H.S. ROUNDUP: Blue Devils return to action with 2 wins

The Maiden volleyball team returned from its COVID-19 quarantine with a pair of home victories earlier this week in Maiden. The Blue Devils knocked off Lake Norman Charter in five sets on Monday before sweeping Lincolnton in three sets on Tuesday to improve to 4-0 both overall and in South Fork 2A Conference play.
After winning the first two sets against Lake Norman Charter by scores of 25-19 and 25-22, Maiden lost 25-21 and 25-22 in the third and fourth sets before taking the decisive fifth set by a 15-10 final. Savannah Lail had 18 kills and nine digs for the Blue Devils, while Grace Kilby finished with 12 kills and Anna White had 11 kills.
Adding nine kills against Lake Norman Charter was the Blue Devils’ Reanna Odom, with Abby Gantt recording three aces and 30 assists, Lainee Hentschel notching two aces and 22 digs and Adison Ford supplying 27 assists.
Set scores in Maiden’s sweep of Lincolnton were 25-8, 25-13 and 25-7. Lail tallied 11 kills and White had eight, while Odom recorded four aces to go with four aces and six digs from Hentschel.
Other standouts for the Blue Devils during the straight-set victory over Lincolnton were Gantt with five aces and 13 assists and Ford with three aces and 16 assists.
Maiden hosts Catawba County rival Bandys tonight, while Lake Norman Charter (3-2, 3-2 South Fork 2A) visits East Lincoln tonight and Lincolnton (0-5, 0-5) travels to Lake Norman Charter next Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
Newton-Conover, East Burke postpone matches due to COVID-19
Earlier this week, the Red Devils and Cavaliers postponed matches due to a quarantine brought about by COVID-19. Makeup dates have not yet been announced for Newton-Conover’s affected contests (this past Tuesday at East Lincoln, tonight vs. Lincolnton, next Thursday vs. Maiden, Dec. 18 vs. West Lincoln), while East Burke has made the following changes to its schedule: this past Wednesday’s match at Draughn moved to Dec. 23, tonight’s match at West Caldwell moved to Dec. 28, next Tuesday’s match at West Iredell moved to Jan. 5 and next Thursday’s match vs. Patton moved to Jan. 7.
Newton-Conover is currently 1-3 both overall and in South Fork 2A play, while East Burke is 2-4 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference action.
Bunker Hill 3, West Caldwell 0
The Bears snapped a two-match losing streak with a home win over the Warriors on Tuesday in Claremont. Set scores were 25-21, 25-14 and 25-18.
Bunker Hill (3-4, 3-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A) visits Hibriten tonight, while West Caldwell (1-6, 1-6) travels to Hibriten next Tuesday.
Alexander Central 3, Freedom 0
The Cougars topped the Patriots in straight sets at home on Monday in Taylorsville, winning by set scores of 25-10, 25-10 and 25-18. Brianna Abernathy had nine kills and one block for Alexander Central (4-3, 3-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), which also received seven kills from Gracie Harrington and six kills and one block from Ashlyn Merritt.
Bryanna Payne added two aces and 15 assists for the Cougars, with Emily Brown dishing out eight assists and Madalyn Motley supplying five assists. Additionally, Harrington had 18 digs to go with nine from Shelbi Coffey and six apiece from Kara Gryder, Merritt and Brown.
Alexander Central also recognized its seniors prior to the match, honoring Harrington, Payne, Gryder, Brown, Coffey, Brianna Abernathy, Macy Fairchild and Dakota Clawson.
The Cougars traveled to McDowell on Wednesday before visiting St. Stephens next Monday, while Freedom (0-7, 0-6) hosted South Caldwell on Wednesday before traveling to nonconference East Rutherford next Monday.
McDowell 3, South Caldwell 0
The Titans beat the Spartans in straight sets on the road Monday in Hudson. Set scores were 25-15, 25-14 and 25-17.
