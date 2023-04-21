LENOIR — The Bandys softball team stepped out of conference play for a road game against Hibriten on Wednesday, winning 14-4 in six innings after scoring in five different innings. The Trojans were led by three hits from Addie Witmer, while Haven Helton and Paige Barrymore each had two hits to go with one hit apiece from Sydni Knuckles, Avery Alexander, Addie Goble, Owyen Lyall, Harley Reynolds and Jessie Sipe.

Lyall was the winning pitcher following 5 1/3 innings of four-run (three earned), five-hit ball with seven strikeouts, one walk and three hit batters, while Piper Barrymore recorded the final two outs.

Bandys (16-2) will look for its 11th win in a row when it hosts Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe Newton-Conover tonight, while the Panthers (6-13) have a home game scheduled against Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Watauga.

SoftballSt. Stephens 4, Freedom 3: The Indians defeated the Patriots at home Wednesday in Hickory, with Brylyn McFarland scoring the game-winning run on a bunt by Samantha Midea in the bottom of the seventh inning after Freedom had scored three runs in the top half. Brylyn McFarland, Anicka McFarland and Chloe Henline each had two hits for St. Stephens, which also got one hit apiece from Kayla Berry and Alexa Woodard.

Anicka McFarland was the winning pitcher thanks to seven innings of three-run (one earned), two-hit ball with 12 strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman.

St. Stephens (8-10) hosts Western Foothills 3A Conference foe Hickory tonight, while Freedom (4-14) is at Northwestern 3A/4A opponent Ashe County.

West Caldwell 4, Patton 0: The Warriors shut out the Panthers at home Wednesday in Lenoir, moving to 16-5 ahead of tonight’s road game against Catawba Valley 2A foe West Lincoln. On the other side, Patton dropped to 8-10 prior to tonight’s home contest against East Rutherford.

Alexander Central 3, Jesse Carson 2: Alexander Central edged Jesse Carson on the road Wednesday in China Grove, getting two hits including a home run from Kirstyn Herman to go with one hit each from Ava Chapman, Mcartney Harrington, Kensley Davis, Anna Jordan and Laney Wike, the latter of whom was also the winning pitcher. Wike tossed a complete game, allowing a pair of unearned runs and seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Alexander Central (14-3) hosts Northwestern 3A/4A opponent South Caldwell tonight, while Carson (12-6) has a home game scheduled against East Rowan.

West Iredell 14, Bunker Hill 0: The Warriors blanked the Bears in five innings on the road Wednesday in Claremont, improving to 4-7 while dropping Bunker Hill to 3-11. West Iredell visits Western Foothills 3A opponent East Lincoln tonight.

As for Bunker Hill, it hosts Catawba Valley 2A foe Maiden tonight.

BASEBALL

Maiden 16, Patton 6: The Blue Devils defeated the Panthers at home Wednesday in Maiden, upping their record to 13-6 heading into tonight’s road game against Catawba Valley 2A foe Bunker Hill. Meanwhile, Patton (5-12) will also be in action tonight when it hosts East Rutherford.

South Iredell 14, Bandys 11: The Vikings took down the Trojans on the road Wednesday in Catawba. Despite the loss, Bandys received three hits from Scotty Miley, two hits including a homer from Alex Robinson, two hits each from Cade Spencer, Dominic Robinson, Colby Edwards and Cole McClellan and one hit apiece from Mitchell Whelchel and Jacob Loftin.

South Iredell (7-13) hosts A.L. Brown tonight, while Bandys (11-8) hosts Catawba Valley 2A opponent Newton-Conover.

Chase 3, Hibriten 1: The Trojans knocked off the Panthers at home Wednesday in Henrietta, moving to 15-4 prior to tonight’s trip to Hendersonville. On the other side, Hibriten is now 5-13 ahead of tonight’s home game against Northwestern 3A/4A foe Watauga.

West Rowan 7, Alexander Central 2: The Falcons beat the Cougars on the road Wednesday in Taylorsville, outhitting Alexander Central 7-3 en route to a five-run victory. Despite the loss, Alexander Central got one hit apiece from Mason Chapman-Mays, Bubba Pope and Dyson Lewis.

