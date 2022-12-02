H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys wrestling tops Maiden 57-22

MAIDEN — The Bandys wrestling team defeated Maiden 57-22 on the road Thursday in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener. With the win, the Trojans improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in league play.

Victorious grapplers for Bandys included Chauncy Reese at 113 pounds (13-12 decision over Steven Baynes), John Funderburke at 120 (pinned Bryson Crider in 3:18), Boedi Kirkland at 132 (pinned Talon Farthing in 1:18), Trey Story at 138 (pinned Izick Thao in 51 seconds), Will Nix at 145 (forfeit), Luke Burkett at 160 (pinned Diego Gallegos in 3:07), Ian Moore at 170 (forfeit), Camden Mongene at 182 (pinned Ethan Bentley in 3:58), Zack Evans at 195 (forfeit) and Matthew Cranfill at 220 (pinned Drake Deaton in 1:12).

The Blue Devils (0-4, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A) received wins from Miranda Valerio at 106 (pinned Eli Timberlake in 3:34), Christian Wylie at 126 (pinned AJ McCombs in 25 seconds), Zachary Beard at 152 (17-4 major decision over Andrew Eddy) and DJ Spring at 285 (pinned Brock Mosley in 1:14).

The Trojans will host the Trojan Duals on Saturday, while Maiden travels to South Caldwell on Tuesday for a quad match that will also include South Iredell and West Wilkes.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hickory 70, Freedom 69: The visiting Red Tornadoes led by nine points with 2:19 remaining before a furious comeback attempt by the Patriots fell just short on Thursday in Morganton. Amore Connelly scored the final 12 points for Freedom and had a game-high 28 points overall, while teammate Mekhi Harris finished with 24.

Hickory (3-0) put four players in double figures, led by John Holbrook with 15 points. Jamien Little added 11 points, while Izaiah Littlejohn and Jay Powell each had 10 for the Red Tornadoes, who led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, 27-24 at the half and 50-44 entering the fourth period.

The Red Tornadoes visit Newton-Conover tonight before hosting Enka on Tuesday, while Freedom (1-1) hosts East Burke tonight before entertaining Draughn on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Freedom 56, Hickory 48: The Patriots knocked off the Red Tornadoes at home Thursday in Morganton, building a 21-11 advantage after the opening quarter and leads of 37-14 and 48-24 entering the third and fourth quarters, respectively, before holding off a rally attempt by Hickory over the final eight minutes. The Red Tornadoes finished the contest on a 23-2 run, but couldn’t overcome a game-high 25 points by Freedom’s Peyton Caldwell and 14 from teammate Haven Gladden.

Laken Powe led Hickory (0-2) with 16 points, while Addison Sisk scored nine and Joselin Turner finished with eight. The Red Tornadoes visit Newton-Conover tonight before hosting Enka on Tuesday.

Freedom (2-0) has a home game against East Burke tonight before hosting Draughn on Tuesday.