McDowell (4-2, 4-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosted Alexander Central on Wednesday before entertaining Watauga next Monday, while South Caldwell (1-6, 1-5) traveled to Freedom on Wednesday before visiting Hickory next Monday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Hickory hosts St. Stephens
The Indians defeated their crosstown rivals in a dual meet on Monday at Hickory High, winning the girls’ race with 25 points compared to 34 for the Red Tornadoes. On the boys’ side, St. Stephens won after amassing 20 points compared to 35 for Hickory.
The top five individual finishers in the girls’ race, which included 15 total runners, were St. Stephens’ Daniela Flores Gutierrez with a first-place time of 13:23.41, Hickory’s Lauren Lyerly with a second-place time of 13:44.13, St. Stephens’ Zoe Coburn with a third-place time of 13:49.48, Hickory’s Emma Neal with a fourth-place time of 13:51.13 and Hickory’s Laney Dettlebach with a fifth-place time of 13:52.66.
Finishing sixth on the girls’ side was St. Stephens’ Hilary Ramirez with a time of 13:58.13, while teammates Eva Cronin, Katelyn McGlamery, Amber Kiefer and Jordyn Hordan came in seventh through 10th with respective times of 13:59.44, 14:17.91, 15:10.16 and 15:29.88.
Rounding out the top 15 in the girls’ race were Hickory’s Lani Thomas (11th; 17:03.84) and Rahmina Muhed (12th; 17:22.13), St. Stephens’ Andrea Bejernari (13th; 18:01.45) and Hickory’s Jaretzy Hernandez-Luna (14th; 19:44.16) and Tylisha Denman (15th; 21:49.88).
As for the boys’ race, which consisted of 22 total runners, it was won by St. Stephens’ Isaac Cruz with a time of 10:48.80. Teammate Jackson Black added a second-place time of 11:02.43, while Hickory’s Jack McIntosh finished third with a time of 11:08.68, St. Stephens’ Caleb Ledford was fourth with a time of 11:33.40 and St. Stephens’ Payce Sherrill was fifth with a time of 11:46.83.
Finishing sixth in the boys’ race was Hickory’s Carter Schrag with a time of 12:14.23, while Hickory’s Nate Haines came in seventh with a time of 12:24.93, St. Stephens’ Ryan Brown finished eighth with a time of 12:42.02, Hickory’s Eric Darden took ninth with a time of 12:42.43 and Hickory’s Clint Powers finished 10th with a time of 12:49.48.
Coming in 11th on the boys’ side was Hickory’s Eros Ramirez with a time of 12:56.98, with fellow Red Tornadoes Eric Schoellner (12th; 13:00.40), Samuel Soden (13th; 13:08.12), Clayton Boggs (14th; 13:08.58) and Ben Fullwood (15th; 13:15.51) representing the next four individual finishers.
St. Stephens will take part in a virtual meet involving all seven teams in the Northwestern 3A/4A next Monday, while Hickory is at Alexander Central tonight before also participating in next Monday’s virtual competition.
Alexander Central hosts McDowell
The Cougars got the better of the Titans in a home dual meet on Monday in Taylorsville, capturing the win on the girls’ side with 15 points in a race where McDowell didn’t have enough runners to qualify for a team score. Alexander Central added 20 points in the boys’ race to win that as well, with the Titans totaling 40.
Twelve of the 13 competitors in the girls’ race were from Alexander Central, with individual finishers for the Cougars as follows: Maya Adams with a first-place time of 15:40.00, Galilea Reyes with a second-place time of 15:43.00, Caroline Deal with a third-place time of 15:51.00, Abigail DeJarnette with a fourth-place time of 15:58.00, Genesis Ponce with a fifth-place time of 17:10.00, Corin Muscarelli with a sixth-place time of 17:10.80, Hailey Bryant with a seventh-place time of 18:44.00, Faith Zirkle with an eighth-place time of 18:45.00, Zoie Odom with a ninth-place time of 19:56.00, Abigail Bumgarner with a 10th-place time of 20:06.00, Ariya Kanipe with an 11th-place time of 20:47.00 and Micah Holler with a 13th-place time of 22:48.00.
For McDowell, its only participant in the girls’ race was Marissa Hughes, who came in 12th with a time of 21:00.00.
