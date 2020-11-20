H.S. ROUNDUP: Blue Devils top West Lincoln, run record to 2-0

The Maiden volleyball team made it two wins in a row to start the season on Thursday at home, defeating West Lincoln in three sets. Set scores were 25-11, 25-11 and 25-12.
The Blue Devils (2-0, 2-0 South Fork 2A Conference) received 14 kills from Savannah Lail, nine from Anna White and seven from Reanna Odom. They also got four aces and 15 assists from Abby Gantt, 23 assists from Adison Ford and 12 digs from Lainee Hentschel.
Maiden visits Lake Norman Charter on Monday before hosting North Lincoln on Tuesday, while the Rebels (0-2, 0-2) look to end a six-match losing streak dating back to last season when they host Newton-Conover on Monday. West Lincoln then travels to Lincolnton on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
West Caldwell 3, Hibriten 1
A battle of Caldwell County teams went to the Warriors on Thursday, as they topped their crosstown rivals in four sets at home. West Caldwell took each of the first two sets by the same 25-21 score before dropping the third set 25-18 and collecting a 25-18 win in the fourth set.
West Caldwell (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) traveled to East Burke on Friday before visiting West Iredell on Monday and Fred T. Foard on Tuesday, while Hibriten (0-2, 0-2) hosts Foard on Monday and Draughn on Tuesday.
Patton 3, Draughn 0
The Panthers swept the Wildcats on the road Thursday in Valdese. Patton won by set scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-17 to even its record at 1-1 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play.
Patton, which hosts East Burke on Monday and West Iredell on Tuesday, received 11 kills and three aces from Ella Gragg. Meanwhile, Draughn (0-2, 0-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A) lost its fourth consecutive contest dating back to last season ahead of a road trip to Bunker Hill on Monday and a match at Hibriten on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
St. Stephens hosts Freedom at Riverbend Park
The Indians welcomed the Patriots to Riverbend Park in Claremont on Thursday for a dual meet, totaling 21 points on the boys’ side and 19 on the girls’ side to take first place in both. As for Freedom, it had 38 points on the boys’ side and 36 on the girls’ side.
Individual finishers in the boys’ race were as follows: St. Stephens’ Isaac Cruz with a first-place time of 18:29, St. Stephens’ Jackson Black with a second-place time of 19:07, Freedom’s Dalton Brittain with a third-place time of 19:30, Freedom’s Colby Anderson with a fourth-place time of 19:49, St. Stephens’ Caleb Ledford with a fifth-place time of 20:08, St. Stephens’ Payce Sherrill with a sixth-place time of 20:43, St. Stephens’ Jeremy Brown with a seventh-place time of 21:07, Freedom’s Jalen Kee with an eighth-place time of 21:56, St. Stephens’ Aydan Reep with a ninth-place time of 22:19, St. Stephens’ Daniel Zavala Mendina with a 10th-place time of 23:08, Freedom’s Asher Ellis with an 11th-place time of 24:19, Freedom’s Austin Hunt with a 12th-place time of 27:19 and Freedom’s Anthony Bell with a 13th-place time of 28:00.
In the girls’ race, individual finishers were as follows: St. Stephens’ Daniela Flores Gutierrez with a first-place time of 24:01, St. Stephens’ Sarah McNeil with a second-place time of 24:24, St. Stephens’ Eva Cronin with a third-place time of 24:25, Freedom’s Lee Kania with a fourth-place time of 24:47, Freedom’s Sara Byrd Succop with a fifth-place time of 25:37, St. Stephens’ Katelyn McGlamery with a sixth-place time of 25:58, St. Stephens’ Amber Kiefer with a seventh-place time of 27:03, Freedom’s McKenna Carver with an eighth-place time of 28:39, Freedom’s Scout Conrad with a ninth-place time of 29:04, Freedom’s Anna Curtis with a 10th-place time of 31:09, Freedom’s Sheyla Hernandez with an 11th-place time of 32:06 and Freedom’s Kennedy Carswell with a 12th-place time of 34:16.
