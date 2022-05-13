H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys softball defeats North Stanly 6-2

CATAWBA — The Bandys softball team is enjoying playing at home in the 2A state playoffs, as the Trojans followed a first-round rout of East Gaston with a 6-2 victory over North Stanly in Thursday night’s second-round matchup. With the win, sixth-seeded Bandys earned another home game in Tuesday’s third round, when the Trojans will face 14th-seeded Anson (16-7) after the Bearcats upset third-seeded East Rutherford 1-0 in the second round.

Caroline McIntosh had three hits including two doubles for Bandys (23-4) during Thursday’s contest, while Kenley Rembert and Paige Barrymore had two hits apiece and Haven Helton, Owyen Lyall, Riley Fox and Avery Alexander each finished with one hit. Lyall pitched the first 4 2/3 innings to earn the win, allowing no runs on two hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Helton threw the final 2 1/3 innings for the Trojans, who are now 12-1 at home in 2022. Bandys’ win over the Comets (12-9) was its sixth in a row.

SOFTBALL

Hibriten 8, Parkwood 7

Back-to-back home runs by the Panthers’ Cady Ferguson and Zoey Walker broke a 6-all tie in the bottom of the sixth inning and eighth-seeded Hibriten held on for a one-run home win over the ninth-seeded Wolf Pack in the second round of the 3A state playoffs on Thursday in Lenoir. Parkwood loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Anna Reeves struck out the final batter to seal the victory.

Reeves allowed four earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and seven walks in a complete-game performance for the Panthers (16-9), who got two hits each from Walker, Parker Boggs and Emma Poarch to go with one apiece from Ferguson, Reeves, Katie Story and Carley Watson. Hibriten will travel to top-seeded East Lincoln (23-0) in Tuesday’s third round after the Mustangs blanked East Rowan 4-0 in the second round.

Parkwood ends the season at 10-13.

Alexander Central 3, Weddington 0

The top-seeded Cougars shut out the 16th-seeded Warriors at home Thursday in the second round of the 4A state playoffs in Taylorsville, outhitting Weddington 8-3 behind two hits apiece from Peyton Price and Kaylin Marlowe to go with one each from Faith Carrigan, Ava Chapman, Abby Teague and Anna Jordan. In the pitcher’s circle, Carrigan earned her 21st win of the season thanks to a seven-inning performance during which she struck out 12 and walked one.

Alexander Central (24-2) will host eighth-seeded Providence (19-7) in Tuesday’s third round after the Panthers beat ninth-seeded A.C. Reynolds 5-0 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Weddington finishes the year at 15-9-1.

Northwest Guilford 2, South Caldwell 0

The sixth-seeded Vikings defeated the 11th-seeded Spartans at home Thursday in the second round of the 4A state playoffs in Greensboro. The teams combined for five hits in the contest as Northwest Guilford won to move to 22-5 ahead of Tuesday’s third-round road game against third-seeded Marvin Ridge (18-2), which earned a 5-2 win over 14th-seeded Northern Guilford in the second round.

South Caldwell completes the season at 15-5.

BASEBALL

St. Stephens 8, Parkwood 1

The 10th-seeded Indians topped the seventh-seeded Wolf Pack on the road Thursday in the second round of the 3A state playoffs in Monroe, finishing with eight hits as compared to three hits by Parkwood. Peyton Young had two hits and three RBIs to lead St. Stephens, which also got two hits from Elec Marvin to go with one hit apiece from Julien Peissel, Justin Skewes, Silas Isenhour and James Tate.

Peissel was the winning pitcher thanks to six innings of one-run, two-hit ball with 11 strikeouts and one walk, while Barkley pitched around a hit in the seventh by striking out the side. St. Stephens (22-6) visits second-seeded Ledford (20-3) in Tuesday’s third round after the Panthers defeated 18th-seeded Northwest Cabarrus 9-3 on Thursday.

Parkwood ends the season at 20-7.

West Henderson 2, Fred T. Foard 0

The fourth-seeded Falcons blanked the 13th-seeded Tigers in the second round of the 3A state playoffs at home Thursday in Hendersonville, with Foard’s only hit coming on a single from Braxton Tramel. Josh Swink took the loss for the Tigers following six innings of five-hit ball during which he allowed two runs (one earned) with nine strikeouts and one walk.

West Henderson (21-3) hosts fifth-seeded North Lincoln (19-5) in Tuesday’s third round after the Knights edged 12th-seeded Crest 2-1 in the second round. As for Foard, it ends the season at 17-7.

BOYS LACROSSE

Bishop McGuinness 9, Hickory 6

The second-seeded Villains took down the third-seeded Red Tornadoes at home Thursday in the fourth round of the 1A/2A/3A state playoffs in Kernersville, improving to 18-4 while dropping Hickory to 12-5. Bishop McGuinness will face the winner of Friday’s contest between top-seeded Lake Norman Charter and fourth-seeded Christ the King in Tuesday’s West Regional championship game.

GIRLS SOCCER

South Caldwell 1, Ashe County 0

The Spartans shut out the Huskies on the road Thursday in West Jefferson, ending the season at 8-11-1 overall and 4-6 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. On the other side, Ashe County fell to 5-13-4 overall and 0-10 in league play.

Hickory 1, East Lincoln 1

The Red Tornadoes and host Mustangs played to a tie in both teams’ regular-season finale on Thursday in Denver, with Hickory moving to 13-6-1 overall and 11-2-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference and East Lincoln moving to 15-3-3 and 10-1-3. The No. 13 seed in the 3A state playoffs, Hickory will host 20th-seeded Forestview (11-7) in Monday’s first round.

As for East Lincoln, the No. 4 seed in the 3A playoffs, it hosts 29th-seeded West Rowan (9-9-1) in the opening round.