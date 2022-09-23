H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys volleyball defeats West Lincoln in straight sets

LINCOLNTON — The Bandys volleyball team bested West Lincoln in straight sets on the road Thursday, winning 25-21, 25-18 and 25-19. The Trojans improved to 10-4 overall and 8-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, while the Rebels fell to 4-9 and 3-5.

Bandys hosts nonconference University Christian on Monday before entertaining league foe East Burke on Tuesday, while West Lincoln travels to Catawba Valley 2A opponent Maiden on Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Maiden 3, East Burke 0: The Blue Devils swept the Cavaliers on the road Thursday in Icard, earning set victories of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-12. Maiden received 10 kills and eight digs from Payton Miller, while Annalee Smith added seven kills, 15 digs and 19 assists to go with six kills and 12 digs from Ilysa Barr and 11 assists from Aleah Ikard.

East Burke (9-7, 5-3 Catawba Valley 2A) got six kills and 13 digs from Reese Abernathy, with Aubree Grigg notching four kills and seven blocks and Katherine Greene registering four kills and nine digs. Janiyah Phillips paced the Cavs with 19 digs, while Addy Fortenberry had 16 digs and seven assists and Caroline Pruitt supplied 10 assists.

Maiden (10-6, 7-1) hosts West Lincoln on Tuesday, while East Burke is at Bandys.

Fred T. Foard 3, Alexander Central 0: The Tigers knocked off the Cougars in straight sets during Thursday’s home match in Newton, winning by set scores of 25-12, 25-22 and 25-14. Foard was led by 11 kills, two blocks, five digs and 15 assists from Averie Dale, with Laney Craig adding nine kills and nine digs and Taylor Ramseur registering eight kills.

The Tigers (11-3) also got seven kills, four aces and five digs from Maya Beatty, two aces and 19 digs from Natigan Crutchfield and 11 assists from Camryn Partin. Foard hosts Western Foothills 3A Conference foe North Lincoln on Monday, while Alexander Central (4-8) hosts Hibriten in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference contest.

Lincolnton 3, Bunker Hill 2: The Wolves defeated the Bears in five sets on the road Thursday in Claremont, taking the first set by a 25-13 score before losing 25-14 in the second set, winning 25-23 in the third set, falling 25-12 in the fourth set and winning 15-8 in the fifth set. Lincolnton (4-10, 3-5 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (3-11, 2-6) is at West Caldwell.

BOYS SOCCER

Hibriten 5, Lincoln Charter 4: The Panthers took down the Eagles on the road Thursday in Denver, getting two goals and one assist from Gerardo Rodriguez, one goal and one assist from Tyler Roberts, one goal apiece from Nick Hawkins and Miguel Ayala, two assists from Johnny Pineda and one assist from Nehemias Rodas Perez. Hibriten (8-1-3) hosts Northwestern 3A/4A foe Freedom on Monday, while Lincoln Charter (7-3-2) travels to Mountain Island Charter.

East Burke 3, Bunker Hill 2: The Cavaliers beat the Bears on the road Thursday in Claremont, improving to 2-9-1 overall and 1-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Bunker Hill to 3-7 and 1-3. Gavin Cline scored two goals for Bunker Hill, with Kevin Gonzalez and Aiden Avila each recording one assist.

East Burke is at Lincolnton on Monday, while Bunker Hill hosts Maiden.

GIRLS TENNIS

Newton-Conover 8, East Burke 1: The Red Devils defeated the Cavaliers at home Thursday in Newton, getting singles wins from Alexa Allison (6-0, 6-0 over Taylor Bostain), Lizzie Sain (6-3, 6-7, 7-4), Abby Dehart (6-2, 6-3 over Gracie Hall), Sara Sain (6-1, 6-1 over Joselyn Olvera-Salgado) and Peyton Surridge (6-3, 3-6, 10-7 over Ally Mace) and doubles victories from the teams of Lizzie Sain and Ella Cecil (8-6 over Bostain and Hall), Allison and Dehart (8-1 over Braelyn Stillwell and Marabeth Huffman) and Surridge and Sara Sain (8-1 over Mace and Olvera-Salgado). On the other side, East Burke received a singles victory from Huffman (6-4, 7-5 over Cecil).

Newton-Conover (5-2 overall, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A) visits West Lincoln on Tuesday, while East Burke (2-3 overall, 1-2 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Bunker Hill.

