H.S. ROUNDUP: Bears rout West Caldwell, move to 3-0 in girls hoops

The Warriors (2-1, 2-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) are scheduled to visit East Burke next Thursday, while Bunker Hill (0-2, 0-2) hosts Hibriten the same night.

VOLLEYBALL

No. 13 Patton 3, No. 5 West Stokes 0

The Panthers swept the Wildcats on the road Thursday in the second round of the 2A state playoffs, winning by set scores of 25-21, 25-19 and 25-22 in King. Ella Gragg led Patton with 28 kills, while Izora Gragg had a team-high six aces, Danielle Wojcik was the squad’s leading blocker with three, Ella Gragg totaled 16 digs and Izora Gragg notched 32 assists.

Patton (14-2) visits eighth-seeded Fred T. Foard (16-0) in the third round of the playoffs on Saturday at 2 p.m., while West Stokes finishes the season at 14-1.

No. 4 Cox Mill 3, No. 12 Hickory 0

The Red Tornadoes’ ended the season at 10-4 with a straight-set road loss to the Chargers in the second round of the 3A state playoffs on Thursday in Concord. Set scores were 25-17, 25-11 and 25-17.

Hickory was paced by nine kills from Kellen Morin, with Brooke Rowland adding two aces to go with two blocks from Morin, eight digs from Rowland and 15 assists from Bren White. With the win, Cox Mill (16-0) advances to Saturday's third round, where it will host ninth-seeded West Henderson (11-1).