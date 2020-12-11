H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys sweeps West Lincoln after 2-week layoff

The Bandys volleyball team played its first match in over two weeks on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, defeating West Lincoln in straight sets. Following a 25-15 victory in the opening set, the Trojans won 25-18 in the second set and 25-14 in the third set.

Bandys improved to 4-1 both overall and in South Fork 2A Conference play entering Thursday’s road contest at Maiden and tonight’s trip to North Lincoln. Meanwhile, the Rebels dropped to 2-5 in both ahead of Thursday’s home match against North Lincoln.

VOLLEYBALL

McDowell 3, Alexander Central 0

The Cougars were swept by the Titans on the road Wednesday in Marion, falling by set scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-19. Gracie Harrington had eight kills and one ace for Alexander Central (4-4, 3-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), which also got five kills from Layna West, 12 assists from Bryanna Payne and seven assists from Emily Brown.

Harrington added 26 digs for the Cougars, with Shelbi Coffey registering nine. Alexander Central visits St. Stephens on Monday, while McDowell (5-2, 5-2) hosts Watauga.

Watauga 3, St. Stephens 0