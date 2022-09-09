H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys volleyball beats Maiden in 4 sets

CATAWBA — The Bandys volleyball team won its fifth match in a row on Thursday at home, defeating Maiden in four sets to improve to 6-3 overall and 4-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. Set scores were 25-22, 16-25, 25-19 and 25-23.

Bayli Bryan, Mya Benfield and Marley Beegle had seven kills apiece for the Trojans, with Bryan adding four blocks and Benfield registering 16 assists. Raegan Howard and Kate Dutka each chipped in five kills, while Caroline Rhodes had 22 digs.

The Blue Devils (5-6, 3-1 Catawba Valley 2A) received 14 kills and 15 digs from Ilysa Barr, seven kills and 14 assists from Annalee Smith and seven kills from Callie Stamey. They also got three blocks and 18 assists from Aleah Ikard and 22 digs from Parker Sweet.

Bandys visits nonconference University Christian on Monday before traveling to league foe Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while Maiden hosts Catawba Valley 2A opponent Bunker Hill on Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Hickory 3, Statesville 1: The Red Tornadoes defeated the visiting Greyhounds in four sets on Thursday in Hickory. Set scores were 25-10, 23-25, 25-17 and 25-21.

Hickory (5-7, 1-3 Western Foothills 3A Conference) hosts East Lincoln on Monday, while Statesville (2-7, 0-4) hosts North Lincoln.

University Christian 3, Lake Norman Christian 0: The Barracudas knocked off the Storm in straight sets at home Thursday in Hickory, winning 25-13, 25-18 and 25-13. University Christian moved to 7-1, while Lake Norman Christian dropped to 3-2.

Maddie Smith finished with 28 kills and 11 digs for University Christian, which also got nine kills and 13 digs from Megan McNeely, four kills and one ace from Larkyn Gerken, two kills, one ace, 13 digs and 33 assists from Sophie Deese and 10 digs from Brooklyn Kirby. The Barracudas visit Carolina Day today before hosting Bandys on Monday, while Lake Norman Christian travels to Christ the King today before visiting Langtree Charter on Wednesday.

East Burke 3, Bunker Hill 2: The Cavaliers outlasted the Bears in five sets on the road Thursday in Claremont, bouncing back from losses of 29-27 and 25-22 in the first two sets to win the next three by scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 15-9. East Burke (4-6, 2-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts nonconference Hibriten on Monday before traveling to league foe Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (3-7, 2-2) is at Catawba Valley 2A opponent Maiden on Tuesday.

West Lincoln 3, Newton-Conover 2: The Rebels defeated the Red Devils in five sets at home Thursday in Lincolnton, moving to 3-6 overall and 2-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Tuesday’s trip to West Caldwell. As for Newton-Conover, it dropped to 2-6 overall and 2-2 in league play entering Tuesday’s home match against Bandys.

BOYS SOCCER

Hickory 4, Statesville 1: The Red Tornadoes knocked off the Greyhounds at home Thursday in Hickory, getting two goals from David Escobedo and one goal apiece from Cesar Rangel and Josue Leal to go with two assists each from Orlando Almanza and Justin Ortiz. Hickory (5-0-2, 1-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts East Lincoln on Monday, while Statesville (5-3, 0-1) hosts North Lincoln.

Bandys 3, West Rowan 0: The Trojans shut out the Falcons on the road Thursday in Mount Ulla, scoring once in the opening half before adding two goals in the second half. Bandys (6-0) hosts Catawba Valley 2A foe West Lincoln on Monday, while West Rowan (3-5) hosts East Rowan.

Hibriten 7, Bunker Hill 0: The Panthers blanked the Bears on the road Thursday in Claremont, receiving two goals apiece from Johnny Pineda and Trevor Hedrick, one goal and two assists from Gerardo Rodriguez, one goal and one assist from Jeffrey Granados Perez, one goal from Eric Meza and one assist each from Nick Hawkins, Tyler Roberts, Ammon Blanton and Lukas Sanderlin. Kenyen Ferguson added four saves for Hibriten in goal as the Panthers improved to 5-1-2 heading into Monday’s road match against Owen.

Bunker Hill (1-4) opens Catawba Valley 2A play with a trip to Lincolnton on Monday.

Pine Lake Prep 2, Newton-Conover 0: The Pride took down the Red Devils at home Thursday in Mooresville, scoring both of their goals in the opening half as they moved to 6-1 entering Monday’s home match against Forest Hills. Meanwhile, Newton-Conover was held scoreless for the first time this season as it fell to 2-3-1 entering Monday’s Catawba Valley 2A opener at West Caldwell.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hickory 5, Newton-Conover 4: The Red Tornadoes beat the Red Devils on the road Thursday in Newton, getting singles wins from Jonellis Heredia (8-1 over Ella Cecil), Sarah Oetting (8-3 over Abby Dehart), Landon Beard (8-6 over Sara Sain) and Carlee Baer (9-7 over Peyton Surridge) to go with a doubles victory from the team of Ellie Holtzman and Berkeley Geyer (8-5 over Lizzie Sain and Cecil). On the other side, Newton-Conover received singles victories from Alexa Allison (8-1 over Holtzman) and Lizzie Sain (8-1 over Geyer) and doubles wins from the teams of Allison and Dehart (8-0 over Heredia and Oetting) and Sara Sain and Surridge (8-4 over Beard and Baer).

Hickory (4-0 overall) visits Western Foothills 3A foe North Lincoln on Wednesday, while Newton-Conover (2-2 overall) hosts Catawba Valley 2A opponent West Caldwell next Thursday.

North Iredell 6, Alexander Central 3: The Raiders took down the Cougars on the road Thursday in Taylorsville, with Alexander Central’s only singles win coming from Taylor Sharpe (8-1 over Lily May Pope) and the Cougars’ doubles victories coming from the teams of Hannah Kilby and Jenna Mason (8-1 over Pope and Jackie Madison) and Ella Deal and Adi Eckard (8-5 over Alleigh Johnson and Meryl Sloan). Alexander Central (2-7 overall) travels to Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent South Caldwell on Monday, while North Iredell (3-4 overall) is at Elkin.

JV FOOTBALL

South Caldwell wins 16-15 at Bandys: South Caldwell improves to 3-1, while Bandys drops to 2-1.

Shelby wins 29-14 vs. Hibriten: Both teams are now 2-2.

Lake Norman wins 23-8 vs. Alexander Central: Lake Norman moves to 3-0, while Alexander Central falls to 2-2.