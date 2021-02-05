H.S. ROUNDUP: Blue Devils earn major win over North Lincoln

West Caldwell is at Hibriten on Monday, while East Burke visits West Iredell.

Hibriten 9, Bunker Hill 0

The Panthers blanked the Bears at home Wednesday in Lenoir, moving to 4-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. Hibriten received three goals and two assists from David Franquiz, while Kevin Rivera had two goals and one assist, Gerardo Rodriguez had one goal and two assists, Allen Meza had one goal and one assist, Simon Hawkins and Erwin Guzman had one goal apiece and Grayson Clark had one assist.

Goalkeeper Mack Waters added three saves for Hibriten, which has outscored its first four opponents 36-0 entering a home match against West Caldwell on Monday. As for Bunker Hill (0-4, 0-4), it hosts Fred T. Foard on Monday.

East Lincoln 4, Bandys 0

The Mustangs scored twice in each half during a road win over the Trojans on Wednesday in Catawba. Jackson Thrap finished with two goals for East Lincoln, which also got one goal and one assist from both Helmut Rojas and Blake Swanson, two saves from starting goalkeeper William White and one save from reserve keeper Braxton Reeves.