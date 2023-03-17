LINCOLNTON — West Caldwell sophomore softball player Abby Bowman threw a perfect game on the road Thursday, helping the Warriors defeat Lincolnton by a 2-0 final. Bowman struck out 15 of the 21 batters she faced during her complete-game performance.

At the plate, West Caldwell (7-2, 3-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) finished with four hits. Madden Triplett had a double and a single to go with two RBIs, while Bowman and Daylann Patterson each registered a single.

The Warriors host West Lincoln on Tuesday before visiting nonconference Freedom on Wednesday, while the Wolves (4-4, 2-2) host nonconference Cherryville on Monday before traveling to East Burke on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Maiden 5, Bandys 3: The Blue Devils defeated the Trojans in eight innings on the road Thursday in Catawba, getting two hits apiece from Tristan Smalling and Reagan Rembert to go with one hit each from Kyley Callahan and Macy Michael, the latter of whom hit a home run. On the other side, Bandys received three hits including a triple and a double from Haven Helton, two hits from Sydni Knuckles and one hit each from Jessie Sipe and Sam Padgett.

Maiden (6-1, 4-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bunker Hill on Tuesday before visiting nonconference North Lincoln on Wednesday, while Bandys (6-2, 3-1) is at Newton-Conover on Tuesday.

Alexander Central 4, East Rowan 1: The Cougars topped the Mustangs at home Thursday in Taylorsville, with Ava Chapman homering for Alexander Central and Lainey Russell, Kenzie Church, Mcartney Harrington, Kensley Davis, Kirstyn Herman and Anna Jordan also notching one hit apiece. Macy Law was the winning pitcher for the Cougars thanks to seven innings of five-hit ball during which she allowed an unearned run with five strikeouts, two walks and a hit bat batter.

Alexander Central (4-3) hosts Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Ashe County on Tuesday before entertaining nonconference Canon-McMillan from Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Meanwhile, East Rowan (5-2) hosts A.L. Brown on Monday before visiting Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday.

West Stanly 3, South Caldwell 0: The Colts blanked the Spartans at home Thursday in Oakboro, limiting South Caldwell to two hits on a double from Kennedy Crouch and a single from Chloe Phillips. West Stanly (6-1) hosts Anson on Tuesday, the same night South Caldwell (5-1) has a home game against Northwestern 3A/4A opponent Watauga.

North Iredell 7, St. Stephens 3: The Raiders defeated the Indians at home Thursday in Olin, with both teams recording five hits and five errors. Despite the loss, St. Stephens got one hit apiece from Kaela Briggs, Brylyn McFarland, Allie Gillmore, Carmen Gooch, Kallie Canipe and Anicka McFarland.

North Iredell (4-2, 1-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Lincoln on Tuesday, while St. Stephens (1-5, 0-2) travels to Hickory.

East Burke 10, Bunker Hill 0: The Cavaliers shut out the Bears in six innings on the road Thursday in Claremont. Sarah Swink had the only hit for Bunker Hill, while Bunker Hill received two hits from Addy Fortenberry and one hit each from Kaylee Paige, Raegan Carter, Hannah Powell, Madyson Johnson, Kyndal Morrison and Kylie Long.

East Burke (3-2, 2-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts nonconference Patton on Monday before entertaining Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (1-5, 0-4) is at Maiden on Tuesday.

North Lincoln 14, Hickory 2: The Knights defeated the Red Tornadoes in five innings on the road Thursday in Hickory. Abby Puett, Sierra Hill, Kami Bolick, Nandi Rhinehardt and Carlee Logan had one hit apiece for Hickory, which is now 0-8 overall and 0-2 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of Tuesday’s home contest against St. Stephens.

North Lincoln (3-4, 2-0 Western Foothills 3A) visits North Iredell on Tuesday before hosting nonconference Maiden on Wednesday.

West Lincoln 13, Newton-Conover 0: The Rebels shut out the visiting Red Devils on Thursday in Lincolnton, moving to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Newton-Conover to 0-4 in both. West Lincoln is at West Caldwell on Tuesday before visiting nonconference Patton on Wednesday.

Newton-Conover hosts Bandys on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Maiden 5, Bandys 3: The Blue Devils nabbed a two-run road victory over the Trojans on Thursday in Catawba, with Maiden’s Tyler Hedgepeth recording a home run to go with one hit each from Seth Williams, Hayden Fleury and Collin Chappel. As for Bandys, it got two hits from Alex Robinson and one hit apiece from Cade Spencer, Cole McClellan and Drake Tucker.

The winning pitcher for Maiden (3-4, 3-1 Catawba Valley 2A) was Hedgepeth, who tossed six innings of two-run, five-hit ball with eight strikeouts and two walks. Chappel earned the save after giving up one run on no hits with two strikeouts, one walk and two hit batsman in the seventh.

The Blue Devils host Bunker Hill on Tuesday before entertaining nonconference Fred T. Foard on Wednesday, while the Trojans (2-5, 2-2) are at Newton-Conover on Tuesday before hosting nonconference Pine Lake Prep on Wednesday.

