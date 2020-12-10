H.S. ROUNDUP: Blue Devils return to action with 2 wins

Freedom hosts South Caldwell

The Patriots fell to the Spartans in a home dual meet on Monday in Morganton, with South Caldwell registering 26 points on the girls’ side compared to 29 for Freedom. The Spartans finished with 26 points on the boys’ side as well, while the Patriots came in second with 33.

Eleven runners participated in the girls’ race, beginning with Madison Austin of South Caldwell, who posted a first-place time of 14:40.00. Finishing second was Freedom’s McKenna Carver with a time of 15:38.00, while teammate Statlee McGee had a third-place time of 15:58.00, South Caldwell’s Karli West was fourth with a time of 16:02.00 and Freedom’s Scout Conrad was fifth with a time of 16:06.00.

Coming in sixth on the girls’ side was South Caldwell’s Liza Salisbury with a time of 16:34.00, while teammates Abby Roberson and Shayla Crain finished seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 17:04.00 and 17:14.00. Finishing ninth was Freedom’s Sheyla Rodriguez with a time of 17:17.00, coming in 10th was Freedom’s Kennedy Carswell with a time of 18:28.00 and taking 11th was South Caldwell’s Kaylee Boarders with a time of 20:09.00.