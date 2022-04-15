H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys wins Catawba County track meet

CLAREMONT — The Catawba County track and field meet was hosted by Bunker Hill on Wednesday, with Bandys taking first place on the girls’ side as well as the boys’ side. The Bandys girls finished with 217 points, while the Trojans recorded 177.83 points in the boys’ competition.

Maiden (101 points) finished second on the girls’ side, with Hickory Christian Academy (72) taking third, St. Stephens (69) coming in fourth, Bunker Hill (54) finishing fifth, Fred T. Foard (53) taking sixth, Hickory (37) coming in seventh, University Christian (36) finishing eighth and Newton-Conover (24) taking ninth. Meanwhile, Bunker Hill (114.33 points) was the boys’ runner-up with Hickory (113) coming in third, Maiden (104.5) taking fourth, Foard (73.33) finishing fifth, St. Stephens (37) and Newton-Conover (37) tying for sixth, Hickory Christian (36) taking eighth and University Christian (9) taking ninth.

Bandys' Macy Rummage was named the female athlete of the meet, while the Trojans' Grant Parham earned male athlete of the meet honors.

Individual event winners were as follows:

• Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: Hickory Christian, 11:17.46

• Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Bandys, 9:06.26

• Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Callie Stamey (Maiden), 17.37 seconds

• Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Ayden Thompson (Bunker Hill), 16.07 seconds

• Girls’ 100-meter dash: Saniya Miller (Newton-Conover), 12.89 seconds

• Boys’ 100-meter dash: Dontae Baker (Hickory), 10.87 seconds

• Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: Maiden, 1:56.95

• Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: Newton-Conover, 1:34.04

• Girls’ 1,600-meter run: Paige Oldenburg (Bandys), 5:33.47

• Boys’ 1,600-meter run: Grant Parham (Bandys), 4:43.55

• Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Bandys, 54.54 seconds

• Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Bunker Hill, 45.11 seconds

• Girls’ 400-meter dash: Macy Rummage (Bandys), 1:00.93

• Boys’ 400-meter dash: Garrett Starnes (Foard), 54.80 seconds

• Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Callie Stamey (Maiden), 48.70 seconds

• Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Ayden Thompson (Bunker Hill), 42.26 seconds

• Girls’ 800-meter run: Lauren Buckminster (Bandys), 2:34.80

• Boys’ 800-meter run: Grant Parham (Bandys), 2:02.06

• Girls’ 200-meter dash: Macy Rummage (Bandys), 26.99 seconds

• Boys’ 200-meter dash: Dontae Baker (Hickory), 22.65

• Girls’ 3,200-meter run: Paige Oldenburg (Bandys), 12:59.68

• Boys’ 3,200-meter run: Grant Parham (Bandys), 10:38.42

• Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Bandys, 4:29.01

• Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: Foard, 3:41.87

• Girls’ shot put: Elizabeth Carpenter (Bandys), 31 feet 2 inches

• Boys’ shot put: Austin Cline (Bandys), 48 feet 6.5 inches

• Girls’ discus throw: Kaylee Cutshaw (Bandys), 99 feet 1.5 inches

• Boys’ discus throw: Austin Cline (Bandys), 139 feet 8 inches

• Girls’ long jump: Elizabeth Sumpter (St. Stephens), 15 feet 10.5 inches

• Boys’ long jump: Devin Brice (Bunker Hill), 20 feet 8 inches

• Girls’ triple jump: Grace White (Maiden), 31 feet 6.75 inches

• Boys’ triple jump: Kwan Oates (Hickory), 41 feet 4 inches

• Girls’ high jump: Lydia Fisher (Bandys), 4 feet 6 inches

• Boys’ high jump: Zavien Dillingham (Hickory Christian), 6 feet 0 inches

• Girls’ pole vault: Jordyn Horan (St. Stephens), 9 feet 6 inches

• Boys’ pole vault: Trey Story (Bandys), 10 feet 6 inches

SOFTBALL

South Caldwell 2, Alexander Central 1

The Spartans edged the visiting Cougars on a walk-off hit from Finley Young with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning on Thursday in Hudson. The game’s only other run came on a solo home run from Alexander Central’s Faith Carrigan in the top of the sixth.

Kennedy Crouch and Sydney Bumgarner added one hit apiece for South Caldwell (11-1, 7-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), while Alexander Central’s remaining hit came from Kenzie Church. Kadie Becker was the winning pitcher after allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts, one walk and two hit batters in a complete-game effort, with Carrigan taking the loss despite surrendering no earned runs and three hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings.

South Caldwell will play in an Easter tournament at Shelby next week, while Alexander Central (17-2, 7-1) visits Hibriten on April 26.

North Iredell 6, Hickory 3

The Raiders doubled up the Red Tornadoes at home Thursday in Olin, with Hickory receiving two hits from Kami Bolick and one each from Monnie Byrd, Abby Puett, Mackenzie Hammons, Nandi Rhinehart and Shaylyn Finger as it dropped to 4-13 overall and 2-9 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference. As for North Iredell, it improved to 5-11 overall and 3-8 in league play.

North Iredell hosts nonconference South Iredell on Tuesday, while the Red Tornadoes will compete in the Hibriten Easter Softball Tournament next week.

