H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys wrestling sweeps quad match

CATAWBA — The Bandys wrestling team defeated Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe Maiden and a pair of nonconference opponents during a home quad match on Wednesday. In addition to a 63-15 victory over the Blue Devils, the Trojans also captured victories of 75-6 and 60-24 over West Iredell and West Wilkes, respectively.
Bandys moved to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in league action, while Maiden went 1-2 on Wednesday with a 69-12 win over West Iredell and a 48-36 loss to West Wilkes in addition to the loss to the Trojans. The Blue Devils are now 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A.
Winning wrestlers for the Trojans against Maiden were Bryce Kirkland at 113 pounds (third-period pin), Joey Levix at 126 (second-period pin), Trey Story at 132 (forfeit), Bryson Burkett at 138 (first-period pin), Will Nix at 145 (12-5 decision), Trey Ballew at 152 (first-period pin), Caleb Moore at 160 (forfeit), Ian Moore at 170 (first-period pin), Raydyn Brooks at 182 (third-period pin), Zackory Evans at 195 (first-period pin) and Austin Cline at 220 (first-period pin). On the other side, the Blue Devils’ victorious grapplers against Bandys included Steven Baynes at 106 (first-period pin), Donald Yang at 120 (10-5 decision) and DJ Spring at 285 (first-period pin).
In the victory over West Iredell, Bandys received wins from Kirkland at 113 (second-period pin), Kage Hefner at 120 (forfeit), Levix at 126 (forfeit), Story at 132 (third-period pin), Burkett at 138 (first-period pin), Nix at 145 (third-period pin), Ballew at 152 (forfeit), Caleb Moore at 160 (first-period pin), Brooks at 170 (forfeit), Matthew Cranfill at 182 (forfeit), Evans at 195 (forfeit), Cline at 220 (forfeit) and Avery Miller at 285 (9-4 decision). And in the match against West Wilkes, the Trojans got victories from Hunter Wilhite at 106 (forfeit), Levix at 126 (first-period pin), Story at 132 (first-period pin), Burkett at 138 (first-period pin), Nix at 145 (first-period pin), Ballew at 152 (second-period pin), Caleb Moore at 160 (first-period pin), Ian Moore at 170 (first-period pin), Cranfill at 182 (forfeit) and Evans at 195 (first-period pin).
Maiden’s winning wrestlers against West Iredell were Baynes at 106 (second-period pin), Yang at 113 (second-period pin), Miranda Valerio at 120 (forfeit), Christian Wiley at 126 (forfeit), Jesse Wilson at 138 (6-0 decision), Zachary Beard at 145 (second-period pin), Cohen Woodliff at 152 (forfeit), Ethan Bentley at 170 (forfeit), Brandon Paretty at 182 (forfeit), Adam Lee at 195 (forfeit), Kevin Brown at 220 (forfeit) and Spring at 285 (first-period pin). Additionally, in the loss to West Wilkes, the Blue Devils got victories from Baynes at 106 (forfeit), Wiley at 126 (first-period pin), Diego Gallegos at 138 (first-period pin), Beard at 145 (first-period pin), Bentley at 170 (third-period pin) and Paretty at 182 (first-period pin).
Bandys will host the Trojan Duals on Saturday, while Maiden travels to nonconference Burns tonight before taking part in a quad match at West Wilkes on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Stephens 58, West Caldwell 38
The Indians protected home court with a 20-point win over the Warriors on Wednesday in Hickory, getting 20 points and four rebounds from Ji Ikard to go with 12 points from Dayton Anderson and 10 points and eight rebounds from Josh Barkley. Wests Caldwell’s lone double-figure scorer was Malek Patterson with 12 points and six boards.
St. Stephens (4-0) visits Bunker Hill on Friday, while West Caldwell (0-3) is at South Caldwell.
Maiden 54, Fred T. Foard 34
The Blue Devils topped the Tigers by 20 points on the road Wednesday in Newton, grabbing a 12-8 advantage after the first quarter before leading 32-15 at the half and 46-23 through three periods. Maiden is now 1-1 heading into Friday’s trip to West Iredell, while Foard is 0-2 ahead of Friday’s home contest against Hibriten.
Draughn 71, Bandys 63
The Wildcats earned an eight-point home win over the Trojans on Wednesday in Valdese, receiving 20 points from Luke Rector, 19 from Daylin Pritchard and 18 from Zaydin Pritchard. Bandys’ Terick Bumgarner was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points, while Parker Styborski added 13.
Draughn (1-2) travels to East Burke on Friday, while Bandys (1-3) visits North Lincoln.
North Lincoln 73, Newton-Conover 43
The Knights routed the Red Devils at home Wednesday in Lincolnton, jumping out to a 24-6 lead after the opening quarter before holding advantages of 47-19 and 63-25 at the end of the second and third periods, respectively. North Lincoln (2-1) hosts Bandys on Friday, while Newton-Conover (0-3) travels to Hickory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fred T. Foard 55, Maiden 36
The Tigers improved to 3-0 courtesy of a 19-point home victory over the Blue Devils on Wednesday in Newton. Foard held an 11-5 advantage at the end of the opening quarter before leading 22-12 at the half and 37-28 entering the fourth quarter.
Foard hosts Hibriten on Friday, while Maiden (0-3) is at West Iredell.
Newton-Conover 59, North Lincoln 16
The Red Devils cruised past the Knights on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, building a 17-4 lead after the first quarter before holding advantages of 42-4 at the half and 48-9 through three periods. Newton-Conover (3-0) visits Hickory on Friday, while North Lincoln (0-3) hosts Bandys.
South Caldwell 54, Patton 34
The Spartans knocked off the Panthers on the road Wednesday in Morganton, receiving a game-high 21 points from Olivia Miller to go with 17 from Katlyn Wynn. On the other side, Patton was paced by nine points from Haven Duckworth.
South Caldwell (2-0) hosts Piedmont Community Charter on Friday, while Patton (0-4) travels to Freedom.
Draughn 76, Bandys 45
The Wildcats collected a 31-point home win over the Trojans on Wednesday in Valdese, getting 22 points from Aubrie Snyder to go with 21 from Ella Abernathy and 15 from Kaitlyn Kincaid. Meanwhile, Bandys was led by 22 points from Macy Rummage, with Logan Dutka scoring eight.
Draughn (3-0) visits East Burke on Friday, while the Trojans (2-2) are at North Lincoln.