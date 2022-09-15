H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys soccer remains unbeaten

ICARD — The Bandys boys soccer team stayed undefeated with a 4-1 road victory over East Burke on Wednesday. The Trojans led 1-0 at halftime before outscoring the Cavaliers 3-1 in the second half to move to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference.

Bandys hosts Lincolnton on Monday, while East Burke (1-8-1, 0-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Newton-Conover.

Maiden 7, West Lincoln 0: The Blue Devils shut out the Rebels on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, receiving three goals from Davis Higgins, two goals from Christian Rodriguez, one goal and three assists from Michael Ly, one goal from Nymeir Ramseur, two assists from Ramon Paz Martinez and one assist from Gavin Paz Martinez. Maiden goalkeeper Cooper Houser notched a shutout with five saves as the Blue Devils improved to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in Catawba Valley 2A play.

Maiden hosts West Caldwell on Monday, while West Lincoln (2-7, 0-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bunker Hill.

Newton-Conover 3, Lincolnton 1: The Red Devils defeated the Wolves on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, moving to 4-3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Lincolnton to 1-5-1 and 1-1. Newton-Conover travels to East Burke on Monday, while Lincolnton hosts nonconference Combine Academy on Friday before visiting league foe Bandys on Monday.

Fred T. Foard 2, West Iredell 0: The Tigers blanked the Warriors at home Wednesday in Newton, with David Tamas scoring their first goal and Grayson Walker scoring the second off an assist from Hayden Slager. Goalkeeper Dylan Steinhoff recorded a shutout for Foard (6-2-1, 2-0 Western Foothills 3A Conference), which visits St. Stephens tonight before traveling to Statesville on Monday.

West Iredell (3-5, 0-3) hosts East Lincoln on Monday.

St. Stephens 2, North Iredell 1: The Indians knocked off the Raiders at home Wednesday in Hickory, with Isaac Zavala and Eliseo Coronado scoring one goal apiece for St. Stephens and Evan Brooks supplying an assist. Kavyn Cardona added nine saves in goal for the Indians, who improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in Western Foothills 3A play ahead of tonight’s home match against Fred T. Foard and Monday’s home contest against Hickory.

North Iredell (5-5, 1-2 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Lincoln on Monday.

West Caldwell 6, Bunker Hill 1: The Warriors took down the Bears on the road Wednesday in Claremont, building a 4-0 lead at halftime before outscoring Bunker Hill 2-1 in the second half. West Caldwell (2-5-1, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to league foe Maiden on Monday, while the Bears (1-6, 0-2) host nonconference Draughn today before visiting Catawba Valley 2A opponent West Lincoln on Monday.

VOLLEYBALL

Hickory 3, North Lincoln 0: The Red Tornadoes topped the Knights in straight sets on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton. Set scores were 25-19, 25-23 and 25-22.

Hickory (6-8, 2-4 Western Foothills 3A) travels to league foe St. Stephens on Monday, while North Lincoln (5-7, 1-5) visits nonconference Lake Norman Charter tonight before traveling to Western Foothills 3A leader North Iredell on Monday.

Fred T. Foard 3, West Iredell 1: The Tigers beat the Warriors in four sets at home Wednesday in Newton, getting 18 kills, 17 digs and two aces from Laney Craig to go with 14 kills, five blocks, 12 digs and 21 assists from Averie Dale and 12 kills, 18 digs and four aces from Maya Beatty. Taylor Ramseur added eight kills and five blocks, with Natigan Crutchfield tallying 24 digs and Camryn Partin dishing out 28 assists.

Foard (8-3, 4-2 Western Foothills 3A) travels to league opponent Statesville on Monday, while West Iredell (8-3, 4-2) travels to nonconference Alexander Central tonight before hosting Western Foothills 3A foe East Lincoln on Monday.

North Iredell 3, St. Stephens 0: The Raiders swept the Indians on the road Wednesday in Hickory, winning by set scores of 25-23, 25-17 and 25-15. St. Stephens was led by 11 kills from Olivia Eckard, while Julia Gnida had nine kills and two aces, Taylor Kelly finished with 12 digs and two aces and Cassi Edwards had three digs and 23 assists.

North Iredell (14-0, 6-0 Western Foothills 3A) faces nonconference foes Marvin Ridge and South Iredell on Saturday, while St. Stephens (10-4, 3-3) hosts Western Foothills 3A opponent Hickory on Monday.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

H.M. Arndt 22, Grandview 14: The Warriors defeated the Eagles at home Wednesday in Hickory, building a 14-0 advantage at the half before winning by a single score. Grandview tied things at 14-all in the second half, but a late touchdown run by the hosts followed by a 2-point conversion run accounted for the final score.

Despite the loss, Grandview got nine carries for 74 yards from Jah’Kyran Weaver and eight carries for 43 yards from Javarian Brice.