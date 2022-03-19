H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys softball blanks North Lincoln

CATAWBA — The Bandys softball team defeated North Lincoln 2-0 at home Thursday, outhitting the Knights 5-2 behind two hits from Jada Spake and one apiece from Bailey McClellan, Annie Andrews and Caroline McIntosh. McClellan and McIntosh had the RBIs for the Trojans, who improved to 6-1 following their third straight victory.

Riley Fox was the winning pitcher for Bandys after tossing five innings of one-hit ball with two strikeouts and three walks, while Owyen Lyall picked up a two-inning save, surrendering one hit with two strikeouts and no walks. Bandys traveled to Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe Maiden on Friday before hosting league opponent Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while the Knights (4-4) hosted Western Foothills 3A foe North Iredell on Friday before entertaining league opponent St. Stephens on Tuesday.

SoftballAlexander Central 6, East Rowan 4: The Cougars knocked off the Mustangs on the road Thursday in Salisbury, getting two hits from Ava Chapman to go with one each from Peyton Price, Faith Carrigan, Laney Wike, Abby Teague, Macy Law and Anna Jordan. The Cougars moved to 8-0 on the season, as did Carrigan, who threw seven innings of four-run (two earned), three-hit ball with eight strikeouts and three walks.

Alexander Central continues nonconference play with a trip to Mooresville on Monday before visiting Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Ashe County on Tuesday, while East Rowan (4-1) traveled to South Piedmont 3A Conference opponent Central Cabarrus on Friday before visiting league foe Jesse Carson on Tuesday and traveling to nonconference A.L. Brown on Wednesday.

Hibriten 14, Wilkes Central 2: The Panthers topped the Eagles in five innings on the road Thursday in Moravian Falls, outhitting Wilkes Central 15-5 while also benefiting from five errors by the hosts. Hibriten moved to 3-2 ahead of Tuesday’s road game against Northwestern 3A/4A opponent Freedom and Wednesday’s home contest against nonconference East Burke, while Wilkes Central dropped to 2-3 entering Friday’s home game against Foothills 2A Conference foe West Wilkes, which will be followed by a home game against league opponent North Surry on Tuesday.

<&underline>East Burke 12, Bunker Hill 2</&underline>

The Cavaliers nabbed a 10-run, five-inning home win over the Bears on Thursday in Icard, improving to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Bunker Hill to 0-7 and 0-4. East Burke travels to Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill hosts Maiden.

BASEBALL

<&underline>Hibriten 10, West Wilkes 9</&underline>

The Panthers took down the Blackhawks at home Thursday in Lenoir, winning on a walk-off hit from Ryan Winkler that scored two runs with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning. Winkler had three hits to pace Hibriten’s offense, while Dillan Earp finished with two and Connor Woodward, Palmer Tucker, Cody Barlowe, Ethan Watson, Cameron Hodges and Jake Absher added one apiece.

Absher was the winning pitcher for Hibriten (5-3) thanks to 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball during which he allowed an unearned run with four strikeouts and three walks. The Panthers host nonconference West Caldwell today, while West Wilkes (4-4) visited Wilkes Central on Friday before traveling to Forbush on Tuesday in a pair of Foothills 2A contests.

East Burke 2, Bunker Hill 1

The Cavaliers took down the Bears at home Thursday in Icard, outhitting Bunker Hill 5-2 behind two hits apiece from Colin Eckard and Hollan Cline and one from Cooper Greene. Bunker Hill got hits from Drew Moore and Mack Little as it fell to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Maiden.

East Burke (3-3, 3-1 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Lincolnton on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

<&underline>University Christian 8, Bunker Hill 0</&underline>

The Barracudas easily dispatched the visiting Bears on Thursday at Henry Fork Soccer Complex in Hickory, moving to 2-0 ahead of Friday’s trip to Salem Baptist Christian, which will be followed by Monday’s visit to Greensboro’s Caldwell Academy. On the other side, Bunker Hill (0-2) travels to Catawba Valley 2A foe Lincolnton on Tuesday.

BOYS TENNIS

<&underline>Hickory 7, East Lincoln 2</&underline>

The Red Tornadoes defeated the Mustangs on the road Thursday in Denver, receiving singles victories from Griffin Lovern (6-0, 6-0 over Max Patterson), Costen Holtzman (6-0, 6-0 over Ethan Rhoney), Clint Powers (6-2, 6-1 over Alan Martinez), Will Moore (6-0, 6-0 over Mason Rudisill) and Charlie Tomlinson (6-1, 6-0 over Ollie Moffitt) while adding doubles wins from the teams of Holtzman and Powers (8-1 over Payton Hurst and Patterson) and Lovern and Young (8-0 over Martinez and Rhoney). Hickory improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Western Foothills 3A prior to Tuesday’s trip to East Lincoln.

