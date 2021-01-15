H.S. ROUNDUP: Bears rout West Caldwell, move to 3-0 in girls hoops

The Bunker Hill girls basketball team blew past West Caldwell 59-14 on the road Thursday in Lenoir, improving to 3-0 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play. All three of the Bears’ victories have come via double digits.
Bunker Hill hosts West Iredell tonight before entertaining Draughn on Tuesday, while West Caldwell (0-1, 0-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) hosts Patton tonight before entertaining West Iredell on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Patton 51, Hibriten 45
Patton defeated Hibriten by six points on the road Thursday in Lenoir. The visiting Panthers moved to 2-1 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while the host Panthers dropped to 1-2 in both.
Patton visits West Caldwell tonight before traveling to East Burke on Tuesday, while Hibriten hosts East Burke tonight before entertaining Fred T. Foard on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Caldwell 66, Bunker Hill 55
The Warriors were down 15-12 after the opening quarter before outscoring the Bears in each of the final three periods at home Thursday in Lenoir. West Caldwell won the second quarter 16-7, the third 20-18 and the fourth 18-15.
The Warriors (2-1, 2-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) are scheduled to visit East Burke next Thursday, while Bunker Hill (0-2, 0-2) hosts Hibriten the same night.
VOLLEYBALL
No. 13 Patton 3, No. 5 West Stokes 0
The Panthers swept the Wildcats on the road Thursday in the second round of the 2A state playoffs, winning by set scores of 25-21, 25-19 and 25-22 in King. Ella Gragg led Patton with 28 kills, while Izora Gragg had a team-high six aces, Danielle Wojcik was the squad’s leading blocker with three, Ella Gragg totaled 16 digs and Izora Gragg notched 32 assists.
Patton (14-2) visits eighth-seeded Fred T. Foard (16-0) in the third round of the playoffs on Saturday at 2 p.m., while West Stokes finishes the season at 14-1.
No. 4 Cox Mill 3, No. 12 Hickory 0
The Red Tornadoes’ ended the season at 10-4 with a straight-set road loss to the Chargers in the second round of the 3A state playoffs on Thursday in Concord. Set scores were 25-17, 25-11 and 25-17.
Hickory was paced by nine kills from Kellen Morin, with Brooke Rowland adding two aces to go with two blocks from Morin, eight digs from Rowland and 15 assists from Bren White. With the win, Cox Mill (16-0) advances to Saturday's third round, where it will host ninth-seeded West Henderson (11-1).