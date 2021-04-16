H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys softball snaps 3-game skid

The Bandys softball team defeated West Lincoln 11-3 at home Thursday in Catawba, snapping a three-game losing streak with a 14-hit performance. Annie Andrews led the Trojans with three hits and two RBIs, while Caroline McIntosh had two hits and two RBIs to go with two hits apiece from Kenley Rembert, Sydney Kale and Kensley Southers, one hit and three RBIs from Jada Spake and one hit each from Laura Drum and Adie Goble.

Lydia Poovey earned the win for Bandys (6-4, 6-4 South Fork 2A Conference) after throwing seven innings of three-run (one earned), six-hit ball with eight strikeouts and one walk. The Trojans host Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday, while the Rebels (5-4, 5-4) entertain East Lincoln.

SOFTBALL

Hibriten 15, West Caldwell 0

The Panthers dominated the Warriors at home Thursday in Lenoir, improving to 10-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. As for West Caldwell, it is now 0-10 in both.

Hibriten hosts East Burke on Tuesday, while West Caldwell visits Patton.

Alexander Central 22, Freedom 2