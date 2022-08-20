H.S. ROUNDUP: Blue Devils rout Foard on road

NEWTON — The Maiden football team won 10 games by double digits a year ago, and the Blue Devils picked up right where they left off to start the 2022 season, defeating Fred T. Foard 50-7 on the road Friday. Senior Wesley Thompson completed 8 of 12 passes for 187 yards in his Maiden debut after transferring from Ashe County, firing touchdown passes to Chris Culliver (four catches for 119 yards), Josh Stover (one catch for 35 yards) and Jacob Sigmon (two catches for 11 yards).

Ben Gibbs added seven carries for 29 yards and two scores, with Korbyn Lawing (four carries for 23 yards) and Jalen Robinson (four carries for 14 yards) also recording TD runs for the Blue Devils (1-0). Meanwhile, the only score for the Tigers (0-1) came on a 10-yard run from Austin Stilwell (five carries for 22 yards) in the fourth quarter.

The leading rusher for Foard, which visits Bandys next Friday, was Deontae McIlwain, who ran for nearly 50 yards. As for Maiden, it travels to Watauga next Friday.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Bunker Hill 47, Stuart Cramer 35

The Bears prevailed in a shootout on the road Friday in Belmont, with Jason Willis rushing for 295 yards and four TDs on 20 carries and Cole Lineberger adding 15 carries for 112 yards. Meanwhile, quarterback Redek Robinson accounted for 75 yards of offense (60 passing, 15 rushing) and was one of four Bunker Hill players to run for a TD along with Willis, Saeed Nasher (eight carries for 29 yards) and Elijah Boston (two carries for 8 yards).

Defensively, Bunker Hill (1-0) received interceptions from Talayn Weaver, Kaden Bolick and Devin Brice. The Bears host St. Stephens next Friday, while Stuart Cramer (0-1) is at Bessemer City.

South Caldwell 28, West Caldwell 7

The Spartans scored 14 points apiece in the first and third quarters en route to a three-TD road win over the Warriors on Friday in Lenoir. Suan Moore finished with 22 carries for 184 yards and two scores, while Anderson Raynor (162 rushing yards, 67 passing yards) ran for another score and Garrett Ashley added 14 carries for 73 yards and a TD.

South Caldwell (1-0) hosts Hickory next Friday, the same night West Caldwell (0-1) entertains R-S Central.

Draughn 43, Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy 0

The Wildcats easily dispatched the Gryphons at home Friday in Valdese. Following a scoreless first quarter, Eli Tillery got Draughn on the board courtesy of a 77-yard TD scamper in the second period before an 18-yard scoring run from Justice Cunningham, a 53-yard TD pass from Tillery to Zach Pinkerton and a safety off a botched Thomas Jefferson punt made it 23-0 at the half.

Draughn (1-0) tacked on 13 points in the third quarter and another TD in the fourth. The Wildcats visit Patton next Friday, while the Gryphons (0-1) host Pine Lake Prep.

East Burke 28, Patton 0

The Cavaliers shut out the Panthers at home Friday in Icard, taking a 7-0 lead on a 17-yard TD run from Caden Buff in the opening quarter. Ben Mast added a pair of scoring scampers in the second period, while a 2-yard TD run from Jacob Dellinger in the third capped the scoring.

East Burke (1-0) visits Freedom next Friday, while Patton (0-1) tangles with Draughn at home.

Polk County 42, Newton-Conover 28

The Red Devils dropped their sixth straight home game on Friday in Newton, turning the ball over four times in the opening half and trailing 21-0 at halftime following a first-quarter injury to starting quarterback Aiden Luangkhot, who did not return. Newton-Conover was also penalized 11 times for 85 yards.

Caiden Rowe had seven carries for 74 yards to pace the Red Devils’ ground attack, with all of his yards coming in the second half. Logan Adair completed 11 of 19 passes for 129 yards in place of Luangkhot, while Ty Miller (three catches for 75 yards) and Ryder Bush-Ivanko (four catches for 65 yards) were the top two receivers for Newton-Conover (0-1).

Polk County (1-0) hosts Christ School next Friday, the same night Newton-Conover entertains West Iredell.

East Lincoln 36, Hibriten 8

The Mustangs led 16-0 after the first quarter and 30-8 at the half before adding another TD in the final period at home Friday in Denver. East Lincoln also started the 2021 season with a big win over the Panthers, routing them 39-7 last August in Lenoir.

East Lincoln (1-0) hosts Forestview next Friday, while Hibriten (0-1) travels to Hunter Huss.