Bandys 8, Lincolnton 1: The Trojans knocked off the Wolves at home Thursday in Catawba, with the following singles players earning wins for Bandys: Emma Newman (7-5, 4-6, 10-8 over Emily Morris), Olivia Belk (2-6, 6-3, 10-4 over Kyndal Raimey), Haven Helton (6-2, 6-2 over Evie Bradley), Rachel Anderson (6-2, 6-1 over Casey Brucuglio) and Hannah Ramsey (6-3, 6-4 over Sydney Hoops). Meanwhile, doubles winners for Bandys included the teams of Newman and Jordan Wolfe (8-6 over Morris and Kendria Bynum), Belk and Helton (8-4 over Raimey and Bradley) and Anderson and Adellyn Goble (8-5 over Estrella Hernandez and Breanna Martinez).

The Trojans (1-2 overall, 1-2 Catawba Valley 2A) host nonconference Lincoln Charter on Monday before entertaining league foe Maiden on Tuesday, while Lincolnton (2-7 overall, 1-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Catawba Valley 2A opponent on Tuesday.

North Lincoln 8, St. Stephens 1: The Indians suffered a home loss at the hands of the Knights on Thursday in Hickory, with their only victory coming from Addison Cox at No. 5 singles (4-6, 6-1, 10-4 over Rachel Fink). North Lincoln moved to 10-1 overall and 3-0 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference ahead of Monday’s trip to Fred T. Foard, while St. Stephens fell to 0-10 overall and 0-3 in league play prior to Monday’s visit to East Lincoln.

West Lincoln 9, Bunker Hill 0: The Rebels blanked the Bears at home Thursday in Lincolnton, improving to 10-2 overall and 3-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A entering Tuesday’s home match against league foe Newton-Conover, which will be followed by a nonconference home match against Morganton’s North Carolina School of Science and Math on Wednesday. As for Bunker Hill, it dropped to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to next Thursday’s visit to league opponent Maiden.

JV FOOTBALL

Hickory 46, North Lincoln 30: In a game that was originally scheduled to be a road contest but was moved to Hickory due to track renovations at North Lincoln, the Red Tornadoes scored early and often in a 16-point win over the Knights on Thursday. Woody Clark returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for the first touchdown, while Tylar Johnson produced 262 total yards thanks to 112 rushing yards and a score, a 99-yard TD pass to Luke Holtzman and a 51-yard reception.

Maddox McRee tossed a pair of TD passes for Hickory (4-1, 2-0 Western Foothills 3A), hooking up with Brett Roland and Jaikylan Ramseur for the scores, while Ramseur and Dejan Ikard added interceptions on defense. The Red Tornadoes travel to crosstown rival St. Stephens next Thursday, while North Lincoln (4-1, 1-1) is at North Iredell.

Bunker Hill 45, West Caldwell 0: The Bears defeated the Warriors at home Thursday in Claremont, moving to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in Catawba Valley 2A play while dropping West Caldwell to 0-5 and 0-2. Bunker Hill hosts West Lincoln next Thursday, while West Caldwell visits Maiden.

Maiden 36, West Lincoln 16: The Blue Devils earned a 20-point road victory over the Rebels on Thursday in Lincolnton, with Grant Lawing completing all eight of his pass attempts for 112 yards and two TDs while adding four carries for 14 yards and another score. Cohen Jenkins finished with 12 carries for 76 yards and a TD for Maiden, which also received five receptions for 63 yards and two TDs from Michael Ly.

Defensively, Maiden’s Hamp Reed recovered a fumble for a TD, while Dylan Lor blocked a punt and had a sack. Kailden Smyre also had a sack for the Blue Devils (4-1, 2-0 Catawba Valley 2A), who host West Caldwell next Thursday.

West Lincoln (2-3, 0-2) visits Bunker Hill next Thursday.

Bandys 40, East Burke 22: The Trojans knocked off the Cavaliers at home Thursday in Catawba, nabbing their second straight win to improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Catawba Valley 2A play ahead of next Thursday’s visit to Lincolnton. On the other side, East Burke dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in league contests prior to next Thursday’s home game against Newton-Conover.

Newton-Conover 40, Lincolnton 34: The Red Devils remained unbeaten with a home victory over the Wolves on Thursday in Newton. Newton-Conover (5-0, 2-0 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to East Burke next Thursday, while Lincolnton (2-2-1, 1-1) hosts Bandys.