 4-4 Western Foothills 3A) hosts nonconference Forbush next Wednesday, while the Tigers (8-3, 5-3) hosted nonconference Lincoln Charter on Thursday before playing in next week’s Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

Watauga 8, South Caldwell 3: The Pioneers defeated the Spartans at home Wednesday in Boone, improving to 13-4 overall and 5-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A prior to a home game against Alexander Central on April 18. As for South Caldwell, it is now 10-5 overall and 3-3 in league contests ahead of next week’s Shelby Easter Tournament at Crest High School.

Alexander Central 11, Ashe County 1: The Cougars pulled away from the Huskies for a 10-run road victory on Wednesday in West Jefferson. Alexander Central was led by three hits including a homer from Mason Chapman-Mays, with Maddox Jack, Dyson Lewis and Cam Chapman each adding two hits and Jaret Hoppes and Sawyer Chapman-Mays notching one hit apiece. Jack was the winning pitcher following 5 1/3 innings of one-run, three-hit ball with five strikeouts and five walks.

Alexander Central (12-4, 6-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) is set to compete in next week’s Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds, while Ashe County (8-6, 1-5) hosts Hibriten on April 18 before entertaining nonconference East Wilkes the following night.

SOFTBALL

Maiden 8, West Caldwell 1: The Blue Devils took down the visiting Warriors on Wednesday in Maiden behind three hits from Reagan Rembert, two hits each from Miranda Valerio and Aleah Ikard and one hit apiece from Olivia Wray, Macy Michael and Tristan Smalling. Rembert was the winning pitcher thanks to seven innings of three-hit ball during which she gave up an unearned run with 13 strikeouts and five walks.

Maiden (14-1, 10-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bandys on April 18, while West Caldwell (11-5, 6-4) travels to Hibriten High School next week for an Easter tournament.

Fred T. Foard 19, North Iredell 3: The Tigers cruised past the Raiders in five innings on the road Wednesday in Olin, getting three hits and six RBIs from Karsyn Sigmon, three hits and two RBIs from both Alexis Stuebe and Mariah Khang and one hit apiece from Livi Queen, Sarah Leonhardt, Raegan Willis, Riley Vogel, Alyssa Smith and Aly Punch. Sigmon earned the win following five innings of four-hit ball during which she allowed three unearned runs with six strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter.

Foard (9-3, 7-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts West Iredell on April 18, while North Iredell (9-4, 5-3) hosts nonconference South Iredell next Wednesday.

South Caldwell 18, Watauga 1: The Spartans easily dispatched the Pioneers on the road Wednesday in Boone, moving to 10-2 overall and 5-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A prior to a home game against nonconference North Davidson on April 15. As for Watauga, it is now 6-8 overall and 2-4 in league play entering a home game against Alexander Central on April 18, which will be followed by another home contest against nonconference East Burke on April 19.

Alexander Central 13, Ashe County 6: The Cougars picked up a road win over the Huskies on Wednesday in West Jefferson, receiving three hits from Lainey Russell, two hits including a homer from both Mcartney Harrington and Kensley Davis, two hits from Anna Jordan, a homer from Laney Wike and one hit each from Alyssa Chapman and Kirstyn Herman. Macy Law earned the win for Alexander Central following three innings of four-run, three-hit ball with six strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter, while Wike pitched the remaining four innings and finished with two runs allowed on three hits, eight strikeouts and no walks.

Alexander Central (12-3, 6-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Watauga on April 18 before traveling to nonconference Jesse Carson on April 19, while Ashe County (7-4, 3-3) is at nonconference Johnson County (Tennessee) on April 17 before hosting Hibriten the following night.

East Lincoln 12, Hickory 0: The Mustangs blanked the Red Tornadoes on the road Wednesday in Hickory, limiting Hickory to four hits including one apiece from Carlee Logan, Eunice Benitez, Kami Bolick and Courtlynn Bridgers. East Lincoln (10-1, 6-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Statesville on April 18, while the Red Tornadoes (1-13, 1-7) visit North Lincoln.

GIRLS SOCCER

Newton-Conover 6, Bunker Hill 0: The Red Devils shut out the Bears on the road Wednesday in Claremont behind two goals from Ingrid Garcia, one goal each from Anahi Villa, Alyssa Frazier, Andrea Ozuna and Kyndra Jimenez, two assists from Andrea Fong and a clean sheet from goalkeeper Hadleigh Swagger. Newton-Conover (7-4, 5-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Maiden on April 18, while Bunker Hill (0-9, 0-6) travels to Bandys.

East Lincoln 2, Hickory 0: The Mustangs protected home field against the Red Tornadoes on Wednesday in Denver, improving to 9-2-2 overall and 6-0-1 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping Hickory to 10-2-2 and 6-1. East Lincoln visits Dixon next Friday before traveling to Croatan the following night.

Hickory is idle until April 18, when the Red Tornadoes are scheduled to visit North Lincoln.

North Iredell 1, Fred T. Foard 0: The Raiders slipped past the Tigers at home Wednesday in Olin, upping their overall record to 6-6 and their Western Foothills 3A mark to 3-4 prior to next Wednesday’s nonconference home game against South Iredell. North Iredell also hosts Jesse Carson next Thursday before traveling to Mooresville next Friday in two additional nonconference games.

Foard (5-7-1, 3-4 Western Foothills 3A) hosts West Iredell on April 18.

Ashe County 2, Alexander Central 0: The Huskies blanked the Cougars at home Wednesday in West Jefferson, scoring once in each half. Ashe County (9-1, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) is at Hibriten on April 18, the same night Alexander Central (9-2-1, 0-1-1) visits Watauga.

Watauga 9, South Caldwell 0: The Pioneers shut out the Spartans at home Wednesday in Boone, notching their fourth straight win in the process. Watauga (7-2, 3-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Alexander Central on April 18, the same night South Caldwell (5-7, 0-3) has a home match against Freedom.