H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys volleyball bounces back vs. Rebels

CATAWBA — A night after suffering its first Catawba Valley 2A Conference loss at Maiden, the Bandys volleyball team responded with a three-set win over West Lincoln at home Thursday. The Trojans earned set victories of 25-11, 25-18 and 25-16.
Bandys (9-5, 7-1 Catawba Valley 2A) visits East Burke on Tuesday, while the Rebels (6-9, 2-5) host Maiden.
VOLLEYBALL
Fred T. Foard 3, West Iredell 0
The Tigers swept the Warriors 25-18, 25-8 and 25-13 on Thursday at home, receiving nine kills and five blocks from Martina Foster to go with seven kills apiece from Averie Dale, Maya Beatty and Laney Craig. Dale also had four blocks, while Beatty finished with six aces and six digs.
Foard (12-1, 7-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) also got four kills and three digs from Trinity Tramel to go with 10 digs, 15 assists and three aces from Haley Johnston, eight digs from Lyndsie Warren and 12 assists and two aces from Sarah Lingle. The Tigers host unbeaten nonconference opponent T.C. Roberson on Saturday before visiting West Iredell (0-7, 0-6) on Monday.
Bunker Hill 3, Lincolnton 0
The Bears snapped a five-match losing streak with a straight-set victory over the Wolves on the road Thursday in Lincolnton, winning 25-21, 25-20 and 25-22. Bunker Hill improved to 5-8 overall and 4-4 in the Catawba Valley 2A entering Tuesday’s home contest against West Caldwell, while Lincolnton is now 6-6 and 2-5 heading into Tuesday’s road match at Newton-Conover.
Alexander Central 3, Ashe County 0
The Cougars swept the Huskies 25-19, 25-23 and 25-15 at home Thursday in Taylorsville, improving to 8-2 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Alexander Central travels to Hibriten on Monday, while Ashe County (1-2, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits South Caldwell.
BOYS SOCCER
Bandys 4, Maiden 0
The Trojans shut out the Blue Devils on the road Thursday in Maiden, scoring once in the first half before adding three second-half goals. Bandys moved to 8-3 overall and 3-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A entering Monday’s home match against Newton-Conover, while Maiden fell to 3-5-1 and 1-3 ahead of hosting Bunker Hill on Monday.
Hibriten 9, Polk County 0
The Panthers blanked the nonconference Wolverines on the road Thursday in Columbus, scoring five times in the opening half and four times in the second half to improve to 8-0 on the season. Hibriten received three goals and three assists from Kevin Rivera-Rios, two goals and one assist from Johnny Pineda, one goal and two assists from David Franquiz, one goal and one assist from Gerardo Rodriguez, one goal apiece from Palmer Tucker and Tyler Roberts and one assist from Erwin Guzman.
JT Goudas and Josh Holt combined for a shutout in goal for Hibriten, which travels to Northwestern 3A/4A foe Freedom on Monday. On the other side, Polk County (1-6-1) hosts Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference opponent Chase on Monday.
Lincolnton 1, West Caldwell 0
The Wolves topped the Warriors at home Thursday in Lincolnton, moving to 6-0-1 overall and 4-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A. As for West Caldwell, it fell to 3-8 overall and 1-3 in league play ahead of a home match against West Lincoln on Monday, the same night Lincolnton travels to East Burke.
GIRLS TENNIS
Newton-Conover 8, East Burke 1
The Red Devils knocked off the Cavaliers on the road Thursday in Icard, getting singles victories from Alexa Allison (6-0, 6-0), Lizzie Sain (6-2, 6-3), Keira Hirons (6-1, 6-3), Ella Cecil (6-2, 6-0), Paige Furr (6-0, 6-0) and Madeline Loy (6-0, 6-0) to go with doubles wins from the teams of Allison and Furr (8-0) and Sain and Cecil (8-4). Newton-Conover (5-2 overall, 2-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Lincolnton on Monday and West Lincoln on Tuesday, while East Burke (0-2 overall, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Bandys today before hosting Bunker Hill on Tuesday.
West Lincoln 8, Bunker Hill 1
The Bears lost to the Rebels at home Thursday in Claremont, with their only victory coming from the doubles team of Brenda Silva and Emely Tiscareno (8-4 over Hallie Black and Peyton Taylor). Bunker Hill (0-4 overall, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A) is at East Burke on Tuesday, while West Lincoln (5-1 overall, 2-0 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Newton-Conover.
Watauga 9, Alexander Central 0
The Pioneers blanked the Cougars at home Thursday in Boone, improving to 4-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A. Alexander Central (7-1 overall, 4-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) will host Watauga on Monday.
JV FOOTBALL
Alexander Central 40, Hibriten 0
In a nonconference matchup between Northwestern 3A/4A foes, the Cougars shut out the Panthers during Thursday’s home game in Taylorsville behind Braydon Rowe’s 104 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, Tamarius Beasley’s 56 yards and a TD on five carries and Jeremiah Payne’s 53 yards and a TD on eight carries. Kenji Vang (five carries for 17 yards) had the other offensive TD for Alexander Central on a 2-yard run in the third quarter, while Rowe added a 45-yard fumble return late in the opening period.
Hibriten (1-3) was led by four carries for 36 yards from Gerard Felder, but the Panthers were limited to 50 yards on 22 carries as a team. Alexander Central (1-1) travels to Ashe County next Thursday, while the Panthers host Freedom.
Bunker Hill 42, West Caldwell 6
The Bears dominated the Warriors on the road Thursday in Lenoir, improving to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A heading into next Thursday’s trip to West Lincoln. On the other side, West Caldwell dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in league play entering next Thursday’s home game against Maiden.
Newton-Conover 30, Lincolnton 6
The Red Devils collected a 24-point road victory over the Wolves on Thursday in Lincolnton, upping their overall record to 2-0 and their Catawba Valley 2A mark to 1-0 entering next Thursday’s home game against East Burke. As for Lincolnton, it fell to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in league play ahead of next Thursday’s trip to Bandys.
Bandys 22, East Burke 6
The Trojans defeated the Cavaliers by a 16-point final margin on the road Thursday in Icard, moving to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in Catawba Valley 2A play entering next Thursday’s home game against Lincolnton. On the other side, East Burke is now 1-3 overall and 0-2 in league play as it prepares for a road contest at Newton-Conover next Thursday.
North Lincoln 22, Hickory 16
The Red Tornadoes suffered a six-point home loss to the Knights on Thursday in Hickory, turning the ball over three times in the second half as they dropped to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in Western Foothills 3A play. Hickory’s scores came on a 25-yard TD pass from Brady Stober to Damarion Lee and an 8-yard TD run from Ellis Chappell, while Deke Young, Luke Holtzman, Elijah Willheim and Jamir Norwood led the Red Tornadoes’ defensive effort.
Hickory hosts crosstown rival St. Stephens next Thursday, while North Lincoln (5-0, 2-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Iredell.
North Iredell 18, St. Stephens 6
The Indians couldn’t keep up with the Raiders on the road Thursday in Olin, falling by a 12-point final margin. North Iredell is now 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the Western Foothills 3A entering next Thursday’s road game at North Lincoln, while St. Stephens is 0-2 and 0-1 ahead of next Thursday’s trip to Hickory.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
H.M. Arndt 14, Grandview 8
The Warriors collected a one-score win over the Eagles during Thursday’s road game in Hickory, scoring on a recovered blocked punt and a 43-yard run. On the other side, Grandview’s lone score came on a 64-yard run.