West Rowan (13-5) visits East Rowan tonight, while the Cougars (16-5) host Northwestern 3A/4A opponent South Caldwell.

BOYS TENNIS

Myers Park 9, South Caldwell 0: The Mustangs shut out the Spartans at home Wednesday in Charlotte, improving to 15-0 while dropping South Caldwell to 9-5. Myers Park travels to Olympic on Monday.

As for South Caldwell, it capped the regular season with a trip to Hibriten on Thursday before participating in the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament next week.

TRACK AND FIELD

Foard finishes second during Western Foothills 3A meet: The Tigers came in second during Wednesday’s Western Foothills 3A meet at North Lincoln, which was won by the host Knights. North Lincoln finished with 137 points on the boys’ side and 141 points on the girls’ side, while the Foard boys totaled 68 points and the Tigers finished with 73 points on the girls’ side.

Hickory came in third on the boys’ side with 63 points, while East Lincoln (55 points) and St. Stephens (39) finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Additionally, the East Lincoln girls came in third with 70 points, finishing ahead of fourth-place St. Stephens (48 points) and fifth-place Hickory (19).

Individual winners in each event were as follows:

Boys’ 100-meter dash: Jeremiah Sellers (North Lincoln), 10.30 seconds

Boys’ 200-meter dash: Michael Watkins (St. Stephens), 21.60 seconds

Boys’ 400-meter dash: Jaylen Roseboro (East Lincoln), 50.50 seconds

Boys’ 800-meter run: Kolton Hodges (North Lincoln), 2:06.40

Boys’ 1,600-meter run: Carson Bess (Foard), 5:08.30

Boys’ 3,200-meter run: Daniel Eblen (Foard), 12:51.80

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Liam Sutton (North Lincoln), 14.20 seconds

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Elijah Willheim (Hickory), 42.10 seconds

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: North Lincoln, 42.70 seconds

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: East Lincoln, 1:32.90

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: North Lincoln, 3:46.10

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Hickory, 12:01.20

Boys’ high jump: Emerson Viverette (North Lincoln), 5 feet 11 inches

Boys’ long jump: Jeremiah Sellers (North Lincoln), 20 feet 7 inches

Boys’ pole vault: Logan Jones (North Lincoln), 13 feet

Boys’ triple jump: Kwan Oates (Hickory), 42 feet

Boys’ discus throw: Adam Slate (North Lincoln), 115 feet 8 inches

Boys’ shot put: David Hartsoe (Foard), 41 feet 6.5 inches

Girls’ 100-meter dash: Ayanna Gaddy (North Lincoln), 12.40 seconds

Girls’ 200-meter dash: Re’Anna Falls (Foard), 26.50 seconds

Girls’ 400-meter dash: Josie Holland (North Lincoln), 1:17.50

Girls’ 800-meter run: Kaegan Pierce (North Lincoln), 2:46.70

Girls’ 1,600-meter run: Kayla Leslie (North Lincoln), 5:48.80

Girls’ 3,200-meter run: Lily Guffey (East Lincoln), 14:35.00

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Brooklyn Bess (Foard), 16.60 seconds

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Haylee Gibson (North Lincoln), 50.20 seconds

Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: North Lincoln, 52.50 seconds

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: North Lincoln, 1:52.70

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: North Lincoln, 4:48.10

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: East Lincoln, 12:21.90

Girls’ high jump: Hailey McFadden (East Lincoln), 5 feet 4 inches

Girls’ long jump: Angely Soto (North Lincoln), 14 feet 7 inches

Girls’ pole vault: Jordyn Horan (St. Stephens), 10 feet 6 inches

Girls’ triple jump: Angely Soto (North Lincoln), 33 feet

Girls’ discus throw: Carly Love (North Lincoln), 100 feet 5 inches

Girls’ shot put: Samantha McGuigan (North Lincoln), 31 feet 5.5 inches