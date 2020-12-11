H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys sweeps West Lincoln after 2-week layoff

The Bandys volleyball team played its first match in over two weeks on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, defeating West Lincoln in straight sets. Following a 25-15 victory in the opening set, the Trojans won 25-18 in the second set and 25-14 in the third set.
Bandys improved to 4-1 both overall and in South Fork 2A Conference play entering Thursday’s road contest at Maiden and tonight’s trip to North Lincoln. Meanwhile, the Rebels dropped to 2-5 in both ahead of Thursday’s home match against North Lincoln.
VOLLEYBALL
McDowell 3, Alexander Central 0
The Cougars were swept by the Titans on the road Wednesday in Marion, falling by set scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-19. Gracie Harrington had eight kills and one ace for Alexander Central (4-4, 3-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), which also got five kills from Layna West, 12 assists from Bryanna Payne and seven assists from Emily Brown.
Harrington added 26 digs for the Cougars, with Shelbi Coffey registering nine. Alexander Central visits St. Stephens on Monday, while McDowell (5-2, 5-2) hosts Watauga.
Watauga 3, St. Stephens 0
The Pioneers knocked off the Indians in straight sets at home on Wednesday in Boone. Watauga won by set scores of 25-12, 25-22 and 25-16 to move to 7-1 overall and 7-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while St. Stephens fell to 2-5 and 2-5.
The Pioneers travel to McDowell on Monday, while the Indians host Alexander Central.
CROSS COUNTRY
Bunker Hill hosts Fred T. Foard, West Caldwell and Patton
The Bears hosted three fellow Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference teams on Tuesday at Riverbend Park in Conover, with three of those teams posting team scores on the girls’ side — Patton finished first with 28 points, Fred T. Foard came in second with 39 and Bunker Hill took third with 58. As for the boys’ race, it saw Patton take first place with 31 points, Foard finish second with 39, Bunker Hill come in third with 61 and West Caldwell finish fourth with 111.
There were 20 total runners in the girls’ race, with Patton’s Madison Clay coming in first with a time of 21:05.71. She was followed by Foard’s Riley Vogel with a second-place time of 27:06.42, Foard’s Rose Hull with a third-place time of 27:17.08, Patton’s Melia Carswell with a fourth-place time of 27:23.48 and Foard’s Katie Wilkinson with a fifth-place time of 27:41.08.
Finishing sixth on the girls’ side was Patton’s Sarah Browning with a time of 27:51.74, while teammate Georgia Wood came in seventh with a time of 27:55.71 and Bunker Hill’s Maya Cappelletty took eighth with a time of 28:00.58. Makayla Herman of Bunker Hill finished ninth with a time of 28:17.53, with Patton’s Rachel Gamewell posting a 10th-place time of 29:30.11.
Patton’s Juli Stewart came in 11th in the girls’ race with a time of 29:34.03, followed by Bunker Hill’s Hailee Morrison with a 12th-place time of 30:50.92 and Foard’s Ashlyn Kirby with a 13th-place time of 30:54.96. Coming in 14th was Bunker Hill’s Emily Sigmon with a time of 31:17.26, while teammate Kaylee Gann finished with a 15th-place time of 34:16.21.
The top five individual finishers in the boys’ race, which consisted of 28 total runners, were Foard’s Ben Trimm with a first-place time of 18:24.72, Patton’s Vance Jones with a second-place time of 18:44.00, Patton’s Gabe Maksoud with a third-place time of 19:54.78, Bunker Hill’s Ben Martin with a fourth-place time of 20:02.71 and Foard’s Kobus Wilkinson with a fifth-place time of 20:43.62.
Coming in sixth on the boys’ side was Foard’s Mario Santos-Morales with a time of 20:44.24, while Patton’s Caden Clontz and Austin McGuire finished seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 20:50.49 and 20:51.43. Taking ninth was Bunker Hill’s Zachary Smyre with a time of 20:54.85, with teammate James Skeens posting a 10th-place time of 21:08.21.
Daniel Chandler of Patton recorded an 11th-place time of 21:10.52 in the boys’ race, with teammate Nick Corn posting a 12th-place time of 21:22.74 and Foard’s Nathanael Hughes coming in 13th with a time of 21:47.43. Alex Ledford of Foard took 14th with a time of 21:59.74, while Patton’s Connor Ruddisill came in 15th with a time of 22:20.32.
The Northwestern Foothills 2A championship meet will also be hosted by Bunker Hill on Dec. 19.
North Lincoln hosts Bandys, Maiden and West Lincoln
The Knights welcomed the Trojans, Blue Devils and Rebels to their home course in Lincolnton for a South Fork 2A quad meet on Tuesday, taking first place on both the girls’ and boys’ side. North Lincoln won the girls’ race with 28 points, while second-place Bandys had 50, third-place Maiden had 60 and fourth-place West Lincoln had 88.
Three teams posted scores in the boys’ race, with North Lincoln coming in first with 26 points. Bandys finished second with 37 points, while West Lincoln took third with 71.
Twenty-five girls participated in Tuesday’s meet, with North Lincoln’s Andrea McAllister coming in first with a time of 20:06.29 to go with a second-place time of 20:28.16 from Bandys’ Lauren Buckminster. Finishing third was North Lincoln’s Cagney Brusso with a time of 21:19.92, while Maiden’s Noelle Poovey finished fourth with a time of 21:27.25 and North Lincoln’s Kelbi Pierce came in fifth with a time of 21:50.46.
