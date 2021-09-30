H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys volleyball sweeps Lincolnton

Hickory 6, West Iredell 0

The Red Tornadoes shut out the Warriors at home Wednesday in Hickory, receiving three goals from Justin Ortiz and one apiece from Cesar Rangel, Ademir Garcia and Lewis Tate. Rangel and Aldo Cruz added two assists each, with Luis Juarez and Gabe Palencia recording one apiece.

Hickory (10-2-1, 4-1-1 Western Foothills 3A) goalkeeper Will Braun notched his sixth shutout of the season on three saves, and he and the Red Tornadoes will return to action when they visit Fred T. Foard on Monday. Meanwhile, West Iredell (2-6, 1-5) hosts North Lincoln on Monday.

Newton-Conover 2, Bunker Hill 0

The Red Devils blanked the Bears on the road Wednesday in Claremont, capturing their fourth consecutive victory to move to 6-6-1 overall and 5-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A. On the other side, Bunker Hill fell to 5-4-1 overall and 3-2 in league play.

Newton-Conover visits Maiden on Monday, while Bunker Hill is at East Burke today before hosting Bandys on Monday.

Fred T. Foard 1, North Lincoln 0