As for East Lincoln (2-5 overall, 1-1 Western Foothills 3A), it hosts West Iredell next Thursday.

<&underline>Fred T. Foard 8, North Iredell 1</&underline>

The Tigers took down the Raiders at home Thursday in Newton, getting singles wins from the following players: Graham Wright (6-3, 6-3 over William Cockerham), Connor Josey (6-1, 6-0 over Garret Cardwell), Grayson Walker (6-3, 3-6, 10-4 over Coyt Mayhew), Aiden Ollis (6-0, 6-1 over Andrew Cockerham) and Anthony Dunmore (6-4, 6-4 over Luke Jones). In doubles, Foard added victories from the teams of Graham Wright and Ollis (8-4 over William and Andrew Cockerham), Josey and Walker (8-2 over Cardwell and Mayhew) and Dunmore and Anderson Wright (8-8 (8-6) over Jones and Cole Williams).

Foard (5-0 overall, 1-0 Western Foothills 3A) visits West Iredell on Tuesday, while North Iredell (2-2 overall, 0-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts St. Stephens.

<&underline>St. Stephens 9, West Iredell 0</&underline>

The Indians defeated the Warriors at home Thursday in Hickory, remaining unbeaten at 7-0 overall and 1-0 in Western Foothills 3A play while dropping West Iredell to 0-1 in both. Winning singles competitors for St. Stephens included Ajay Swisher (6-0, 6-0), Blake Walker (6-0, 6-0), Jackson VanBeurden (6-0, 6-0), Troy Harper (6-0, 6-0), Jacob Ward (6-0, 6-0) and Carter Txakeeyang (6-0, 6-0), while victorious doubles teams included the duos of Walker and Ward (8-0), Txakeeyang and VanBeurden (8-0) and Harper and Noah Crawley (8-0).

St. Stephens visits North Iredell on Tuesday, while West Iredell hosts Fred T. Foard.

<&underline>Maiden 7, East Burke 2</&underline>

The Blue Devils topped the Cavaliers on the road Thursday in Maiden, receiving singles wins from the following players: Cooper Houser (6-0, 6-1 over Robert Stringfield), William Eneix (6-0, 6-2 over Dalton Parker), Hunter Williams (6-4, 2-6, 10-7 over Landon Lennex), Will Stover (6-1, 6-1 over Qwinton Hemphill) and Donald Yang (6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 12-10 over Noah McCafferty). In doubles, Maiden added victories from the teams of Eneix and Williams (8-4 over Parker and Lennex) and Houser and Stover (8-2 over Stringfield and Hemphill).

Maiden (1-5 overall, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts nonconference University Christian on Monday before visiting league opponent West Lincoln on Tuesday, while East Burke (1-5 overall, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Catawba Valley 2A foe Bandys on Tuesday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

<&underline>St. Stephens 15, Watauga 0</&underline>

The Indians knocked off the Pioneers at home Thursday in Hickory, improving to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills Conference play ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Hickory. As for Watauga, it fell to 0-3 overall and 0-3 in league contests entering Tuesday’s home game against T.C. Roberson.

<&underline>Hickory 15, Patton 2</&underline>

The Red Tornadoes beat the Panthers on the road Thursday in Morganton, moving to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills play prior to Friday’s nonconference home game against West Forsyth, which will be followed by a trip to league foe St. Stephens on Tuesday. On the other side, Patton dropped to 0-3 both overall and in league play as it prepares for a home contest against league opponent Asheville on Tuesday.

BOYS LACROSSE

<&underline>St. Stephens 21, Watauga 3</&underline>

The Indians earned an 18-goal home victory over the Pioneers on Thursday in Hickory, improving to 4-3 overall and 3-0 in Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills play ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Hickory. As for Watauga, it dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in league contests prior to Tuesday’s home game against T.C. Roberson.

<&underline>Hickory 18, Patton 1</&underline>

The Red Tornadoes collected a 17-goal road win over the Panthers on Thursday in Morganton, upping their record to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills play prior to Friday’s nonconference home contest against West Forsyth, which will be followed by a trip to league opponent St. Stephens on Tuesday. On the other side, Patton fell to 1-3 both overall and in conference play as it prepares for Tuesday’s home game against league foe Asheville.