All Northwestern 3A/4A Conference teams, St. Stephens and Freedom included, will participate in virtual meets at their own schools next Tuesday.
North Lincoln hosts Bandys, Newton-Conover and East Lincoln
The Knights hosted three South Fork 2A adversaries in the first of two quad meets on Tuesday at North Lincoln High School in Lincolnton, taking first place in both the boys’ race and the girls’ race with 15 points in each. Bandys finished second in the boys’ race with 49 points and East Lincoln took third with 70, while East Lincoln came in second on the girls’ side with 47 points.
The top 15 individual finishers on the boys’ side, which consisted of 33 student-athletes, included 11 runners from North Lincoln. Bandys filled the other four spots in the top 15, as Grant Parham finished with a sixth-place time of 18:18.34, David Birkhofer Jr. with a seventh-place time of 18:24.77, C.J. Schronce with an eighth-place time of 18:36.48 and Bryson Burkett with a 10th-place time of 18:40.70.
Other Catawba County participants in the boys’ race were 17th-place finisher Eli Chellman from Newton-Conover (19:42.79), 25th-place finisher Irvin Carreon from Bandys (21:17.36), 26th-place finisher Julian Musaeus from Newton-Conover (21:20.59), 27th-place finisher Jorden Henze from Newton-Conover (21:23.99), 29th-place finish Austin Thorne from Bandys (22:48.73), 30th-place Cole Melendez from Bandys (22:51.85) and 33rd-place finisher Jacob Teubner from Newton-Conover (27:09.06).
As for the girls’ race, which consisted of 21 student-athletes, eight of the top 15 individual finishers were from North Lincoln and four were from East Lincoln. Bandys held down the other three spots in the top 15 thanks to a third-place time of 21:03.04 from Lauren Buckminster, a seventh-place time of 22:13.00 from Emily Hedrick and a 10th-place time of 22:54.54 from Paige Oldenburg.
Nautica Smith also competed in the girls’ race for the Trojans, tallying a 21st-place time of 29:44.48.
Maiden, Lake Norman Charter, West Lincoln and Lincolnton compete at North Lincoln
In the second of two quad meets at North Lincoln High School on Tuesday in Lincolnton, the Blue Devils went head to head with three other South Fork 2A squads. Lake Norman Charter won the boys’ race with 23 points, while West Lincoln came in second with 55, Maiden finished third with 75 and Lincolnton took fourth with 82.
Lake Norman Charter also finished first on the girls’ side with 15 points, while Maiden took second with 50 and West Lincoln came in third with 68.
Of the top 15 individual participants in the boys’ race, which consisted of 33 student-athletes, eight were from Lake Norman Charter to go with four from West Lincoln, two from Maiden and one from Lincolnton. The Blue Devils’ two top-15 finishers were third-place Hunter Smathers with a time of 18:52.82 and 11th-place Christopher Guernsey with a time of 20:54.37.
Other competitors for Maiden in the boys’ race were Connor Cline with a 21st-place time of 23:11.37, 23rd-place Jacob Sigmon with a time of 23:31.90, 27th-place Zachary Beard with a time of 24:21.81 and 28th-place Christian Wylie with a time of 24:37.43.
Lake Norman Charter also had eight runners finish in the top 15 in the girls’ race, which consisted of 23 student-athletes. Maiden had four top-15 finishers, with West Lincoln tallying two and Lincolnton one.
The Blue Devils’ top-15 finishers on the girls’ side included seventh-place Noelle Poovey with a time of 21:56.36, eighth-place McKenna Parker with a time of 22:41.24, 11th-place Kylin Wayne with a time of 24:23.06 and 15th-place Liz Mroz with a time of 25:15.14. Finishing just outside of the top 15 was Maiden’s Alyssa Keener with a 16th-place time of 25:58.33.
All eight South Fork 2A teams return to North Lincoln High School on Tuesday for a pair of quad meets. Maiden will face off against Lake Norman Charter, West Lincoln and North Lincoln in the first meet before Bandys, Newton-Conover, Lincolnton and East Lincoln take part in the second.
