H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys volleyball keeps East Burke winless

CATAWBA — The Bandys volleyball team knocked off East Burke in straight sets at home Thursday, winning 25-11, 25-11 and 25-16. The Trojans are now 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, while the Cavaliers are 0-8 and 0-2.

Bandys received a team-high 11 kills from Mya Benfield, while Alexis Bolding and Marlee Beegle finished with six apiece. Additionally, Gabby Edwards had 18 digs to go with 19 assists from Bailey Reynolds.

East Burke got six kills and nine blocks from Aubree Grigg, three blocks from Katie Herrell and five digs from Katherine Greene. The Cavs visit Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while Bandys is at Lincolnton on Tuesday, Patton on Wednesday and Maiden on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Maiden 3, West Lincoln 0

The Blue Devils earned their third consecutive victory during Thursday’s home match in Maiden, winning by set scores of 25-13, 25-15 and 25-17. The Blue Devils moved to 3-7 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while the Rebels fell to 3-4 and 0-2.