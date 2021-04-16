H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys softball snaps 3-game skid

The Bandys softball team defeated West Lincoln 11-3 at home Thursday in Catawba, snapping a three-game losing streak with a 14-hit performance. Annie Andrews led the Trojans with three hits and two RBIs, while Caroline McIntosh had two hits and two RBIs to go with two hits apiece from Kenley Rembert, Sydney Kale and Kensley Southers, one hit and three RBIs from Jada Spake and one hit each from Laura Drum and Adie Goble.
Lydia Poovey earned the win for Bandys (6-4, 6-4 South Fork 2A Conference) after throwing seven innings of three-run (one earned), six-hit ball with eight strikeouts and one walk. The Trojans host Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday, while the Rebels (5-4, 5-4) entertain East Lincoln.
SOFTBALL
Hibriten 15, West Caldwell 0
The Panthers dominated the Warriors at home Thursday in Lenoir, improving to 10-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. As for West Caldwell, it is now 0-10 in both.
Hibriten hosts East Burke on Tuesday, while West Caldwell visits Patton.
Alexander Central 22, Freedom 2
The Cougars throttled the Patriots in five innings on the road Thursday in Morganton, outhitting them 23-3 while also benefiting from eight Freedom errors. Kirstyn Herman had three hits and four RBIs for Alexander Central, which also received three hits and one RBI from both Chesney Stikeleather and Anna Jordan, three hits from Faith Carrigan, two hits and three RBIs from Kenzie Church, two hits and one RBI from Kassie Eldreth, two hits from Peyton Price, one hit and two RBIs from Laila Elliott, one hit and one RBI from both Ava Chapman and Payton Campbell and one hit apiece from Averie Presnell and Kaylin Marlowe.
The winning pitcher for the Cougars (9-1, 8-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) was Kara Hinkle, who is now 4-0 on the season after pitching five innings of two-run, three-hit ball with five strikeouts and two walks. Alexander Central hosts Hickory on Monday, while Freedom (0-9, 0-8) visits nonconference Ardrey Kell today before hosting Watauga on Monday.
South Caldwell 6, McDowell 3
The Spartans doubled up the Titans at home Thursday in Hudson, finishing with nine hits in the three-run victory. Maddie Carpenter had three hits for South Caldwell, which also got two hits and two RBIs from Jasmine Hall, one hit and two RBIs from Kadie Becker and one hit apiece from Addison Blair, Kenley Jackson and Regan Weisner.
Becker was the winning pitcher for South Caldwell (8-1, 8-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) thanks to seven innings of three-run, eight-hit ball with three strikeouts and no walks. The Spartans travel to St. Stephens on Monday, while McDowell (4-5, 4-5) is at Watauga on Tuesday.
Watauga 14, Hickory 0
The Pioneers jumped all over the Red Tornadoes on the road Thursday in Hickory. Kayla Ruff had Hickory’s lone hit as it fell to 4-6 overall and 2-6 in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while Watauga is now 3-5 and 3-4.
Hickory travels to Alexander Central on Monday, while Watauga visits Freedom.
Draughn 19, Patton 10
The Wildcats emerged victorious in a slugfest at home Thursday in Valdese, scoring four runs in each of the first two innings before adding seven in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth. Patton also scored in five of seven innings but lost to drop to 2-8 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while Draughn moved to 6-3 in both.
The Wildcats are at Fred T. Foard on Tuesday, while the Panthers host West Caldwell.
West Iredell 7, East Burke 3
The Cavaliers lost by four runs during Thursday’s home contest in Icard, scoring all three of their runs over the first three innings. Katherine Greene and Kaylee Paige had two hits apiece for East Burke, which also got one hit apiece from Madyson Johnson, Taylor Bostain and Kayleigh Icard.
East Burke (3-6, 3-6 Northwestern Foothills 2A) visits Hibriten on Tuesday, while the Warriors (4-6, 4-6) are at Bunker Hill.
East Lincoln 11, Maiden 1
The Mustangs handed the Blue Devils a 10-run loss in six innings at home Thursday in Denver, remaining unbeaten at 10-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A. Meanwhile, Maiden is now 5-4 in both.
Maiden hosts North Lincoln on Monday and Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while East Lincoln travels to West Lincoln on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fred T. Foard 9, Bunker Hill 0
The Tigers collected a shutout victory over the Bears during Thursday’s home match in Newton, improving to 10-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. On the other side, Bunker Hill dropped to 0-6 in both.
Fred T. Foard hosts Draughn on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill entertains West Iredell.
Freedom 3, Alexander Central 0
The Patriots blanked the Cougars during Thursday’s home match in Morganton, scoring two goals in the opening half before adding another in the second half. Freedom is now 5-3 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while Alexander Central is 2-7 in both.
The Patriots host Watauga on Monday, while the Cougars entertain Hickory.
Patton 1, Draughn 0
The Panthers knocked off the Wildcats on the road Thursday in Valdese, moving to 4-5 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. On the other side, Draughn is now 4-4 in both.
Patton hosts West Caldwell on Tuesday, while Draughn is at Fred T. Foard.
BOYS TENNIS
Fred T. Foard 9, Bunker Hill 0
The Tigers won all six singles matches and all three doubles matches at home Thursday in Newton. With the victory, Fred T. Foard is now 5-2 overall and 5-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
The Tigers host Draughn on Tuesday, while the Bears (0-5, 0-5 Northwestern Foothills 2A) entertain West Iredell.
Patton 8, Draughn 1
The Panthers beat the Wildcats on the road Thursday in Valdese, upping their overall record to 6-1 and their Northwestern Foothills 2A mark to 4-1. As for Draughn, it is now 3-4 overall and 2-3 in league play.
Patton hosts West Caldwell on Tuesday, while Draughn is at Fred T. Foard on Tuesday before hosting West Iredell on Wednesday.
West Lincoln 8, Newton-Conover 1
The Red Devils lost a road match on Thursday in Lincolnton, with their only victory coming from Alex Furr (6-3, 6-4 over Manny Martinez) at No. 1 singles. Newton-Conover fell to 0-6 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while the Rebels improved to 1-5 in both.