West Lincoln 10, West Caldwell 5

The Rebels topped the Warriors on the road Thursday in Lenoir, moving to 13-4 overall and 11-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference while dropping West Caldwell to 8-10 and 5-7. West Lincoln travels to Cherryville to participate in an Easter tournament next week, while West Caldwell will take part in the Hibriten Easter Softball Tournament.

BASEBALL

Bunker Hill 11, Maiden 0

The Bears shut out the Blue Devils in six innings on the road Thursday in Maiden, scoring nine runs in the third inning and two in the sixth to improve to 8-8 overall and 8-4 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of next week’s Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. On the other side, Maiden fell to 7-10 overall and 6-6 in league play prior to next week’s Tony Causby Classic at Patton.

South Caldwell 6, Alexander Central 4

The Spartans defeated the Cougars at home Thursday in Hudson despite being outhit 10-6. South Caldwell benefited from five errors by Alexander Central, which is now 15-2 overall and 6-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A. As for South Caldwell, it moved to 11-5 overall and 6-2 in league play.

South Caldwell will participate in an Easter tournament at Shelby next week, while Alexander Central will take part in the Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

North Iredell 4, Hickory 0

The Raiders blanked the Red Tornadoes at home Thursday in Olin, limiting Hickory to two hits on singles from Dean Hall and Dashawn Medley. North Iredell (5-9, 1-8 Western Foothills 3A) travels to South Iredell for a nonconference game on Tuesday, while Hickory (8-7, 5-6) will take part in a tournament at Hibriten.

East Lincoln 13, Bandys 8

The Mustangs defeated the Trojans at home Thursday in Denver despite being outhit 14-11. Bandys received three hits from Parker Styborski, two apiece from Nolan Jones, Cade Spencer, Terick Bumgarner, Zach Barnett and Parker DeHart and one from Colby Edwards.

East Lincoln (12-3) is scheduled to play in an Easter tournament next week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, while the Trojans (13-5) will participate in the Shelby Easter Tournament.

West Lincoln 11, West Caldwell 1

The Rebels defeated the Warriors in six innings on the road Thursday in Lenoir, with West Caldwell receiving two hits from Ashton Minton and one apiece from Quinton Ford, Dawson Barnett and Ty Winebarger. West Lincoln (8-10, 8-4 Catawba Valley 2A) will play in next week’s Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds, while West Caldwell (1-17, 0-12) is scheduled to compete in the Tony Causby Classic at Patton.

GIRLS SOCCER

Newton-Conover 5, West Caldwell 0

The Red Devils shut out the Warriors on the road Thursday in Lenoir, improving to 7-6-2 overall and 5-2-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping West Caldwell to 0-12 and 0-6. Newton-Conover hosts Lincolnton on April 26, the same day West Caldwell visits Bunker Hill.

South Caldwell 3, Alexander Central 0

The Spartans knocked off the Cougars at home Thursday in Lenoir, moving to 4-8-1 overall and 1-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A ahead of a home match against Ashe County on April 26. On the other side, Alexander Central (2-11, 1-3 Northwestern 3A/4A) travels to Hibriten on April 26.

Bandys 2, West Lincoln 0

The Trojans defeated the Rebels on the road Thursday in Lincolnton, upping their overall record to 8-1-2 and their Catawba Valley 2A mark to 5-1-1 prior to back-to-back matches against East Burke on April 25 (home) and April 26 (road). Meanwhile, West Lincoln dropped to 7-7 overall and 1-6 in league action ahead of a nonconference road match against Ashbrook on April 25 and a home contest against league foe Maiden on April 26.

Maiden 2, East Burke 1

The Blue Devils took down the Cavaliers at home Thursday in Maiden behind one goal and one assist from Bella DeMartino, one goal from Kylin Wayne and one assist from Vanessa Cespedes. Goalkeeper Emma Shokes added six saves for Maiden, which moved to 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A entering a road match against West Lincoln on April 26.

East Burke (5-5-2, 4-3 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Bandys on April 25 before hosting the Trojans on April 26.

North Iredell 1, Hickory 0

The Raiders knocked off the Red Tornadoes in overtime during Thursday’s home match in Olin, with Samantha Helgesson scoring the only goal of the match to lift North Iredell to 9-5 overall and 5-4 in the Western Foothills 3A. On the other side, Hickory dropped to 9-5 overall and 7-1 in league play after having its seven-match winning streak snapped.

North Iredell is at Statesville on April 25, while Hickory visits North Lincoln before hosting West Iredell on April 26.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hickory 13, South Iredell 8

The Red Tornadoes beat the Vikings at home Thursday in Hickory, building a 9-4 lead at the half before each team scored four goals in the second half. Hickory (6-5) returns to conference play when it hosts St. Stephens on April 26, while South Iredell (1-9) hosts Hough on Tuesday.

MIDDLE SCHOOL BASEBALL

Jacobs Fork 2, Maiden 1

The host Jaguars outlasted their Catawba County foes in eight innings on Thursday at Fred T. Foard High School in Newton. Carson Duckworth and Webb Williams held Maiden to one run over eight innings, while David Gee hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth after making a diving catch at second base with two outs and the bases loaded in the top half of the frame.