St. Stephens 6, North Iredell 3: The Indians doubled up the Raiders on the road Thursday in Olin, with Omar Cruz earning the win on the mound and Peyton Young, James Tate and Ajay Swisher also pitching for St. Stephens. The Indians (6-1, 2-0 Western Foothills 3A) are at Hickory on Tuesday before traveling to nonconference Newton-Conover on Wednesday, while North Iredell (3-4, 0-2) hosts North Lincoln on Tuesday before entertaining nonconference South Iredell on Wednesday.

Bunker Hill 5, East Burke 4: The Bears edged the Cavaliers in 10 innings at home Thursday in Claremont. Despite being outhit 12-7 and committing three defensive errors, Bunker Hill improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to Tuesday’s trip to Maiden.

East Burke (3-2, 3-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Lincolnton on Tuesday.

North Davidson 7, Alexander Central 3: The Black Knights took down the Cougars at home Thursday in Lexington, moving to 3-4 while dropping Alexander Central to 4-4. Despite the loss, Alexander Central received one hit apiece from Mason Chapman-Mays, Sawyer Chapman-Mays, Caleb Williams and Dyson Lewis.

North Davidson travels to Montgomery Central on Tuesday, while the Cougars host Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Ashe County the same night before entertaining Providence on Wednesday.

Lincolnton 7, West Caldwell 2: The Wolves knocked off the visiting Warriors on Thursday in Lincolnton, improving to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping West Caldwell to 0-7 and 0-4. Despite the defeat, West Caldwell got three hits from Ashton Minton and one hit each from Daniel Price and Joshton Blankenship.

Lincolnton visits nonconference East Lincoln on Monday before traveling to East Burke on Tuesday, while the Warriors host West Lincoln on Tuesday before visiting nonconference South Caldwell on Wednesday.

West Lincoln 11, Newton-Conover 1: The Rebels earned a 10-run home victory over the Red Devils on Thursday in Lincolnton. West Lincoln (3-5, 2-2 Catawba Valley 2A) visits West Caldwell on Tuesday before hosting nonconference Highland Tech on Wednesday, while Newton-Conover (2-5, 2-2) hosts Bandys on Tuesday before entertaining nonconference St. Stephens on Wednesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hickory 4, North Lincoln 0: The Red Tornadoes shut out the visiting Knights on Thursday in Hickory, getting two goals and one assist from Mia Zulueta, one goal and one assist from Jayden Fralick, one goal from Ali Rose, one assist from Kalei Martin and three saves apiece from goalkeepers Hannah Griesen and Adriana Bennett. Hickory (5-1-1, 1-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts St. Stephens on Tuesday, while North Lincoln (1-3-1, 0-1) is at North Iredell on Tuesday before hosting nonconference Lincolnton on Wednesday.

St. Stephens 3, North Iredell 0: The Indians blanked the Raiders on the road Thursday in Olin, improving to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Western Foothills 3A prior to Tuesday’s trip to Hickory. As for North Iredell, it is now 3-2 overall and 0-1 in league play entering Monday’s road match against nonconference Alexander Central and Tuesday’s home contest against North Lincoln.

Maiden 2, South Caldwell 0: The Blue Devils defeated the visiting Spartans on Thursday in Maiden, scoring once in each half as they improved to 2-2-1 and dropped South Caldwell to 4-3. Maiden hosts Catawba Valley 2A foe East Burke on Tuesday, while South Caldwell has a home match against nonconference Pinnacle Classical Academy scheduled for Monday.

Draughn 3, Newton-Conover 0: The Wildcats knocked off the Red Devils on the road Thursday in Newton, upping their record to 3-1-4 while dropping Newton-Conover to 2-3. Draughn hosts Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference foe Owen on Wednesday, one day after Newton-Conover visits Catawba Valley 2A opponent West Caldwell.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hickory 16, Patton 0: The Red Tornadoes cruised past the Panthers on the road Thursday in Morganton, moving to 4-0 both overall and in conference play while dropping Patton to 0-3 in both. Hickory visits T.C. Roberson on Tuesday, the same day Patton travels to North Lincoln.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hickory 17, Patton 1: The Red Tornadoes easily dispatched the Panthers on the road Thursday in Morganton, with Colin Day notching six goals and three assists, Jackson Neal finishing with five goals and three assists and Britt Rumbaugh tallying three goals and two assists. In addition, Hickory got one goal apiece from Josh Fisher, Peter Zagaroli and Luke Holtzman, one assist from Miles Soden and one save from goalkeeper Jackson Fox.

The Red Tornadoes (4-0, 4-0 in conference play) visit T.C. Roberson on Tuesday, while Patton (0-5, 0-5 in conference play) is at North Lincoln.

North Lincoln 11, St. Stephens 10: The Knights slipped past the Indians on the road Thursday in Hickory, moving to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play while dropping St. Stephens to 4-3 and 2-3. North Lincoln was scheduled to host nonconference Mountain Island Charter on Friday before visiting conference foe Watauga on Monday and hosting conference opponent Patton on Tuesday.

St. Stephens has a road game against conference foe Asheville scheduled for Tuesday.