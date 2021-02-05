H.S. ROUNDUP: Blue Devils earn major win over North Lincoln

The Maiden boys basketball team collected its second win in as many nights and its third consecutive victory overall on the road Wednesday, defeating North Lincoln 67-64 in Lincolnton. The Blue Devils jumped out to a 22-9 advantage after the opening quarter and extended their lead to 38-21 at halftime before holding off the Knights’ second-half rally.
Maiden (6-3, 6-3 South Fork 2A Conference) visits Lake Norman Charter tonight, while North Lincoln (6-2, 6-2) travels to East Lincoln.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maiden 56, North Lincoln 50
The Blue Devils improved to 2-2 on the road this season with a six-point victory over the Knights on Wednesday in Lincolnton. Maiden is now 3-6 both overall and in South Fork 2A play, while North Lincoln is 2-7 in both.
The Blue Devils are at Lake Norman Charter tonight, while North Lincoln visits East Lincoln.
Alexander Central 69, Watauga 62
The Cougars emerged victorious in a battle of Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foes that was played as a nonconference contest on Wednesday at home in Taylorsville. Chesney Stikeleather finished with 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Alexander Central, while Gracie Harrington had 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals to go with eight points and five boards from Hallie Jarrett.
The Pioneers (0-8) received a game-high 22 points from Chelsi Hodges, who also pulled down 10 rebounds. Brelyn Sturgill added 14 points and four boards for Watauga, with Charlotte Torgerson chipping in 10 points and six rebounds.
Alexander Central (6-1) hosted Freedom on Thursday before entertaining St. Stephens tonight, while Watauga is at McDowell tonight.
BOYS SOCCER
Newton-Conover 4, Lake Norman Charter 1
The Red Devils led 3-0 at the half before matching the Knights with a goal apiece in the second half of a three-goal home win on Wednesday in Newton. Newton-Conover improved to 2-0-1 both overall and in South Fork 2A play, while Lake Norman Charter fell to 2-2 in both.
Newton-Conover is scheduled to visit North Lincoln on Monday, while Lake Norman Charter hosts Lincolnton.
Fred T. Foard 4, Patton 0
The Tigers blanked the Panthers at home Wednesday in Newton, moving to 3-0 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play. On the other side, Patton dropped to 1-2 in both.
Fred T. Foard travels to Bunker Hill on Monday, while Patton hosts Draughn.
Alexander Central 4, McDowell 1
The Cougars took down the Titans on the road Wednesday in Marion, receiving goals from Jony Guitierrez, Matthew Dooley, Corey Lawson and Christian Arroyo in the three-goal victory. Lawson and Charlie Guitierrez added assists for Alexander Central, which also got seven saves from goalkeeper Branson Lowe.
The Cougars (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosted Freedom on Thursday before traveling to St. Stephens on Monday, while McDowell (1-3, 1-3) hosts Watauga on Monday.
South Caldwell 3, Freedom 0
The Spartans beat the Patriots on the road Wednesday in Morganton, picking up their second straight victory following a season-opening loss. South Caldwell is now 2-1 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while Freedom is 0-2 in both.
South Caldwell is at Hickory on Monday, while Freedom traveled to Alexander Central on Thursday before visiting Watauga next Wednesday.
West Caldwell 2, East Burke 0
The Warriors scored twice in the second half of a home shutout win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday in Lenoir. West Caldwell improved to 1-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while East Burke dropped to 0-3 in both.
West Caldwell is at Hibriten on Monday, while East Burke visits West Iredell.
Hibriten 9, Bunker Hill 0
The Panthers blanked the Bears at home Wednesday in Lenoir, moving to 4-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. Hibriten received three goals and two assists from David Franquiz, while Kevin Rivera had two goals and one assist, Gerardo Rodriguez had one goal and two assists, Allen Meza had one goal and one assist, Simon Hawkins and Erwin Guzman had one goal apiece and Grayson Clark had one assist.
Goalkeeper Mack Waters added three saves for Hibriten, which has outscored its first four opponents 36-0 entering a home match against West Caldwell on Monday. As for Bunker Hill (0-4, 0-4), it hosts Fred T. Foard on Monday.
East Lincoln 4, Bandys 0
The Mustangs scored twice in each half during a road win over the Trojans on Wednesday in Catawba. Jackson Thrap finished with two goals for East Lincoln, which also got one goal and one assist from both Helmut Rojas and Blake Swanson, two saves from starting goalkeeper William White and one save from reserve keeper Braxton Reeves.
The next scheduled match for Bandys (1-1-1, 1-1-1 South Fork 2A) is next Wednesday at home against Lake Norman Charter, while East Lincoln (4-0, 4-0) hosts Maiden on Monday.
North Lincoln 8, Maiden 0
The Knights blanked the Blue Devils on the road Wednesday in Maiden, scoring six times in the opening half and twice in the second half. North Lincoln moved to 1-2 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while the Blue Devils dropped to 0-3 in both.
Maiden visits East Lincoln on Monday, while North Lincoln hosts Newton-Conover.