Of the 18 runners who competed in the boys’ race, 13 were from Alexander Central, including 12 of the top 15 finishers. The Cougars’ Jacob Perez took first place with a time of 11:31.00, while teammate Colten Matthews came in second with a time of 11:35.00, McDowell’s Emir Juarez Azpeitia finished third with a time of 11:37.00, Alexander Central’s Luke Kiziah took fourth with a time of 11:41.00 and McDowell’s Fabian Bradley came in fifth with a time of 11:52.00.
Taking sixth in the boys’ race was Alexander Central’s Dominick Miller with a time of 12:15.00, while teammates Levi Bumgarner and Grayson Lail came in seventh and eighth with respective times of 12:49.00 and 12:50.00, McDowell’s Marshall Lam posted a ninth-place time of 12:53.00 and Alexander Central’s Culver Holland recorded a 10th-place time of 13:11.00.
Rounding out the top 15 in the boys’ race were five Alexander Central runners, including 11th-place Dylan Jamison (13:33.00), 12th-place Gavin Hoskins (13:59.00), 13th-place Nolan Heath (14:25.00), Corbin Parker (14th; 15:30.00) and Noah Perkins (15th; 15:43.00).
Alexander Central hosts Hickory tonight before next Monday’s virtual meet involving all seven Northwestern 3A/4A squads, while McDowell is at Freedom tonight prior to next Monday’s virtual competition.
Freedom hosts South Caldwell
The Patriots fell to the Spartans in a home dual meet on Monday in Morganton, with South Caldwell registering 26 points on the girls’ side compared to 29 for Freedom. The Spartans finished with 26 points on the boys’ side as well, while the Patriots came in second with 33.
Eleven runners participated in the girls’ race, beginning with Madison Austin of South Caldwell, who posted a first-place time of 14:40.00. Finishing second was Freedom’s McKenna Carver with a time of 15:38.00, while teammate Statlee McGee had a third-place time of 15:58.00, South Caldwell’s Karli West was fourth with a time of 16:02.00 and Freedom’s Scout Conrad was fifth with a time of 16:06.00.
Coming in sixth on the girls’ side was South Caldwell’s Liza Salisbury with a time of 16:34.00, while teammates Abby Roberson and Shayla Crain finished seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 17:04.00 and 17:14.00. Finishing ninth was Freedom’s Sheyla Rodriguez with a time of 17:17.00, coming in 10th was Freedom’s Kennedy Carswell with a time of 18:28.00 and taking 11th was South Caldwell’s Kaylee Boarders with a time of 20:09.00.
As for the boys’ race, which included 15 total runners, the first-place finisher was South Caldwell’s Anthony Baverso with a time of 10:57.00. Meanwhile, Freedom’s Dalton Brittain was second with a time of 11:06.00, Freedom’s Colby Anderson was third with a time of 11:08.00, South Caldwell’s Caleb Rash was fourth with a time of 11:33.40 and Freedom’s Jelen Kee was fifth with a time of 11:46.80.
South Caldwell held down the next five spots on the boys’ side, with Levi Bowman posting a sixth-place time of 12:14.20, Ethan Littell recording a seventh-place time of 12:24.90, Austin Shore posting an eighth-place time of 12:42.00, Ben Tomberlin recording a ninth-place time of 12:42.40 and Jonah McBurney finishing with a 10th-place time of 12:49.50.
Freedom’s Asher Ellis finished 11th on the boys’ side with a time of 12:55.00, while South Caldwell’s Sam Velasquez was 12th with a time of 13:00.40, South Caldwell’s Parker Bowman had a 13th-place time of 13:08.10, South Caldwell’s Michael Hawkins posted a 14th-place time of 13:08.60 and Freedom’s Anthony Bell had a 15th-place time of 13:15.50.
South Caldwell visits Watauga tonight before next Monday’s virtual meet featuring all seven Northwestern 3A/4A teams, while Freedom hosts McDowell tonight before also competing in next Monday’s virtual competition.
Note: Look for results from Tuesday’s cross country meets, as well as Wednesday’s volleyball matches, in Friday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
