H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys volleyball tops North Lincoln

LINCOLNTON — The Bandys volleyball team collected a season-opening nonconference victory over North Lincoln on the road Tuesday, winning in three sets (25-21, 25-16 and 25-16) for their first win in a season opener since a four-set home victory over South Caldwell to begin the 2017 campaign. Seven of the Trojans’ 10 wins last season came in straight sets, and they won six of their final seven matches overall.

Bandys (1-0) hosts Fred T. Foard on Thursday after the Tigers swept Maiden 25-15, 25-7, 25-12 in both teams’ season opener. Meanwhile, North Lincoln (0-1) visits Maiden tonight before traveling to South Point on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes Central 3, Hibriten 1

The Panthers visited the Eagles for a nonconference contest on Tuesday in Moravian Falls, falling by 25-20 scores in each of the first two sets before taking the third set by a 25-16 final. However, Wilkes Central bounced back to win the fourth set by a 25-11 score, earning its second victory in as many nights after sweeping Freedom 26-24, 25-16, 25-19 on Monday.

Wilkes Central (2-0) hosts Elkin on Thursday, while Hibriten (0-1) entertains West Caldwell tonight before traveling to North Wilkes on Thursday.