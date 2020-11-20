H.S. ROUNDUP: Blue Devils top West Lincoln, run record to 2-0

Maiden, Lake Norman Charter, West Lincoln and Lincolnton compete at North Lincoln

In the second of two quad meets at North Lincoln High School on Tuesday in Lincolnton, the Blue Devils went head to head with three other South Fork 2A squads. Lake Norman Charter won the boys’ race with 23 points, while West Lincoln came in second with 55, Maiden finished third with 75 and Lincolnton took fourth with 82.

Lake Norman Charter also finished first on the girls’ side with 15 points, while Maiden took second with 50 and West Lincoln came in third with 68.

Of the top 15 individual participants in the boys’ race, which consisted of 33 student-athletes, eight were from Lake Norman Charter to go with four from West Lincoln, two from Maiden and one from Lincolnton. The Blue Devils’ two top-15 finishers were third-place Hunter Smathers with a time of 18:52.82 and 11th-place Christopher Guernsey with a time of 20:54.37.

Other competitors for Maiden in the boys’ race were Connor Cline with a 21st-place time of 23:11.37, 23rd-place Jacob Sigmon with a time of 23:31.90, 27th-place Zachary Beard with a time of 24:21.81 and 28th-place Christian Wylie with a time of 24:37.43.