Tuesday was a big day for Bandys High athletics, as the Trojans won both the Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) boys tennis tournament and the All-Catawba County boys golf match. The CVAC held its tennis tournament at Maiden High School on Monday and Tuesday, while the all-county golf match took place at Catawba County Club in Newton.

During the CVAC tennis tournament, Bandys’ doubles team of Josh Cross and Jeremiah Cockman finished first thanks to wins over Newton-Conover’s Bryce Bookhart and Luis Correa Orellana (6-1, 6-1), West Lincoln’s John Schrum and Gabriel Dixon (6-0, 6-2), Bunker Hill’s Adrian Cruz Angeles and Tyler Fox (6-0, 6-2) and teammates Noah Cockman and Kevin Rodriguez (6-1, 6-2). Prior to losing to Cross and Jeremiah Cockman in the finals, Noah Cockman and Rodriguez defeated Lincolnton’s Parker Mathis and Jason Rosales 6-1, 6-0 before beating Maiden’s Keller Thomas and Hunter Williams 6-0, 6-0 and Newton-Conover’s Alex Furr and Ben Tepper 6-0, 6-1.

Both of the aforementioned Bandys doubles teams will compete in the 2A West Regional tournament next week at Gardner-Webb University, as will Bunker Hill’s Cruz Angeles and Fox (third place), Newton-Conover’s Furr and Tepper (fourth place), West Lincoln’s Lincoln Clayville and Grayson Kiser (fifth place) and Maiden’s Will Stover and Dalton Berg (sixth place).

In the CVAC tournament’s singles bracket, Lincolnton’s Piero Rovalino emerged as the champion following a first-round bye, a 6-0, 6-0 victory over West Lincoln’s Eric Richardson, a 6-0, 6-1 win over Bandys’ Gabriel Wright and a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Maiden’s Cooper Houser. Before falling to Rovalino in the finals, Houser earned a first-round bye, defeated Newton-Conover’s Nathan Lingle 6-1, 6-1 and topped Bandys’ Chris Moore 6-4, 6-2.

Joining Rovalino and Houser at regionals next week will be Bandys’ Moore (third place) and Wright (fourth place), Maiden’s Will Eneix (fifth place) and West Lincoln’s David Hoyle (sixth place).

All-conference honorees were as follows: Bandys’ Josh Cross, Jeremiah Cockman, Gabriel Wright, Noah Cockman and Chris Moore (honorable mention); Maiden’s Cooper Houser, Will Eneix, Will Stover and Keller Thomas (honorable mention); West Lincoln’s David Hoyle, Josh Schrum and Gabriel Drum (honorable mention); Bunker Hill’s Adrian Cruz Angeles, Tyler Fox and Carlos Chavez (honorable mention); Lincolnton’s Piero Rovalino and Gavin Hendricks (honorable mention); Newton-Conover’s Alex Furr and Ben Tepper (honorable mention); East Burke’s Quinton Hemphill and Raleigh Slutsky (honorable mention) and West Caldwell’s Jerson Reyes. Lincolnton’s Rovalino was named the conference’s player of the year, while Maiden’s Becky Godfrey received coach of the year honors.

During the all-county golf match, which was a nine-hole event, Bandys posted a team score of 141 to finish first. The runner-up was Fred T. Foard with a score of 149, while Newton-Conover and Hickory tied for third (166), University Christian finished fifth (168), Maiden took sixth (183), Hickory Christian Academy finished seventh (185) and St. Stephens came in eighth (190).

The individual county champion was Atley Gabriel, who shot a 31 on Tuesday. He was joined on the all-county team by fellow Trojans Sam Harwell, Baker Yount and Owen Little, Foard’s David Gee, Jaydon DelVechio and Brewer Lael, Newton-Conover’s Luke Wilkinson, Hickory’s Sam Pitts and Hickory Christian’s Grayson Baucom.

The top four scorers for Bandys included Gabriel (31), Harwell (35), Yount (36) and Little (39), while Foard was led by a 33 from DelVechio, a 34 from Gee, a 38 from Lael and a 44 from Grant Edwards. Meanwhile, Newton-Conover’s leading scorers were Wilkinson (39), Hatley Hicks (40), John Mullinax (42) and Brandon Eckard (45) and Hickory received a 39 from Pitts, a 41 from Cole Boggs, a 42 from Charlie Tomlinson and 44s from both Henry Nichols and Aidan Bridgers.

