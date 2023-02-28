DENVER — The Bandys softball team knocked off host Lincoln Charter 5-4 in eight innings in both teams’ season opener on Monday, scoring two runs in the top of the eighth and holding the Eagles to a single run in the bottom half to escape with a one-run victory. The Trojans led 3-1 after the first inning before Lincoln Charter scored twice in the sixth to ultimately force extra innings.

Haven Helton finished with two hits to lead Bandys (1-0), which also received one hit each from Jessie Sipe, Caroline Drum, Paige Barrymore, Avery Alexander and Ellie Hale. Hale was also the winning pitcher thanks to seven-plus innings of four-run (three earned), four-hit ball with five strikeouts and three walks, while Barrymore earned the save despite walking a pair of batters in the eighth.

Bandys visits Crest on Wednesday, while Lincoln Charter (0-1) hosts Maiden.

SOFTBALL

West Caldwell 12, Hickory 0: The Warriors defeated the Red Tornadoes in five innings at home Monday in Lenoir, moving to 1-0 while dropping Hickory to 0-1. West Caldwell hosts Freedom today before traveling to Patton on Wednesday.

Hickory is at Patton today before hosting Bunker Hill on Wednesday.

Burns 3, Fred T. Foard 2: The Bulldogs took down the Tigers at home Monday in Lawndale, improving to 1-0 ahead of Wednesday’s road game against Kings Mountain. As for Foard, it is now 0-1 entering Friday’s trip to Bandys.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hibriten 1, Fred T. Foard 1: The visiting Panthers played to a tie against the Tigers on Monday in Newton, with both teams moving to 0-0-1 on the season. Hibriten visits West Caldwell on Wednesday before traveling to Hickory on Friday, while Foard is at Maiden on Wednesday.

West Iredell 3, Bandys 3: The Warriors and the host Trojans played to a tie on Monday in Catawba, sending both teams to 0-0-1 on the season. Bandys hosts Langtree Charter on Wednesday, while West Iredell hosts West Caldwell today before entertaining Langtree Charter on Friday.

BASEBALL

West Iredell 2, Bunker Hill 1: The Warriors topped the Bears at home Monday in Statesville, with Bunker Hill getting two hits from Tanner Kanipe in the loss to go with one hit apiece from Luis Trejo, Kamden Bortz and Luke Fickling. Only five innings were completed as the game was shortened due to rain.

West Iredell (1-0) travels to West Caldwell tonight before hosting West Caldwell on Wednesday, while Bunker Hill (0-1) visits St. Stephens tonight before hosting Patton next Monday.