H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys’ Spencer throws no-hitter vs. Rebels

CATAWBA — The Bandys baseball team evened its record at 2-2 on the season with an 8-0 ho me victory over West Lincoln on Tuesday. Cade Spencer threw a no-hitter for the Trojans, striking out 13 and issuing one walk in a complete-game effort during which he threw 74 pitches.
Bandys finished with 12 hits, led by three from Zach Barnett and two apiece from Parker Styborski, Nolan Jones and Terick Bumgarner. Alex Robinson, Baker Yount and Parker DeHart added one hit each for the Trojans, who moved to 1-0 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play before hosting nonconference West Iredell on Wednesday and league foe East Burke on Friday.
West Lincoln (0-4, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosted nonconference R-S Central on Wednesday before entertaining league opponent Maiden on Friday.
BASEBALL
Newton-Conover 8, West Caldwell 3: The Red Devils outhit the Warriors 5-1 and benefited from seven errors by West Caldwell in a five-run road victory on Tuesday in Lenoir. Newton-Conover (3-1, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts league foe Lincolnton on Friday, while West Caldwell (0-4, 0-1) travels to nonconference South Caldwell tonight before visiting league foe Bunker Hill on Friday.
St. Stephens 3, West Stanly 1:
The Indians topped the Colts in a game called after the fifth inning on the road Tuesday in Oakboro, winning despite being held to a single hit, which came on a three-run home run from Silas Icenhour. On the mound, St. Stephens’ Julien Peissel earned the win thanks to four innings of scoreless, hitless ball with 11 strikeouts and no walks, while Peyton Young gave up an unearned run and three hits but struck out three and notched the save for the Indians.
St. Stephens (4-0) travels to Western Foothills 3A Conference foe North Iredell next Tuesday, while West Stanly (2-1) hosts Hickory Ridge on Saturday.
South Caldwell 2, Hickory 1: The Spartans defeated the Red Tornadoes at home Tuesday in Hudson, outhitting Hickory 5-2 behind two hits from Easton King and one each from Peyton Bley, CJ Cook and Hunter Philyaw. As for Hickory, it received one hit apiece from Isaiah McDowell and Tripp Young.
Elias Morales pitched all seven innings for South Caldwell (2-2), allowing an unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Four different pitchers were used by Hickory (2-2), which travels to Western Foothills 3A opponent North Lincoln next Tuesday and nonconference Newton-Conover next Wednesday.
The Spartans host West Caldwell tonight.
Alexander Central 5, West Rowan 2
The Cougars knocked off the Falcons on the road Tuesday in Mount Ulla, getting two hits apiece from Maddox Jack and Jaret Hoppes to go with one each from Mason Chapman, Dyson Lewis, Caleb Williams and Gage Weaver. The winning pitcher was Cade Miller, who tossed 4 1/3 innings of two-run, three-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and five walks.
After Tuesday’s game was called in the bottom of the sixth inning due to rain and field conditions becoming unplayable, Alexander Central (3-0) hosts West Rowan (2-1) tonight.
Maiden at East Burke
Tuesday’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference contest between the Blue Devils and Cavaliers was postponed to tonight.
SOFTBALL
Bandys 6, West Lincoln 5
The Trojans slipped past the Rebels in eight innings at home Tuesday in Catawba, receiving three hits from Caroline McIntosh, two apiece from Bailey McClellan, Jada Spake and Annie Andrews and one from Kenley Rembert. Riley Fox pitched the first four innings for Bandys, giving up two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks before giving way to Haven Helton, who earned the win thanks to four innings of three-run (two earned), five-hit relief with two strikeouts and two walks.
Bandys (3-0, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) visited nonconference Alexander Central on Wednesday before hosting league foe East Burke on Friday, while West Lincoln (1-3, 0-1) was at nonconference Cherryville on Wednesday before resuming Catawba Valley 2A play with a home game against Maiden on Friday.
Hibriten 14, Hickory 3
The Panthers defeated the Red Tornadoes at home Tuesday in Lenoir, improving to 1-1 ahead of tonight’s home game against Draughn. As for Hickory (1-4), it visits Western Foothills 3A foe North Lincoln next Tuesday.
Alexander Central 4, West Wilkes 1
The Cougars nabbed a three-run home victory over the Blackhawks on Tuesday in Taylorsville behind three hits and four RBIs from Kirstyn Herman and one hit from Abby Teague. Faith Carrigan earned the win for Alexander Central following seven innings of four-hit ball during which she allowed an unearned run, struck out 10 and walked three.
The Cougars (4-0) hosted Bandys on Wednesday before visiting North Lincoln on Friday, while West Wilkes (3-1) hosts Ashe County tonight before traveling to Elkin on Friday.
Lincolnton 15, Bunker Hill 0
The Wolves snapped a 48-game conference losing streak dating back to 2017 with a four-inning home win over the Bears on Tuesday in Lincolnton, improving to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in Catawba Valley 2A play entering tonight’s road game against nonconference South Point, which will be followed by a trip to league foe Newton-Conover on Friday. On the other side, Bunker Hill (0-3, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A) visited nonconference East Lincoln on Wednesday before hosting Catawba Valley 2A opponent West Caldwell on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fred T. Foard 1, Alexander Central 0
The Tigers beat the Cougars on the road Tuesday in Taylorsville, scoring the only goal of the match in the opening half. Foard moved to 3-0 ahead of tonight’s home contest against Maiden, while Alexander Central dropped to 0-3 prior to tonight’s home match against Davie County.
Hickory at Charlotte Latin
Tuesday’s nonconference match between the Red Tornadoes and Hawks was postponed to Wednesday.