H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys volleyball keeps East Burke winless

CATAWBA — The Bandys volleyball team knocked off East Burke in straight sets at home Thursday, winning 25-11, 25-11 and 25-16. The Trojans are now 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, while the Cavaliers are 0-8 and 0-2.
Bandys received a team-high 11 kills from Mya Benfield, while Alexis Bolding and Marlee Beegle finished with six apiece. Additionally, Gabby Edwards had 18 digs to go with 19 assists from Bailey Reynolds.
East Burke got six kills and nine blocks from Aubree Grigg, three blocks from Katie Herrell and five digs from Katherine Greene. The Cavs visit Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while Bandys is at Lincolnton on Tuesday, Patton on Wednesday and Maiden on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Maiden 3, West Lincoln 0
The Blue Devils earned their third consecutive victory during Thursday’s home match in Maiden, winning by set scores of 25-13, 25-15 and 25-17. The Blue Devils moved to 3-7 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while the Rebels fell to 3-4 and 0-2.
Maiden received 14 kills from Grace Kilby and four kills and eight digs from both Ilysa Barr and Savannah Lail. Parker Sweet added 15 digs, while Annalee Smith and Aleah Ikard had 19 and 12 assists, respectively.
The Blue Devils are at West Caldwell on Tuesday, while West Lincoln travels to Bunker Hill on Tuesday before visiting Hibriten on Wednesday and Newton-Conover on Thursday.
Bunker Hill 3, West Caldwell 0
The Bears collected a road win over the Warriors on Thursday in Lenoir, winning in straight sets to improve to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A. As for West Caldwell, it is now 0-6 overall and 0-2 in league play.
Bunker Hill hosts West Lincoln on Tuesday, while West Caldwell entertains Maiden before hosting Avery County on Wednesday and Lincolnton on Thursday.
Draughn 3, Avery County 1
The Wildcats nabbed a home win over the Vikings on Thursday in Valdese. Set scores were 25-15, 25-12, 19-25 and 25-12.
Haygen Sigmon and Bailey Bryant led Draughn (4-3, 1-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference) with nine kills apiece, while Madison Powell added seven kills along with a team-high five aces from Sara Walker. Christon Carswell finished with 14 blocks and Sigmon had six, with Bryant notching 20 digs, Addie Hart and Mattie Jensen each finishing with 16 digs and Walker recording 13 digs to go with a team-best 21 assists.
The Wildcats host Mitchell on Tuesday, while Avery County (3-2, 0-1) visits West Caldwell on Wednesday and Mountain Heritage next Thursday.
Watauga 3, Hickory 2
The Pioneers grabbed a five-set home win over the Red Tornadoes in nonconference action on Thursday in Boone. Watauga took the first two sets 25-11 and 25-16 before losing sets three and four by respective scores of 25-19 and 25-23 and emerging victorious 15-5 in the fifth set.
Watauga (5-2) hosts Lincoln Charter on Wednesday, while Hickory (5-2) is at St. Stephens on Tuesday.
Lincolnton 3, Newton-Conover 2
The Wolves outlasted the Red Devils in five sets at home Thursday in Lincolnton, moving to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A. On the other side, Newton-Conover dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Lincolnton hosts Bandys on Tuesday, while Newton-Conover entertains East Burke.
BOYS SOCCER
Hickory 1, Alexander Central 0
The Red Tornadoes topped the Cougars in a nonconference battle on the road Thursday in Taylorsville, improving to 5-0 this season. As for Alexander Central, it is now 2-4-1.
Hickory hosts South Caldwell on Wednesday before traveling to Hibriten next Thursday, while Alexander Central is at Statesville on Wednesday before traveling to West Wilkes next Thursday.
Ashbrook 3, Fred T. Foard 1
The Green Wave earned a two-goal home win over the Tigers in a nonconference match on Thursday in Gastonia, overcoming a 1-0 deficit at the half thanks to a trio of second-half scores. Ashbrook is now 1-0, while Foard is 2-2.
Ashbrook hosts Garinger tonight before visiting Kings Mountain on Tuesday, while Foard hosts Freedom next Thursday.
Forest Hills 3, Bunker Hill 1
The Bears fell to the Yellow Jackets by two scores during Thursday’s nonconference home contest in Claremont. Forest Hills led 2-1 at halftime before adding a second-half goal.
Forest Hills (4-1) hosts North Stanly on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (1-1-1) entertains St. Stephens next Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
East Lincoln 8, Bandys 1
The Trojans lost to the Mustangs in Thursday’s nonconference road match in Denver, falling to 0-2 on the season. The only win for Bandys came from the doubles team of Jordan Wolfe and Annaliese Andrews (8-5 over Amelia Barrineau and Maggie McCrostie), while East Lincoln received doubles victories from the teams of Molly McGuirk and Sophie Meyers (8-3 over Jayden Lineberger and Emma Newman) and Paige Bias and Olivia Swaim (8-3 over Elizabeth Poteat and Olivia Belk).
In singles competition, East Lincoln (2-1 overall) received wins from Hannah McGuirk (6-1, 6-1 over Lineberger), Katherine Brown (6-2, 6-3 over Emma Newman), Molly McGuirk (6-1, 6-0 over Haylee Potter), Meyers (6-0, 6-0 over Wolfe), Barrineau (6-1, 6-1 over Andrews) and Bias (3-6, 6-3, 10-7 over Poteat). The Mustangs host Stuart Cramer on Tuesday, while the Trojans visit St. Stephens next Thursday.
Watauga 9, South Caldwell 0
The Spartans dropped their season opener on the road Thursday in Boone, losing all nine matches to fall to 0-1 both overall and in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play. On the other side, the Pioneers improved to 1-0 in both.
Singles winners for Watauga included Jillian Russert (6-1, 6-1 over Gwyneth Frye), Sienna Davidson (6-1, 6-0 over Aislinn Chapman), Amira Younce (6-0, 6-0 over Abby Mastrovito), Madison Ogden (6-1, 6-1 over Victoria Villacorte), Alaina Muse (3-6, 6-4, 11-9 over Sydney Austin) and Ellary Maiden (6-2, 6-1 over Georgia Reichling). In doubles competition, the Pioneers got wins from the teams of Russery and Davidson (8-3 over Chapman and Mastrovito), Younce and Ogden (8-3 over an unknown team) and Maiden and Larisa Muse (8-1 over Sydney Austin and Samantha Austin).
Watauga hosts Alexander Central on Wednesday, while South Caldwell entertains Freedom.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Grandview 22, East Burke 12
The Eagles took down the Raiders by a 10-point final margin on the road Thursday in Icard. Jaden Curtis had touchdown runs of 40 and 35 yards for Grandview, which also got a TD pass from Jose Chavez to Jay’Kyrian Weaver and a pair of 2-point conversion passes from Chavez to Javian White.
Leading the defensive effort for Grandview (1-0) were Micaeh Hird, Jolini Legette, Jaeshaelyn Saddler, Bobbi Carson, Cohen Campbell and Gage Erickson. East Burke is now 0-1 following the season-opening loss.