H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys’ Spencer throws no-hitter vs. Rebels

The Indians topped the Colts in a game called after the fifth inning on the road Tuesday in Oakboro, winning despite being held to a single hit, which came on a three-run home run from Silas Icenhour. On the mound, St. Stephens’ Julien Peissel earned the win thanks to four innings of scoreless, hitless ball with 11 strikeouts and no walks, while Peyton Young gave up an unearned run and three hits but struck out three and notched the save for the Indians.

St. Stephens (4-0) travels to Western Foothills 3A Conference foe North Iredell next Tuesday, while West Stanly (2-1) hosts Hickory Ridge on Saturday.

South Caldwell 2, Hickory 1: The Spartans defeated the Red Tornadoes at home Tuesday in Hudson, outhitting Hickory 5-2 behind two hits from Easton King and one each from Peyton Bley, CJ Cook and Hunter Philyaw. As for Hickory, it received one hit apiece from Isaiah McDowell and Tripp Young.

Elias Morales pitched all seven innings for South Caldwell (2-2), allowing an unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Four different pitchers were used by Hickory (2-2), which travels to Western Foothills 3A opponent North Lincoln next Tuesday and nonconference Newton-Conover next Wednesday.