Bandys’ Emily Hedrick posted a sixth-place time of 21:53.08 in the girls’ race, while teammate Paige Oldenburg had a seventh-place time of 22:03.95 and North Lincoln’s Halle Rogers had an eighth-place time of 22:34.64. Finishing ninth was Maiden’s McKenna Parker with a time of 22:49.91, with West Lincoln’s Jillian Mawyer taking 10th with a time of 23:45.10.
The next five finishers in the girls’ race were North Lincoln’s Sydney Kiser (11th; 23:53.35), Maiden’s Kylin Wayne (12th; 23:57.95), North Lincoln’s Paulina Pena Boardman (13th; 24:01.64) and Ava Lamont (14th; 24:15.89) and West Lincoln’s Grace Carroll (15th; 24:59.32).
Making up the top five in the boys’ race, which included 30 total runners, were Bandys’ David Birkhofer Jr. with a first-place time of 18:03.84, North Lincoln’s Logan Helms with a second-place time of 18:05.17, Bandys’ Bryson Burkett with a third-place time of 18:09.95, North Lincoln’s Connor Bagwell with a fourth-place time of 18:12.20 and North Lincoln’s Alex Bradley with a fifth-place time of 18:33.04.
Finishing sixth in the boys’ race was Bandys’ Grant Parham with a time of 18:33.54, while Maiden’s Hunter Smathers took seventh with a time of 18:46.75, North Lincoln’s Mirko Glavan came in eighth with a time of 18:48.64, North Lincoln’s Mack Viverette finished ninth with a time of 18:55.19 and West Lincoln’s Andy Saine took 10th with a time of 19:30.56.
Rounding out the top 15 on the boys’ side were North Lincoln’s Emerson Viverette (11th; 19:58.98), Garrett Davis (12th; 20:09.02), Michael Pavel (13th; 20:09.37) and Connor Risse (14th; 20:14.19) and Bandys’ Thomas Dollyhite (15th; 20:31.21).
North Lincoln hosts three other South Fork 2A teams in the second of two quad meets on Tuesday, while the first quad meet at North Lincoln will feature Bandys, Maiden, West Lincoln and East Lincoln.
Newton-Conover, East Lincoln, Lake Norman Charter, Lincolnton at North Lincoln
Prior to the quad meet featuring the aforementioned South Fork 2A squads, Newton-Conover, East Lincoln, Lake Norman Charter and Lincolnton took part in a quad meet of their own on Tuesday at North Lincoln High School. Lake Norman Charter was the only team to post a score on the girls’ side with 15 points, while Lake Norman Charter also won the boys’ race with 15 points, finishing ahead of second-place East Lincoln (54), third-place Newton-Conover (80) and fourth-place Lincolnton (91).
Seventeen runners participated in the girls’ race, which was won by Lincolnton’s Katherine Hopkins with a time of 19:11.99. The next four individual finishers were from Lake Norman Charter, and were as follows: Lily Yampolsky with a second-place time of 19:54.11, Megan Wozniak with a third-place time of 21:11.39, Abby Farris with a fourth-place time of 21:18.87 and Megan Rinehardt with a fifth-place time of 21:30.26.
Finishing sixth in the girls’ race was Lake Norman Charter’s Jenna Peterson with a time of 21:38.18, with East Lincoln’s Lauren Stewart posting a seventh-place time of 22:34.37 and teammate Grace Stepanian recording an eighth-place time of 22:39.71. Coming in ninth was Lake Norman Charter’s Sophie Powers with a time of 22:43.54, while East Lincoln’s Emma Strauss posted a 10th-place time of 23:57.07.
The next five individual finishers on the girls’ side were all from Lake Norman Charter, and they included Claire Gustafson (11th; 24:04.91), Sloan Turner (12th; 24:05.16), Sasha Bernard (13th; 27:14.30), Diana Ansted (14th; 27:29.36) and Morgan Tartal (15th; 28:23.63).
As for the boys’ race, which included 32 total runners, it was won by Lake Norman Charter’s Grant Howlett with a time of 16:35.96, while teammates Braden Bole, Aidan Mutongi, Cooper Wozniak and Kris Chambers were the second- through fifth-place finishers with respective times of 18:04.78, 18:41.12, 18:44.19 and 18:45.12.
The sixth-place finisher on the boys’ side was East Lincoln’s Nicholas Harrison with a time of 19:05.46, while Newton-Conover’s Eli Chellman had a seventh-place time of 19:12.98 to finish ahead of Lincolnton’s Nate Belcher, who posted an eighth-place time of 19:16.92. Recording a ninth-place time of 19:20.04 was Lake Norman Charter’s Noah Brett, with Alex McLucas of East Lincoln running the race in a time of 19:22.21.
Rounding out the top 15 in the boys’ race were East Lincoln’s Andrew Kleiner (11th; 19:22.41), Newton-Conover’s Rodrigo Venegas (12th; 19:26.44), East Lincoln’s Dennis Poteat (13th; 19:52.17) and Noah Casey (14th; 20:10.83) and Lake Norman Charter’s Brady Rowland (15th; 20:14.89).
Newton-Conover, Lake Norman Charter and Lincolnton will face off with host North Lincoln in the second of two South Fork 2A quad meets on Tuesday, while the first quad meet at North Lincoln will include Bandys, Maiden, West Lincoln and East Lincoln.