University Christian’s participants consisted of Jackson Behmer (40), Sam Parker (41), Will Choplin (43), Max Edwards (44) and Bennett Winfield (44), while Maiden got a 42 from Korbyn Harris, a 43 from Bryson Foard and 49s from Brennan Cody and Carson Foard. Additionally, Hickory Christian was led by a 35 from Baucom, a 40 from Levi Robinson, a 53 from Hunter Duralia and a 57 from Michael Steinert and St. Stephens received a 43 from Jack Fisher, a 44 from Carter Gscheidmeier, a 49 from Tucker Bland and a 54 from Cameron Broos.

BASEBALL

Fred T. Foard 4, East Lincoln 1: The Tigers defeated the Mustangs at home Tuesday in Newton, getting two hits from Kylan Bolick, a home run from Braxton Tramel and one hit apiece from Aidan Landrum, Blake Powell and Josh Swink. Sean Jenkins tossed all seven innings for Foard, giving up one run on five hits with 14 strikeouts and no walks.

Foard (13-4, 8-3 Western Foothills 3A Conference) hosts North Lincoln tonight, while East Lincoln (11-8, 6-5) has a home game against St. Stephens scheduled for Friday.

St. Stephens 7, North Lincoln 4: The Indians topped the Knights on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, with Will Everett notching a team-high three hits and earning the win on the mound thanks to five innings of three-run, five-hit ball with a pair of strikeouts and three walks and Peyton Young notching the save by striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh. James Tate added two hits for St. Stephens, which also received one hit apiece from Chip Hendren, Omar Cruz, Brycen Gaither and Jacob Osborne.

The Indians (16-4, 9-2 Western Foothills 3A) visit East Lincoln on Friday, while North Lincoln (11-8, 7-4) is at Fred T. Foard tonight.

Bandys 24, West Caldwell 0: The Trojans shut out the Warriors in five innings on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, receiving four hits including two homers from Alex Robinson to go with three hits from Cole McClellan, two hits including a homer from both Dominic Robinson and Colby Edwards, two hits each from Jacob Loftin, Drake Tucker, Mark Manno and Scotty Miley and one hit apiece from Mitchell Whelchel, Cade Spencer and Chase Welch. Easton Ledford was the winning pitcher thanks to five innings of two-hit ball — Landon Martin doubled and Dawson Barrett singled for West Caldwell — during which he had six strikeouts and two walks.

Bandys (14-8, 11-3 CVAC) hosted nonconference North Iredell on Wednesday before participating in its league tournament next week, while West Caldwell (1-22, 0-13) had a home game against East Burke scheduled for Wednesday.

Bunker Hill 6, Newton-Conover 3: The Bears doubled up the Red Devils on the road Tuesday in Newton behind three hits including a homer from Tanner Kanipe, three hits from Brayden Marlowe and one hit apiece from Skylar Marlowe, Kamden Bortz and Luke Fickling. Fickling was also the winning pitcher following seven innings of five-hit ball during which he allowed three unearned runs with two strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman.

Bunker Hill (9-11, 6-8 CVAC) will compete in next week’s league tournament, as will Newton-Conover (7-12, 5-8) after visiting Maiden on Wednesday.

Maiden 12, Lincolnton 10: The Blue Devils defeated the Wolves on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, receiving two hits each from Hayden Fleury and Zane Williams and one hit apiece from Hunter Townsend, Collin Chappel, Tyler Hedgepeth and Nick Jarosynski. Maiden (15-6, 12-1 CVAC) hosted Newton-Conover on Wednesday before taking part in next week’s league tournament, while Lincolnton (6-13, 4-9) was at West Lincoln.

North Iredell 5, Hickory 3: The Raiders knocked off the Red Tornadoes on the road Tuesday in Hickory, improving to 10-9 overall and 5-6 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping Hickory to 13-6 and 7-4. Despite the loss, the Red Tornadoes got two hits from Brady Stober and one hit apiece from Jack McGhinnis, Isaiah McDowell, Henry Stewart and Boone Herman.

North Iredell visited nonconference Bandys on Wednesday before hosting Statesville on Friday, while Hickory was at West Iredell on Wednesday before hosting Fred T. Foard on Monday.

