H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys volleyball bounces back vs. Rebels

CATAWBA — A night after suffering its first Catawba Valley 2A Conference loss at Maiden, the Bandys volleyball team responded with a three-set win over West Lincoln at home Thursday. The Trojans earned set victories of 25-11, 25-18 and 25-16.

Bandys (9-5, 7-1 Catawba Valley 2A) visits East Burke on Tuesday, while the Rebels (6-9, 2-5) host Maiden.

VOLLEYBALL

Fred T. Foard 3, West Iredell 0

The Tigers swept the Warriors 25-18, 25-8 and 25-13 on Thursday at home, receiving nine kills and five blocks from Martina Foster to go with seven kills apiece from Averie Dale, Maya Beatty and Laney Craig. Dale also had four blocks, while Beatty finished with six aces and six digs.

Foard (12-1, 7-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) also got four kills and three digs from Trinity Tramel to go with 10 digs, 15 assists and three aces from Haley Johnston, eight digs from Lyndsie Warren and 12 assists and two aces from Sarah Lingle. The Tigers host unbeaten nonconference opponent T.C. Roberson on Saturday before visiting West Iredell (0-7, 0-6) on Monday.

Bunker Hill 3, Lincolnton 0