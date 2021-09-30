H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys volleyball sweeps Lincolnton

CATAWBA — The Bandys volleyball team won its third match in a row at home Wednesday, sweeping Lincolnton 25-8, 25-6 and 25-12. The Trojans improved to 11-5 overall and 9-1 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play, while the Wolves are now 6-8 and 2-7.
Bandys hosts North Lincoln today before entertaining Maiden on Tuesday, while Lincolnton hosts West Caldwell on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Fred T. Foard 3, Statesville 0
The Tigers earned a straight-set home win over the Greyhounds on Wednesday in Newton, winning by set scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-13. Maya Beatty led Foard with 13 kills, while Averie Dale had nine kills and three aces, Laney Craig had eight kills and Martina Foster had seven kills and four blocks.
Haley Johnston added 13 digs, 18 assists and two aces for Foard (14-2, 9-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference), which also got eight digs and 13 assists from Sarah Lingle and seven digs and four aces from Lyndsie Warren. The Tigers host nonconference opponents Marvin Ridge and South Iredell on Saturday before entertaining Western Foothills 3A foe East Lincoln on Monday, while Statesville (2-15, 1-9) is at league opponent West Iredell on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Hickory 6, West Iredell 0
The Red Tornadoes shut out the Warriors at home Wednesday in Hickory, receiving three goals from Justin Ortiz and one apiece from Cesar Rangel, Ademir Garcia and Lewis Tate. Rangel and Aldo Cruz added two assists each, with Luis Juarez and Gabe Palencia recording one apiece.
Hickory (10-2-1, 4-1-1 Western Foothills 3A) goalkeeper Will Braun notched his sixth shutout of the season on three saves, and he and the Red Tornadoes will return to action when they visit Fred T. Foard on Monday. Meanwhile, West Iredell (2-6, 1-5) hosts North Lincoln on Monday.
Newton-Conover 2, Bunker Hill 0
The Red Devils blanked the Bears on the road Wednesday in Claremont, capturing their fourth consecutive victory to move to 6-6-1 overall and 5-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A. On the other side, Bunker Hill fell to 5-4-1 overall and 3-2 in league play.
Newton-Conover visits Maiden on Monday, while Bunker Hill is at East Burke today before hosting Bandys on Monday.
Fred T. Foard 1, North Lincoln 0
The Tigers slipped past the Knights on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton. Derek Chacon scored the only goal of the contest off an assist from Irvin Martinez-Villa in the opening half to help Foard improve to 8-2 overall and 6-0 in the Western Foothills 3A, while North Lincoln is now 5-7 and 1-4.
Foard hosts Hickory on Monday, while North Lincoln visits West Iredell.
West Caldwell 3, Bandys 1
The Warriors topped the Trojans on the road Wednesday in Catawba, building a 2-0 lead at the half before both teams scored once in the second half. West Caldwell moved to 5-8 overall and 3-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while Bandys is now 8-5 and 3-3.
West Caldwell travels to East Burke on Monday, while Bandys visits Bunker Hill.
East Lincoln 2, St. Stephens 2
The Mustangs and Indians played to a tie on Wednesday in Hickory, with St. Stephens building a 2-1 advantage at halftime before East Lincoln evened the score in the second half and both teams failed to score during a pair of 10-minute overtime periods. St. Stephens moved to 5-3-2 overall and 2-2-2 in the Western Foothills 3A, while East Lincoln is now 6-4-1 and 4-1-1.
St. Stephens visits Statesville on Monday, while the Mustangs travel to North Iredell.
Lincolnton 9, Maiden 0
The Wolves cruised past the Blue Devils at home Wednesday in Lincolnton, upping their record to 8-0-1 overall and 6-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Maiden to 3-7-1 and 1-5. Lincolnton is at West Lincoln on Monday, while Maiden hosts Newton-Conover.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hickory 9, St. Stephens 0
The Red Tornadoes earned a home win over the Indians on Wednesday in Hickory, receiving singles victories from Elle Holtzman (6-2, 6-1 over Klaire Starr), Nicole Kozischek (6-0, 6-0 over Anna Spatz), Jonellis Heredia (6-1, 6-1 over Camile Gasper), Berkeley Geyer (6-3, 6-3 over Brianna Alfaro), Rachel Register (6-3, 3-6, 10-6 over Olivia Beane) and Landon Beard (6-0, 6-0 over Sarah Starr). Doubles wins for Hickory came from the teams of Holtzman and Kozischek (8-1 over Spatz and Gasper), Heredia and Geyer (8-1 over Klaire Starr and Beane) and Register and Sarah Oetting (9-8 (7-2) over Alfaro and Sarah Starr).
Hickory (6-2 overall, 4-1 Western Foothills 3A) travels to North Iredell on Monday, while St. Stephens (4-7 overall, 2-3 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Lincoln.
Lincolnton 8, Bunker Hill 1
The Wolves took down the Bears during Thursday’s home contest in Lincolnton, with Bunker Hill’s only victory coming from the doubles team of Amy Soto-Salgado and Gabby Garcia (8-0). Lincolnton moved to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of today’s home match against East Burke and Tuesday’s home contest against Maiden, while Bunker Hill dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in league play entering today’s home match against Maiden and Tuesday’s road contest at Newton-Conover.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Mill Creek 35, Grandview 12
The Knights knocked off the Eagles during Wednesday's home game at Garry Butler Memorial Stadium in Catawba. Mill Creek dominated play and time of possession as it built a 28-0 lead in the second half before Grandview finally got on the board.
From there, the teams exchanged additional touchdowns to account for the final score.