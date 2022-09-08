H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys volleyball outlasts Cougars in 5 sets

TAYLORSVILLE — The Bandys volleyball team stepped out of conference play for a battle with Alexander Central on the road Wednesday. In the end, the Trojans defeated the Cougars in five sets, winning 25-20 in the opening set before falling 25-20 and 25-14 in sets two and three, respectively, capturing a 25-21 victory in the fourth set and winning 15-8 in the decisive fifth set.

The Trojans (5-3) host Catawba Valley 2A Conference rival Maiden tonight before visiting nonconference University Christian on Monday, while Alexander Central (3-4) travels to Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Ashe County next Wednesday before hosting nonconference West Iredell next Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Bunker Hill 3, South Caldwell 2: The Bears topped the Spartans in five sets at home Wednesday in Claremont. Set scores were 23-25, 25-16, 20-25, 26-24 and 17-15.

Bunker Hill (3-6) hosts Catawba Valley 2A opponent East Burke tonight before visiting league foe Maiden on Tuesday, while South Caldwell (7-3) hosts McDowell on Monday.

Hibriten 3, West Caldwell 0: The Panthers swept the Warriors on the road Wednesday in Lenoir, improving to 6-2 ahead of home matchups with West Iredell and Avery County on Saturday at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively. On the other side, West Caldwell fell to 0-8 prior to tonight's road match against Catawba Valley 2A foe Lincolnton, which will be followed by Tuesday’s home contest against league opponent West Lincoln.

Watauga 3, Hickory 0: The Pioneers defeated the Red Tornadoes in straight sets at home Wednesday in Boone, winning by set scores of 25-11, 25-18 and 25-21. Watauga (7-1) travels to Greensboro on Saturday for matchups with Northwest Guilford and William A. Hough, while Hickory (4-7) hosts Western Foothills 3A Conference foe Statesville tonight before entertaining league opponent East Lincoln on Monday.

BOYS SOCCER

South Caldwell 2, East Burke 0: The Spartans shut out the Cavaliers at home Wednesday in Hudson, receiving one goal apiece from Will Bolick and Andrew Pruette to go with one assist from Ricky Flores and five saves from goalkeeper Jaden Drumm. South Caldwell (4-1-2) visits Hickory Christian Academy next Thursday, while East Burke (1-5-1) is at Fred T. Foard on Friday.

GIRLS TENNIS

West Lincoln 8, St. Stephens 1: The Rebels knocked off the Indians on the road Wednesday in Hickory, with St. Stephens’ only victory coming from No. 5 singles player Addison Cox, who defeated Jada Willis 6-3, 6-4. West Lincoln (5-2) hosts Draughn on Monday, while St. Stephens (0-7) starts Western Foothills 3A play with a home match against North Iredell next Wednesday.

South Iredell 9, Fred T. Foard 0: The Vikings blanked the Tigers at home Wednesday in Statesville, moving to 5-0 ahead of Thursday’s trip to North Lincoln and Monday’s visit to East Lincoln. As for Foard, it is now 5-3 as it prepares for a road match against nonconference Lincolnton on Tuesday and a home contest against Western Foothills 3A foe West Iredell next Wednesday.

Watauga 9, Alexander Central 0: The Pioneers shut out the Cougars on the road Wednesday in Taylorsville, upping their record to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Northwestern 3A/4A play prior to Monday’s home match against league opponent Hibriten and Tuesday’s home contest against nonconference T.C. Roberson. On the other side, Alexander Central moved to 2-6 overall and 0-2 in conference contests ahead of today's home match against nonconference North Iredell and Tuesday’s trip to Northwestern 3A/4A foe South Caldwell.