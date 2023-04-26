CATAWBA — The Bandys softball team shut out visiting Bunker Hill 10-0 in five innings on Monday, getting three hits from Owyen Lyall, two hits apiece from Avery Alexander and Paige Barrymore and one hit each from Ellie Hale, Sam Padgett, Sydni Knuckles and Jessie Sipe. Hale was also the winning pitcher thanks to four innings of one-hit ball during which she had 11 strikeouts and one walk, while Haven Helton tossed an inning of one-hit ball with two strikeouts and no walks.

Bandys (18-2, 12-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) finished the regular season with a road game against West Caldwell on Tuesday before taking part in next week’s league tournament, while Bunker Hill (3-13, 2-11) visited Newton-Conover.

BASEBALL

Bandys 10, Bunker Hill 0: The Trojans blanked the Bears in five innings at home Monday in Catawba, receiving three hits from Mitchell Whelchel to go with two hits each from Jacob Loftin, Scotty Miley and Dominic Robinson and one hit apiece from Colby Edwards, Cade Spencer and Cole McClellan. Spencer threw all five innings for Bandys, giving up one hit with four strikeouts, four walks and a hit batsman.

Bandys (13-8, 10-3 Catawba Valley 2A) traveled to West Caldwell on Tuesday before capping the regular season with a nonconference home game against North Iredell tonight. Meanwhile, Bunker Hill (8-11, 5-8) was at Newton-Conover on Tuesday before participating in next week’s Catawba Valley 2A tournament.

Avery County 10, West Caldwell 5: The Vikings doubled up the Warriors on the road Monday in Lenoir. Despite the loss, West Caldwell got two hits from Landon Martin and one from Cam Baucom.

Avery County (2-16) hosted Owen on Tuesday before visiting the Warhorses next Monday, while West Caldwell (1-21) hosted Catawba Valley 2A foe Bandys on Tuesday before taking on another league opponent, East Burke, tonight at home.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bandys 5, Challenger Early College 0: The Trojans shut out the Firebirds at home Monday in Catawba, carrying a 1-0 lead into halftime before scoring four goals in the second half. Bandys (10-1-2) hosted Catawba Valley 2A opponent East Burke on Tuesday before visiting league foe Lincolnton on Thursday, while Challenger (0-6-1) hosts Western Piedmont Athletic Conference opponent Lake Lure Classical Academy on May 8 at Maiden High School.

BOYS TENNIS

Watauga 5, South Caldwell 4: The Pioneers topped the Spartans in a play-in match for the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s automatic state tournament bid on Monday at Hibriten High School in Lenoir, moving to 11-5 overall and 10-1 in league contests while dropping South Caldwell to 10-6 and 9-2. Despite the defeat, the Spartans received singles wins from Ian Johnson (6-1, 6-1 over Jaxson Marsh) and Eli Speagle (6-4, 6-0 over Stryker Ward) and doubles victories from the teams of Spencer Richard and Johnson (8-6 over Bryant Carroll and Steele Neely) and Eli Speagle and Troy Speagle (8-2 over Marsh and Sullivan Trexler).

BOYS GOLF

Foard wins Western Foothills 3A match at Catawba Country Club: Fred T. Foard finished first during Monday’s 18-hole Western Foothills 3A Conference match at Catawba County Club in Newton. East Lincoln hosted the match, which was won by the Tigers with a team score of 303. Meanwhile, East Lincoln was the runner-up with a score of 323, North Lincoln was third with a 333, Hickory was fourth with a 336, North Iredell was fifth with a 352, West Iredell was sixth with a 359, St. Stephens was seventh with a 397 and Statesville didn’t have enough golfers to qualify for a team score.

Foard’s top four individual scorers consisted of individual medalist Brewer Lael with a 74, Jaydon DelVechio with a 75, David Gee with a 76 and Grant Edwards with a 78, while Hickory received 81s from both Aidan Bridgers and Charlie Tomlinson, an 86 from Cole Boggs and an 88 from Henry Nichols. Additionally, St. Stephens got an 86 from Carter Gscheidmeier, a 95 from Tucker Bland, a 102 from Jack Fisher and a 114 from Cameron Broos.

The Western Foothills 3A teams will finish the regular season with a nine-hole match next Monday at River Oaks Golf Club in Statesville.

Freedom takes first during Northwestern 3A/4A match at Mountain Aire: The Patriots earned a victory during Monday’s 18-hole Northwestern 3A/4A match at Mountain Aire Golf Course in West Jefferson. Ashe County hosted the match, which was won by Freedom with a team score of 305. Furthermore, Watauga finished second with a score of 315, Alexander Central came in third with a 317, Hibriten took fourth with a 347 and South Caldwell and Ashe County tied for fifth with 360s.

Individually, Freedom’s Alex Bock posted the low score of the match with a 73, while Alexander Central’s top four individual scorers were Christian Stone with a 76, Aidan Hollar with a 77, Greyson Presnell with an 80 and Rylan St. Clair with an 84. In addition, Hibriten got an 83 from Nick Greenlee, an 84 from Will Reynolds, an 87 from Wiley Gragg and a 93 from Holden Lawing, with South Caldwell receiving an 86 from Mac Helton, an 89 from TJ Westbrook, a 90 from Dawson Carr and a 95 from Caden Pilato.

The final Northwestern 3A/4A match of the season takes place next Monday at Boone Golf Club.