H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys wrestling sweeps quad match

CATAWBA — The Bandys wrestling team defeated Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe Maiden and a pair of nonconference opponents during a home quad match on Wednesday. In addition to a 63-15 victory over the Blue Devils, the Trojans also captured victories of 75-6 and 60-24 over West Iredell and West Wilkes, respectively.

Bandys moved to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in league action, while Maiden went 1-2 on Wednesday with a 69-12 win over West Iredell and a 48-36 loss to West Wilkes in addition to the loss to the Trojans. The Blue Devils are now 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A.

Winning wrestlers for the Trojans against Maiden were Bryce Kirkland at 113 pounds (third-period pin), Joey Levix at 126 (second-period pin), Trey Story at 132 (forfeit), Bryson Burkett at 138 (first-period pin), Will Nix at 145 (12-5 decision), Trey Ballew at 152 (first-period pin), Caleb Moore at 160 (forfeit), Ian Moore at 170 (first-period pin), Raydyn Brooks at 182 (third-period pin), Zackory Evans at 195 (first-period pin) and Austin Cline at 220 (first-period pin). On the other side, the Blue Devils’ victorious grapplers against Bandys included Steven Baynes at 106 (first-period pin), Donald Yang at 120 (10-5 decision) and DJ Spring at 285 (first-period pin).