SOFTBALL

Maiden 12, Lincolnton 1: The Blue Devils took down the Wolves in five innings on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, with Aleah Ikard recording three hits including a homer to go with three hits from Olivia Wray, two hits including a homer from Macy Michael, two hits each from Kyley Callahan, Averie Waddell and Miranda Valerio and one hit apiece from Emily Dover, Tristan Smalling and Emily Alexander. Reagan Rembert gave up one run on two hits in a complete-game effort, striking out five, walking one and hitting a batter.

Maiden (16-2, 12-1 CVAC) hosted Newton-Conover on Wednesday before competing in next week’s league tournament, while Lincolnton (6-14, 3-10) traveled to West Lincoln.

Bunker Hill 14, Newton-Conover 3: The Bears defeated the Red Devils in five innings on the road Tuesday in Newton, getting three hits from MyKyiah Lafone, two hits apiece from Anna Sigmon, Ava Bowman, Alix Cutter and Sarah Swink and one hit each from Kylie Killian, Maliyah McLain and Payton Lane. The winning pitcher was Cutter, who allowed three unearned runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Bunker Hill (4-13, 3-11 CVAC) will take part in next week’s league tournament, while Newton-Conover (0-13, 0-13) also will after finishing the regular season on Wednesday at Maiden.

West Caldwell 1, Bandys 0: The Warriors blanked the Trojans at home Tuesday in Lenoir, with pitcher Abby Bowman limiting Bandys to five hits while striking out 13, issuing no walks and hitting a batter in a complete-game performance. In addition, Bowman had the game’s only RBI and one of four hits for West Caldwell, which also received two hits from Danica Benge and one hit from Daylann Patterson.

Bandys (18-3, 12-2 CVAC) got one hit apiece from Sydni Knuckles, Haven Helton, Owyen Lyall, Addie Goble and Avery Alexander, with Lyall also pitching six innings of one-run, four-hit ball with 16 strikeouts and two walks.

West Caldwell (17-6, 8-5) hosted East Burke on Wednesday and will join the Cavaliers and Bandys as three of eight teams to compete in next week’s CVAC tournament.

North Lincoln 4, St. Stephens 3: The Knights knocked off the Indians at home Tuesday in Lincolnton, with Anicka McFarland recording three of St. Stephens’ five hits and Chloe Henline and Brylyn McFarland notching one apiece. North Lincoln (11-10, 8-3 Western Foothills 3A) travels to Fred T. Foard tonight, while St. Stephens (9-11, 5-6) visits East Lincoln on Friday.

North Iredell 14, Hickory 5: The Raiders were too much for the Red Tornadoes on the road Tuesday in Hickory, although Hickory did register 11 hits as a team behind three from Abby Puett, two each from Carlee Logan, Shaylyn Finger and Nandi Rhinehardt and one apiece from Kami Bolick and Sierra Hill. North Iredell (11-7, 7-4 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Statesville on Friday, while the Red Tornadoes (1-16, 1-10) visited West Iredell on Wednesday before Monday’s home game against Fred T. Foard.

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Stephens 1, North Lincoln 0: The Indians shut out the Knights on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, winning for the fifth time in their past six matches to improve to 9-3-1 overall and 7-2-1 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of Friday’s trip to East Lincoln. As for North Lincoln, it is now 4-8-2 overall and 3-6-1 in league play prior to tonight’s road match against Fred T. Foard.

Hickory 1, North Iredell 0: The Red Tornadoes edged the Raiders at home Tuesday in Hickory, with the only goal of the match coming from Kate Bridges and goalkeeper Hannah Griesen making two saves to keep North Iredell scoreless. Hickory (13-2-2, 9-1 Western Foothills 3A) visited West Iredell on Wednesday before hosting Fred T. Foard next Tuesday, while North Iredell (6-8-1, 3-6-1) hosted nonconference South Iredell on Wednesday before entertaining Statesville on Friday.

Bandys 2, East Burke 0: The Trojans protected home field with a victory over the Cavaliers on Tuesday in Catawba, improving to 11-1-2 overall and 6-1-1 in the CVAC ahead of tonight’s road contest against Lincolnton. On the other side, East Burke fell to 8-5-2 overall and 4-3-2 in league matches prior to today’s trip to Newton-Conover.

Maiden 2, West Lincoln 0: The Blue Devils shut out the Rebels on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, upping their record to 7-3-3 overall and 5-1-2 in the CVAC while dropping West Lincoln to 5-10-1 and 1-7-1. Maiden hosted West Caldwell on Wednesday before entertaining Bandys next Tuesday.

