H.S. ROUNDUP: Blue Devils remain perfect on gridiron

MAIDEN — Following blowout wins in its first two games of the season, the Maiden football team was tested in a big way on Friday at home. Asheville’s Christ School gave the Blue Devils all they could handle and then some, but Maiden ultimately emerged victorious by a 27-21 final in an overtime thriller at Thomas E. Brown Stadium.

Neither team scored in the opening quarter before battling back and forth in the second period. Maiden (3-0) scored early in the frame before the Greenies tied things at 7-all just over four minutes later. The Blue Devils responded with a long touchdown pass from Ethan Rhodes to Chris Culliver, but Christ School was able to even the score again — this time at 14-all — entering halftime.

After Christ School (0-2) senior Bryce Sain returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a TD to give the Greenies their first lead of the night, another TD pass from Rhodes allowed Maiden to knot the score for a third time. Following a missed field goal by Christ School as time expired in the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils registered a walk-off TD on a jet sweep by Culliver in the first overtime period.