West Lincoln is at Bunker Hill today.

West Caldwell 1, Bunker Hill 0: The Warriors slipped past the Bears at home Tuesday in Lenoir. West Caldwell (3-12, 3-5 CVAC) visited Maiden on Wednesday before hosting Lincolnton next Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (0-12, 0-9) hosts West Lincoln today.

Lincolnton 1, Newton-Conover 0: The Wolves blanked the Red Devils at home Tuesday in Lincolnton. Lincolnton (6-4-3, 4-2-2 CVAC) hosts Bandys tonight, while Newton-Conover (9-5, 7-2) has a home match scheduled against East Burke.

East Lincoln 4, Fred T. Foard 1: The Mustangs took down the Tigers on the road Tuesday in Newton. East Lincoln (14-3-2, 9-0-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts St. Stephens on Friday, while Foard (7-8-1, 5-5) has a home match against North Lincoln scheduled for tonight.

TRACK AND FIELD

North Lincoln finishes first during Foard meet: Fred T. Foard hosted a Western Foothills 3A meet on Tuesday that also involved North Lincoln, Hickory and St. Stephens. On the boys’ side, North Lincoln finished first with 118 points ahead of second-place Hickory (58), third-place Foard (56) and fourth-place St. Stephens (34), while the Knights also came in first on the girls’ side with 104 points ahead of second-place Foard (60), third-place St. Stephens (45) and fourth-place Hickory (7).

Individual event winners were as follows:

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Fred T. Foard, 10:10.39

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Angely Soto (North Lincoln), 16.57 seconds

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Liam Sutton (North Lincoln), 14.86 seconds

Girls’ 100 meters: Ayanna Gaddy (North Lincoln), 13.20 seconds

Boys’ 100 meters: Jeremiah Sellers (North Lincoln), 11.11 seconds

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: North Lincoln, 1:52.34

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: St. Stephens, 1:32.09

Girls’ 1,600 meters: Daniela Flores Gutierrez (St. Stephens), 5:50.59

Boys’ 1,600 meters: Carson Bess (Foard), 5:01.40

Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Fred T. Foard, 53.60 seconds

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: North Lincoln, 43.33 seconds

Girls’ 400 meters: Emily Castro (St. Stephens), 1:04.23

Boys’ 400 meters: Garrett Starnes (Foard), 54.96 seconds

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Haylee Gibson (North Lincoln), 48.58 seconds

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Liam Sutton (North Lincoln), 39.70 seconds

Girls’ 800 meters: Macy Parks (North Lincoln), 2:22.66

Boys’ 800 meters: Stephen Fernetti (North Lincoln), 1:58.02

Girls’ 200 meters: Re’Anna Falls (Foard), 26.94 seconds

Boys’ 200 meters: Ethan Ison (St. Stephens), 23.10 seconds

Girls’ 3,200 meters: Keira Cavanaugh (North Lincoln), 13:33.43

Boys’ 3,200 meters: Cooper Elmore (North Lincoln), 11:27.47

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: North Lincoln, 4:37.24

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: North Lincoln, 3:29.33

Girls’ shot put: Samantha McGuigan (North Lincoln), 30 feet 1.5 inches

Boys’ shot put: Hunter Huckelberry (North Lincoln), 43 feet 2.25 inches

Girls’ discus throw: Carly Love (North Lincoln), 96 feet 7 inches

Boys’ discus throw: Hunter Zettle (North Lincoln), 118 feet 6 inches

Girls’ long jump: Heather Wright (Foard) and Arlie Priestley (St. Stephens), 14 feet 4 inches

Boys’ long jump: Kwan Oates (Hickory), 20 feet 2.75 inches

Girls’ triple jump: Angely Soto (North Lincoln), 32 feet 11 inches

Boys’ triple jump: Kwan Oates (Hickory), 45 feet 11.5 inches

Girls’ high jump: Imani Ikard (Foard), 4 feet 9 inches

Boys’ high jump: Eli Treadway (St. Stephens) and Jhmaurie McCorkle (Foard), 5 feet 3 inches

Girls’ pole vault: Blythe Jaworsky (North Lincoln), 9 feet 1 inch

Boys’ pole vault: Logan Jones (North Lincoln), 12 feet 1 inch